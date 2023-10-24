Alas, it shouldn't be news that a celebrity went makeup- or filter-free. But you and I both know the world we live in, so let's hop to it: Millie Bobby Brown shared a candid picture of her acne.
It isn't the first time Millie has shown fans her skin texture, as back in March she posted a video of her likely "hormonal" acne. "This zit is not very happy. These pimples up here are not very happy. This one right here isn't," she said, going on a tour of her face.
In a new Instagram post, Millie shared a selfie with full makeup contrasted against her in the midst of a breakout:
"@florencebymills send help!" she captioned the post, referencing her beauty company.
Some famous faces then hopped into the comments to voice their support: