    Hailey Bieber Addressed Her And Justin Bieber's, Er, Different Outfit Choices

    "We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’"

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hailey Bieber addressed the oft-discussed observation that she and husband Justin Bieber are usually dressed like they're going to two completely different events.

    justin dressed in paint-splattered jeans, oversized hoodie, and beanie while hailey looks polished in an all-black outfit, heels, and gold accessories
    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for OBB Media

    The theory reached its viral peak in August when the couple attended a promotional event for Hailey's company Rhode at a Krispy Kreme. Hailey wore a red minidress for the occasion, while Justin donned a pair of sweats and Crocs.

    the two in mixed aesthetic vibes arriving to the event
    Robert Kamau / GC Images

    In an interview with GQ conducted before the Krispy Kreme incident, Hailey said of the difference between their respective 'fits, “It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this."

    hailey in a sleeveless sparkling gown and justin behind her in baggy pants, hoodie and leather jacket with a baseball cap
    Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

    In fact, Hailey said that Justin is usually the one to get dressed before her. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling," she continued.

    hailey in a mini dress and justin in baggy jeans, vans, and a hoodie
    Mega / GC Images

    The idea of coordinating is apparently not on their radar, as she explained, "We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’"

    hailey in a strapless mini dress and justin wearing sweats with the hoodie pulled tight over his head and a baseball hat on top
    Gotham / GC Images

    When it comes to rumors in general, Hailey added that pregnancy rumors are some of the most "disheartening." She explained that she would keep any pregnancy as private as possible, meaning that "you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

    hailey and justin on the red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    You can read the full interview with Hailey here.