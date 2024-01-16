Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Halle Bailey Shared Her First Pregnancy Photos, And They're Mermaid-Themed

    "Missing my belly already, but I obviously had to do underwater pics."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Halle Bailey posted the first pictures of her pregnancy onto Instagram.

    Closeup of Halle Bailey at an event wearing a short strapless dress
    Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Earlier this month, Halle confirmed that she'd given birth to her first child with partner DDG in late 2023. Though rumors had been rampant, it was the first that she had officially commented on the news.

    Yesterday, Halle shared a video taken by photographer and creative director, Brandon Almengo. "Missing my belly already," she wrote in the caption, along with the mermaid emoji. "But I obviously had to do underwater pics."

    She further shared images from the etherial underwater shoot:

    Many famous faces hopped into the comments to convey their support:

    Kali Uchis said, &quot;Yessss !!!!!!!&quot; and Latto said, &quot;Breathtaking fr&quot;
    Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com

    Including Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel:

    &quot;Absolutely beautiful sweetie&quot;
    Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com

    If Halle's pregnancy came as a surprise to you, it's worth throwing it back to the clothing she used to conceal the news. For starters, there were puffer jackets:

    Joce / GC Images, Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    As well as clothing that played with textures:

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood

    And a good ol' flared 'fit or two:

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Gucci, Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Congrats to the new mom!