You've likely noticed that Jacob Elordi is a tall man: 6 feet 5 inches, to be precise. Perhaps it is subsequently unsurprising that when he steps out with a small purse, it looks even smaller.
As a result, GQ took a moment to ask Jacob the most pressing question on everyone's mind: Where did the bags come from?
“I think it’s a story for other people,” Jacob said when asked about why he carries bags everywhere. “It’s not so deliberate. I lose stuff a lot."
"Where I grew up, we had a culture where you wore bum bags, fanny packs," he continued, noting his Australian upbringing. "When I leave home, I need to have a certain thing from every category with me in case I get bored — a book, a notepad, rolls of film, a camera, a pen. My mom just bought me a pocket watch that I keep to Australia time, so I always have that.”
“I never bought a bag,” he added when asked about how he began his collection. “Maybe that should be something that is exposed about Hollywood. All these people think, I wish I had that lifestyle. I mean, yes, to get them for free — that’s great. What a great lifestyle. But people that have all this money aren’t spending it. You just get sent stuff. It blows my mind.”
I'm sure you can now all sleep better knowing this information.
