Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker May Have Accidentally Revealed Their Baby's Name

Fans think they've sussed out what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming baby's name is.
This summer, the couple revealed that they're expecting a baby boy. While it hasn't been the smoothest pregnancy — Kourtney had to have emergency fetal surgery earlier this month — it looks like things are thankfully going well.
To go down this rabbit hole of baby names, we must first cast our minds back to the bygone era of June 2023. Travis filmed a video with daughter Alabama where he was asked about his GOAT baby name. "I like Rocky 13," he said. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."
When Alabama called it a "bad" name, Travis continued, "It is. It is bad. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He went on to say that he was "possibly" going to give the name to his child, and that the movie Rocky further served as inspiration.
Not long after the video was filmed, Travis commented on an Instagram of Kourtney's baby bump by writing, "I already know his name."
Fast-forward to this weekend, and Travis and Kourtney had their socially distanced*, Disney-themed baby shower.
Some folks with better eyesight than me zoomed in on a picture of a wish tree on Kourtney's Instagram story and noticed that one note appeared to be addressed to "baby Rocky."
If that weren't enough, Travis then liked a tweet that read, "Honestly, Rocky is def a cute name. I'm here for Rocky Barker."