"This Situation Utterly Ripped My Family Apart": Grimes Clarified Her Remarks On Elon Musk Fathering Twins With Shivon Zilis

On Wednesday, biographer Walter Isaacson tweeted the first images of Elon and Shivon's twins. Screenshots of Grimes's response then began circulating, where she reportedly wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to a see a photo of these children until this moment, despite this situation utterly ripping my family apart."