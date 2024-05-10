    Cardi B Initially Tried Her Met Gala Look With Prosthetics, And She Looks Wildly Different

    "I was just a little bit scared how the pictures were gonna come out."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    Cardi B showed off the outfit and prosthetics that she almost wore to the 2024 Met Gala.

    Cardi B at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    To this year's "Garden of Time"-themed Gala, Cardi wore a huge Windowsen gown designed by Sensen Lii. She garnered some controversy for her appearance after she "forgot" how to pronounce Sensen's name and instead said her dress was made by an "Asian designer."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    In a new video posted on to the platform formerly known as Twitter, Cardi showed a version of the dress that was made in teal.

    Green or Black ? pic.twitter.com/hvB6Sy7cTj

    — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @iamcardib
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    As for why she didn't opt for the more colorful version, Cardi added, "It wasn’t photographing well …It translated different on all lighting and angles on camera." Indeed, a TikTok GRWM shows Cardi's team ultimately deciding on the more "expensive"-looking black option.

    Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

    However, the most significant change that was almost made was Cardi's makeup. Viral makeup and drag artist Alexis Stone appeared in her second GRWM TikTok to apply prosthetics, beginning on her arms.

    Someone applying prosthetics to Cardi&#x27;s hand
    Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

    Yes, Cardi almost interpreted the "Garden of Time" with a full old lady makeover.

    Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

    Oh, what could have been.

    Cardi B in a voluminous turquoise gown with a ruffled skirt and a sparkling necklace
    Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

    As to why she didn't go with the prosthetics, she said in another video, "I was just a little bit scared how the pictures were gonna come out. A lot of people, they're not creative like me. We think outside the box."

    Close-up of Cardi B smiling, wearing a large head wrap and ornate earrings
    Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

    Plus, she added that her dress was originally going to be bigger. "I'm mad at the Met Gala because they made me cut my dress," she later joked in the video.

    Closeup of Cardi B at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    So anyway, Cardi talking about making "WAP" while in old lady makeup is an image that will stick around in my head for a while.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions