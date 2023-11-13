Which, like, wow! It seems like only yesterday he was posing with Twix candy bars.
To celebrate his bday, Leo had a big ol' party in Beverly Hills, and I was surprised at *who* showed up...
Corey Gamble left with a cigar.
Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle was there.
Obviously, Leo's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, got an invite.
Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowen wore blue.
Jennifer Meyer was there.
Scott Eastwood was there.
Kate Beckinsale showed up dressed as a big ol' jewel.
Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego showed up together.
That's Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.
Soleil Moon Frye was there.
2 Chainz made the guest list.
And lastly, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were there.
The only person who wasn't there was Kate Winslet, and to be honest, it really disappoints me!