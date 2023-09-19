    Here's How The "Daredevil" Disney+ Controversy Might Explain Why So Many Streaming Shows Get Canceled After The Second Season

    "They slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season."

    The upcoming Disney+ Daredevil reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, has been called an "old Disney scam" by its former showrunner.

    For context, Daredevil on Netflix was the first Marvel Netflix series and starred Charlie Cox in the titular role. It ran for three seasons between 2015–2018.

    Both Charlie and Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Netflix version, have been confirmed for the Disney+ reboot. Jon Bernthal, who first appeared in Season 2 of Daredevil, will also be returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Not a ton is known about the series, which will have 18 episodes, especially as it looks like it will be indefinitely delayed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

    Yesterday, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — aka the union that covers lots of behind-the-scenes workers — tweeted about shows that are canceled after two seasons and claimed that IATSE base wages and conditions are based on how many "arbitrary" seasons a show has. He added, "Canceling shows before Season 3, rebooting shows, and all the nonsense is about undercutting workers."

    "I worked on all of the Marvel Netflix shows which all were canceled in Season 2 or 3. Our contracts only give us full vacation pay (like 36 cents per hour worked or some shit) on Season 3 shows. Four years of work I never got a raise or vacation pay. Like $20,000," he continued.

    He then specifically called out the Daredevil reboot, alleging that it'll mean that the crew will be paid less than if it were Season 4 of the show. He tagged Steven DeKnight, who was showrunner of Season 1 of Daredevil.

    Affirming that he did know what was happening, Steven replied, "It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

    He then clarified that while he was excited for Charlie and Vincent to reprise their roles, "to claim this is a complete reboot and you don't have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least."

    Steven further alleged that the pattern of shows being canceled after two seasons was fairly new to streaming: "This is why you see streamers like Netflix canceling shows that are by all measures popular after only 1 or 2 seasons. Very different metrics from the old days."

    And that any "deal points" he had from the original Daredevil series would no longer apply:

    Another former Daredevil showrunner, Erik Oleson, said in March that he does view the upcoming Disney+ series as Season 4 of the original, saying, "We used pieces of Born Again in our season. I still call [Daredevil: Born Again] Season 4, but they're trying to insist it isn't, so I'll go along with whatever they want to call it."

    BuzzFeed has reached out to IATSE and Disney+ for comment.