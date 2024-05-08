  • Viral badge

After Kendall Jenner Said That She Was "The First Human" To Wear Her Met Gala Look, Images Have Emerged Of People Seemingly Wearing The Same Dress

“I am so, so incredibly honored to wear it. I am the first human to wear it."

Here's what's going on with claims that Kendall Jenner's Met Gala look might not be what it seemed.

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala
On Monday, Kendall wore a 1999 Alexander McQueen for Givenchy gown that, crucially, both Kendall and Givenchy said had sat in the archives and never been worn by a human before.

Kendall Jenner in a black cut-out dress with fringe details at an event
The look was part of the Haute Couture collection and was displayed on a mannequin instead of a human model on the runway.

Model on runway in a fitted, glittery gown with an ornate shoulder piece and a moon headpiece
“I am so, so incredibly honored to wear it. I am the first human to wear it,” Kendall told La La Anthony on the red carpet. “It was a miracle that it fit. It was a miracle that we found it. It just feels meant to be.” It reportedly took over 500 hours to hand-embroider 100,000 black and brass beads and sequins onto the dress.

Kendall Jenner in an elegant black lace gown at a formal event. She is looking over her shoulder
Naturally, some were surprised when the Instagram account mcqueen_vault found a picture of Winona Ryder seemingly wearing the same dress in a magazine in 1999. The image was taken by Warwick Saint, makeup by Kevyn Aucoin, and styling by Kithe Brewster.

Woman in a textured bodysuit with elaborate neckline and shoulder details
The same account also noted that a 1999 edition of Joyce magazine appeared to show a model wearing the same dress.

Now, some were concerned that the image of Winona had been made using AI. However, the picture has been floating around the internet for some years now, which makes it unlikely.

Close-up of Winona Ryder smiling, wearing a dress with a mesh overlay and a delicate necklace
That being said, a source close to Givenchy told the Cut that the dress Winona wore 25 years ago was a replica.

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala
So, it looks like one of the following could have happened: Winona was wearing a replica, Givenchy/Kendall didn't realize that the dress had been worn previously, AI is somehow behind this, or it's a bit of...embellishment.

BuzzFeed has reached out to Givenchy for comment

UPDATE Photographer Warwick Saint confirmed to BuzzFeed that the image of Winona was "definitely authentic," adding that it was "shot at Milk Studios in NYC around 1999." When asked if the dress used was the original Alexander McQueen dress, he replied, "It was an original for sure. We only used the highest fashion in those shoots."

UPDATE A source close to Givenchy told BuzzFeed that Kendall's dress at the Met Gala had never been worn before and that Winona's dress was a replica of the original look.

