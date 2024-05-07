Hot Topic
For this year's "Garden of Time"-themed red carpet, Kim donned a custom Margiela by John Galliano look.
Speaking on Vogue's livestream, Kim said that the corset is actually made out of metal.
The corset makes it likely one of the most extreme looks of the night, and makes me physically cringe.
Kim is no stranger to a corset — she similarly turned heads in 2019 in a Thierry Mugler look for "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
And Kim has sparked plenty of controversy over body image at the Met, especially when she went on an incredibly dangerous diet in order to be able to fit into the famous Marilyn Monroe "birthday" dress.
Similarly to 2022, Kim's blonde hair is back...and a cardigan!
It's okay to have organs, people.
