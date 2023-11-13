Skip To Content
    There Were A TON Of Completely Random Famous People At Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th Birthday Party, And Here's Who Got The Invite

    I wonder what they all talked about.

    Matt Stopera
    Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday this past weekend!

    Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Which, like, wow! It seems like only yesterday he was posing with Twix candy bars.

    A much younger Leo holding a Twix
    Steve Eichner / Getty Images

    To celebrate his bday, Leo had a big ol' party in Beverly Hills, and I was surprised at *who* showed up...

    First off, and of course, Tobey Maguire was there.

    Tobey Maguire in his car
    Javi, Hedo / 42 / BACKGRID

    Kim Kardashian got an invite.

    Kim Kardashian in the backseat
    Sara, Gica / Yolo / BACKGRID

    Sara Gilbert was there.

    Sara Gilbert
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Chris Rock was there.

    Closeup of Chris Rock
    Miha, Azne / ALEXJR / BACKGRID

    Lil Wayne was there, too.

    A shirtless Lil Wayne
    Javi, Hedo / 42 / BACKGRID

    Olivia Wilde turned up.

    Olivia Wilde in a car
    Sara, Gica / Yolo / BACKGRID

    Salma Hayek was there.

    Salma Hayek in a car looking at her phone
    Evga / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

    Corey Gamble left with a cigar.

    Corey Gamble smoking a cigar
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    That's Emile Hirsch.

    Closeup of Emile Hirsch
    Hedo, Javi / HEDO / BACKGRID

    Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle was there.

    Closeup of Harry Jowsey
    Gica, Sara / GIO / BACKGRID

    Obviously, Leo's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, got an invite.

    Irmelin Indenbirken
    Gica, Sara / GIO / BACKGRID

    Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowen wore blue.

    Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowen
    Gica, Sara / GIO / BACKGRID

    Jennifer Meyer was there.

    Jennifer Meyer with her date
    Rolo / Roger / BACKGRID

    Scott Eastwood was there.

    Scott Eastwood
    Gica, Sara / GIO / BACKGRID

    Snoop Dogg was there.

    Closeup of Snoop Dogg
    Evga / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

    That's Lady Gaga.

    Lady Gaga in a car
    Javi, Hedo / 42 / BACKGRID

    Kate Beckinsale showed up dressed as a big ol' jewel.

    Kate Beckinsale
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego showed up together.

    Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Beck was there.

    Beck
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Zack Bia was there.

    Zack Bia
    Hedo, Javi / HEDO / BACKGRID

    That's Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

    Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Soleil Moon Frye was there.

    Soleil Moon Frye
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Tyga was there.

    Tyga in a car
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    That's Kevin Connolly.

    Kevin Connolly
    Hedo, Javi / HEDO / BACKGRID

    That's Luka Sabbat.

    Closeup of Luka Sabbat
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    2 Chainz made the guest list.

    2 Chainz
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    And lastly, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were there.

    Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz in a car
    Pema / The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    The only person who wasn't there was Kate Winslet, and to be honest, it really disappoints me!

    Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet holding hands
    Anthony Ghnassia / Getty Images