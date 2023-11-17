Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Rap Is Bringing Up Memories Of Kendall Roy In "Succession"

Footage, which you can see here from TMZ, subsequently emerged of the actor rapping along to Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth's hit song "DWYCK." Leo is wearing a black cap and spitting his bars into a microphone, as people dance around him. It is...powerful.
To some, the moment evoked another piece of art: Specifically, Kendall Roy's rap in Succession.
Then, when asked about his next big birthday, Leo continued, "Got to always think about 50. But you know what, I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the '20s, '30s, and '40s with jazz and blues and things of that nature. And then hip-hop, too."
In fact, his Killers of the Flower Moon costar, Lily Gladstone, chimed in to say that music was one of the things they first bonded over. "We talked about old jazz music, too," Leo added.