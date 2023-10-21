People Are Reacting To A New Dwayne Johnson Wax Figure, And I Can't Stop Laughing

Browse links
I can't believe somebody said, "That ain't The Rock, that's Mr. Clean."
That ain’t Dwayne Johnson, that’s Dawhyte Johnson 😂😂😂— Jalen 🕊 (@LiveFstDIEYung) October 18, 2023
Uhmm that’s the wrong skin 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/zc2ZHxGYpY— Mhay Yhusuf (@MhayYhusuf) October 20, 2023
That ain’t the rock that’s mr.clean— Reggie True (@reggie_truuuuuu) October 20, 2023
They forgot to bake at 400°F for 10 mins until golden brown— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 20, 2023
That’s not The Rock that’s The Pebble pic.twitter.com/VFzyNtaJqT— 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) October 20, 2023