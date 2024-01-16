Halle Bailey Shared Her First Pregnancy Photos, And They're Mermaid-Themed

Halle Bailey posted the first pictures of her pregnancy onto Instagram.
Earlier this month, Halle confirmed that she'd given birth to her first child with partner DDG in late 2023. Though rumors had been rampant, it was the first that she had officially commented on the news.
Yesterday, Halle shared a video taken by photographer and creative director, Brandon Almengo. "Missing my belly already," she wrote in the caption, along with the mermaid emoji. "But I obviously had to do underwater pics."
She further shared images from the etherial underwater shoot:
Many famous faces hopped into the comments to convey their support:
Including Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel:
If Halle's pregnancy came as a surprise to you, it's worth throwing it back to the clothing she used to conceal the news. For starters, there were puffer jackets: