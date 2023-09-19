Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"They slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season."
And not only did they cancel Daredevil once crew got full raise and holiday/vacation pay…. The Disney+ reboot is back to season one IATSE contract terms. It’s a fucking scam. I wonder if @stevendeknight knows that!— thomas 🛠 IATSE STRIKE! (@t_NYC) September 18, 2023
He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4— Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023
By the time they hit season 3, it’s not cost effective for them to continue unless the show is a monster mega hit. This is why you see streamers like Netflix canceling shows that are by all measures popular after only 1 or 2 seasons. Very different metrics from the old days.— Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023
Oh it’s a sure thing. From what I understand, I’m not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the “Born Again” and can claim it’s a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk. https://t.co/hEKxwgbocz— Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023