Here's Why John Cena Keeps His Married Life With Shay Shariatzadeh Private

John Cena gave a rare interview about his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and why they maintain their privacy.
John met the Iranian-born Microsoft manager at a restaurant when one of her friends asked the former wrestler for a picture. They married in 2020 and, save for red carpets together, they tend to keep a reasonably low profile.
In a new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, John initially said that he wanted to keep his location in LA private, saying, "I've got a few places I can call home that nobody ever finds."
When Dax asked if the privacy was to steer clear of his adult or kid fans, John replied, "I never blame anyone for wanting to say hello. But, at the same time, I travel with my wife. We go everywhere together."
"I certainly value her safety and well-being. And one of the promises I made to her on the altar was I will do my best not to put you in any undue harm's way," he continued. "And it's not to say that everyone out there has bad intentions or we'd ever run into someone bad, but you also never know when someone feels threatened."
"If my wife, who is my travel partner and partner in life, now feels unsafe or uncomfortable in all these new places we go, I've got another hurdle to climb in my personal life," John added. "It's just an exercise in the strength of boundaries and the value of boundaries."