  • Viral badge

Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala Look Is Once Again Concerning

This is extreme, even for Kim...

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has taken to the 2024 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian in a fitted, shimmering silver gown with a trail, posing on steps at an event with cameras in the background
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For this year's "Garden of Time"-themed red carpet, Kim donned a custom Margiela by John Galliano look.

Kim Kardashian standing on an event red carpet wearing a dress with a glittery silver lower half and grey upper half
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Speaking on Vogue's livestream, Kim said that the corset is actually made out of metal.

Kim Kardashian in a silver gown with floral accents, holding a jacket, with photographers in the background
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

As per a statement from Margiela, “For her appearance, John Galliano created an haute couture look for Kim Kardashian composed of a pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewelery.”

Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions

The corset makes it likely one of the most extreme looks of the night, and makes me physically cringe.

Kim Kardashian in a glittery gown with embellished details, at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim is no stranger to a corset — she similarly turned heads in 2019 in a Thierry Mugler look for "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Kim Kardashian in a beaded, figure-hugging dress at an event
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

And Kim has sparked plenty of controversy over body image at the Met, especially when she went on an incredibly dangerous diet in order to be able to fit into the famous Marilyn Monroe "birthday" dress.

Kim Kardashian in a fitted, sparkling gown with off-the-shoulder fur accents
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Similarly to 2022, Kim's blonde hair is back...and a cardigan!

Kim Kardashian posing in a grey top with silver details, hand on chest, at an event
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

It's okay to have organs, people.

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions