    Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker May Have Accidentally Revealed Their Baby's Name

    "That's so bad. Even he knows it's bad," Alabama Barker once said of the name.

    Natasha Jokic
    Fans think they've sussed out what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming baby's name is.

    Closeup of Kourtney and Travis
    Robert Kamau / GC Images

    This summer, the couple revealed that they're expecting a baby boy. While it hasn't been the smoothest pregnancy — Kourtney had to have emergency fetal surgery earlier this month — it looks like things are thankfully going well.

    Closeup of Travis and Kourtney about to kiss
    Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

    To go down this rabbit hole of baby names, we must first cast our minds back to the bygone era of June 2023. Travis filmed a video with daughter Alabama where he was asked about his GOAT baby name. "I like Rocky 13," he said. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

    Closeup of Travis Barker
    Complex / Via youtube.com

    "That's so bad. Even he knows it's bad," Alabama replied.

    When Alabama called it a "bad" name, Travis continued, "It is. It is bad. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He went on to say that he was "possibly" going to give the name to his child, and that the movie Rocky further served as inspiration.

    Alabama Barker and a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian walking in a parking lot
    Mega / GC Images

    Not long after the video was filmed, Travis commented on an Instagram of Kourtney's baby bump by writing, "I already know his name."

    &quot;I already know his name&quot;
    Kourtney Kardashian / Via instagram.com

    Fast-forward to this weekend, and Travis and Kourtney had their socially distanced*, Disney-themed baby shower.

    Closeup of Travis and Kourtney at a dinner table at a restaurant
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

    *Travis has COVID. 

    Some folks with better eyesight than me zoomed in on a picture of a wish tree on Kourtney's Instagram story and noticed that one note appeared to be addressed to "baby Rocky."

    Closeup of Kourtney and Travis
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    If that weren't enough, Travis then liked a tweet that read, "Honestly, Rocky is def a cute name. I'm here for Rocky Barker."

    Twitter: @MissLizettte

    Of course, maybe it's a nickname! Maybe we're all fools! Life is fleeting! Ah!