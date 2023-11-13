Skip To Content
    Jacob Elordi Discussed His Penchant For Tiny Little Bags

    "People that have all this money aren’t spending it. You just get sent stuff. It blows my mind.”

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You've likely noticed that Jacob Elordi is a tall man: 6 feet 5 inches, to be precise. Perhaps it is subsequently unsurprising that when he steps out with a small purse, it looks even smaller.

    Close-up of Jacob in a sweater with a small shoulder bag that reaches his waist
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Burberry

    Jacob + small bag is a combination that has previously taken the internet by storm. "currently obsessed with Jacob Elordi’s bag collection like i owe him an apology i wasn’t really familiar with his game," one viral tweet read.

    Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

    As a result, GQ took a moment to ask Jacob the most pressing question on everyone's mind: Where did the bags come from?

    Close-up of Jacob in a jacket with a small shoulder bag that reaches his waist and holding a lollipop
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

    “I think it’s a story for other people,” Jacob said when asked about why he carries bags everywhere. “It’s not so deliberate. I lose stuff a lot."

    Close-up of Jacob in a short-sleeved sweater with a small shoulder bag that reaches his waist
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for Fendi

    "Where I grew up, we had a culture where you wore bum bags, fanny packs," he continued, noting his Australian upbringing. "When I leave home, I need to have a certain thing from every category with me in case I get bored — a book, a notepad, rolls of film, a camera, a pen. My mom just bought me a pocket watch that I keep to Australia time, so I always have that.”

    Close-up of Jacob in a leather jacket with a small shoulder bag that reaches his waist
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

    “I never bought a bag,” he added when asked about how he began his collection. “Maybe that should be something that is exposed about Hollywood. All these people think, I wish I had that lifestyle. I mean, yes, to get them for free — that’s great. What a great lifestyle. But people that have all this money aren’t spending it. You just get sent stuff. It blows my mind.”

    Close-up of Jacob in a T-shirt with a small shoulder bag that reaches his waist
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

    I'm sure you can now all sleep better knowing this information.

    You can read Jacob's full interview with GQ here.