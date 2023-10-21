People Are Reacting To A New Dwayne Johnson Wax Figure, And I Can't Stop Laughing

I can't believe somebody said, "That ain't The Rock, that's Mr. Clean."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

So, the Grévin museum in Paris just debuted a new wax figure of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Beatriz Velasco / Getty Images

If you don't know, the Grévin Museum is home to many wax figures of politicians, fictional characters, historical figures, fashion icons, musicians, athletes, and film stars.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

For example, here's a wax figure of the 46th US President, Joe Biden.

Christophe Archambault / AFP via Getty Images

Allegedly.

Here's a wax figure of Academy Award–winning actor Angelina Jolie.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

Supposedly.

And here's a wax figure of Scrat from the Ice Age franchise.

Trago / WireImage

Apparently.

Now, here's the wax figure of one of the highest-paid actors in the world and star of the Fast and Furious and Jumanji franchises: Dwayne Johnson!

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

Who is that supposed to be?

WWE / Via media.giphy.com

Yes, this is the 51-year-old actor who was the voice of Maui in Moana.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

I like his shoes.

It's this dude — I promise.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection, Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection, Elisabetta A. Villa / WireImage

If you're in need of another good chuckle, here are all the hilarious reactions to Dwayne's new wax figure:

Twitter: @LiveFstDIEYung

Twitter: @MhayYhusuf

Twitter: @reggie_truuuuuu

Twitter: @QtAlessia

Twitter: @hexminaj

Twitter: @Iam_SyedIrfan

Twitter: @jbfan911

Twitter: @tylerhatake

Nickelodeon

Twitter: @apollovwrld