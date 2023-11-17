Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Rap Is Bringing Up Memories Of Kendall Roy In "Succession"

    "I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the '20s, '30s, and '40s."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Leonardo DiCaprio discussed his...interesting birthday rap.

    closeup of Leo DiCaprio in a crowd
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    In case you missed it, Leo turned 49 this past weekend. It was attended by a whole host of celebs, from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga. Pertinent to this piece, there were also plenty of rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Tyga.

    closeup of Leo smiling
    Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    His current rumored girlfriend, who is 25, was also in attendance.

    Footage, which you can see here from TMZ, subsequently emerged of the actor rapping along to Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth's hit song "DWYCK." Leo is wearing a black cap and spitting his bars into a microphone, as people dance around him. It is...powerful.

    Leo wearing a suit at an event
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    To some, the moment evoked another piece of art: Specifically, Kendall Roy's rap in Succession.

    roy rapping into a mic
    HBO
    bro thinks he&#x27;s kendall roy
    @paddysroyco / Twitter / Via Twitter: @paddysroyco
    you will never be him
    @successtextpost / Twitter / Via Twitter: @successtextpost

    While others were just along for the ride:

    please tell me there&#x27;s video i am begging you
    @WrittenByHanna / Twitter / Via Twitter: @WrittenByHanna

    Well, Entertainment Tonight asked him about his birthday rapping, to which Leo replied, "That is true."

    closeup of Leo waving
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Then, when asked about his next big birthday, Leo continued, "Got to always think about 50. But you know what, I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the '20s, '30s, and '40s with jazz and blues and things of that nature. And then hip-hop, too."

    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    In fact, his Killers of the Flower Moon costar, Lily Gladstone, chimed in to say that music was one of the things they first bonded over. "We talked about old jazz music, too," Leo added.

    him at the premiere
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Well then!