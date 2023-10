Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Have Been Separated For 7 Years, So Here's What They've Actually Said About Their Relationship During That Time

As 2019 opened, Jada said that she and Will didn't actually celebrate their New Year's Eve anniversary anymore. "It's more of a life partnership, so it's not steeped in marital, in that day," she said at the time . "We don't really celebrate that day, you know what I'm saying, anymore in that sense because the context of our union is totally different." She continued to talk about the relationship on, saying on one occasion that "redefining my marriage as a life partnership was the necessity of autonomy for myself and for Will."