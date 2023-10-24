    "Send Help": Millie Bobby Brown Showed Her Natural Skin Texture And Acne Without Makeup

    "Thank you for normalizing breakouts."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Alas, it shouldn't be news that a celebrity went makeup- or filter-free. But you and I both know the world we live in, so let's hop to it: Millie Bobby Brown shared a candid picture of her acne.

    Millie on the red carpet in a embellished halter dress
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    It isn't the first time Millie has shown fans her skin texture, as back in March she posted a video of her likely "hormonal" acne. "This zit is not very happy. These pimples up here are not very happy. This one right here isn't," she said, going on a tour of her face.

    In a new Instagram post, Millie shared a selfie with full makeup contrasted against her in the midst of a breakout:

    "@florencebymills send help!" she captioned the post, referencing her beauty company.

    Millie Bobby Brown / Via instagram.com

    Some famous faces then hopped into the comments to voice their support:

    Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Octavia Spencer chimed in
    Millie Bobby Brown / Via instagram.com

    Including Millie's Stranger Things costar, Noah Schnapp:

    Noah said Love it
    Millie Bobby Brown / Via instagram.com

    As well as plenty of folks who commended Millie for "normalizing breakouts":

    Millie Bobby Brown / Via instagram.com

    Even if it is essentially an ad for skincare, gotta appreciate some candor. ✌️