    Here's Why Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Reportedly Broke Up

    "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Oh Mami, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly broken up.

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Rumors that the two were together emerged in February. While the couple appeared in public together, things were kept officially pretty quiet — with Benito telling Rolling Stone over the summer, "People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."

    Close-up of Kendall and Bad Bunny sitting together and wearing sunglasses
    Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Gucci

    People magazine first reported yesterday that, according to a source, Kendall and Bad Bunny had split. A source then told Entertainment Tonight, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them."

    Close-up of Kendall and Bad Bunny at a basketball game
    Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

    The source continued, "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source continues. "They have crazy-busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

    Close-up of Kendall and Bad Bunny sitting together in a sports arena
    Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

    Apparently things are still good between the Kar-Jenners and Mr. Bunny — there "isn’t any negativity between them, and they still want the best for one another."

    Close-up of Kendall and Bad Bunny leaving a building
    Gotham / GC Images

    Another 2023 couple bites the dust!

    BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for Kendall for comment. 