Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Said That He Wants His Whitewashed Wax Figure To Be Changed

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reacted to a controversial new wax figure unveiled at the Grévin Museum in Paris a few days ago.
The wax homage to the former wrestler was added following a poll asking people to choose from 10 international stars to be added to the waxworks museum. However, upon the release of the first images of the statue, people quickly took to the internet to call out the light skin tone used for the Black and Samoan actor.
One person to voice criticism was comedian and former The Circle contestant James Andre Jefferson Jr. "You know Black-ass Samoan The Rock? That’s how Paris think he look. They turned the Rock into a pebble," he said in an Instagram video. "It look like The Rock ain’t ever seen the sun."
"You made The Rock look like he David Beckham. It look like The Rock about to be part of the royal family. I’m low-key offended," James continued. "If this how y’all felt when y’all lost the Little Mermaid, I understand. Let’s do Uno reverse. Y’all get the Little Mermaid back, the mystical creature, and we get The Rock back."
Well, Dwayne himself entered the chat and reshared the video. In response to the Little Mermaid reference, he wrote in the caption, "legit belly laughed at this."
He continued, "For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at 'updating' my wax figure here with some important details and improvements — starting with my skin color 🤣✊🏾💪🏾."
"And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself," he concluded.
Incidentally, Dwayne has previously visited one of his other wax figures — his 2002 Madame Tussauds portrait in New York.