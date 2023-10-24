Hailey Bieber Addressed Her And Justin Bieber's, Er, Different Outfit Choices

Hailey Bieber addressed the oft-discussed observation that she and husband Justin Bieber are usually dressed like they're going to two completely different events.
The theory reached its viral peak in August when the couple attended a promotional event for Hailey's company Rhode at a Krispy Kreme. Hailey wore a red minidress for the occasion, while Justin donned a pair of sweats and Crocs.
In an interview with GQ conducted before the Krispy Kreme incident, Hailey said of the difference between their respective 'fits, “It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this."
In fact, Hailey said that Justin is usually the one to get dressed before her. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling," she continued.
The idea of coordinating is apparently not on their radar, as she explained, "We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’"
When it comes to rumors in general, Hailey added that pregnancy rumors are some of the most "disheartening." She explained that she would keep any pregnancy as private as possible, meaning that "you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”