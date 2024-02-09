Camila Cabello Looks Darn Near Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

The vibe was further cemented when she was spotted walking around with a hot-pink slogan tee, paired with wired earphones — though, IMHO, the roots make the whole thing more "indie sleaze" than strictly '00s:
To top it off, yesterday, Camila posted more pics with the hair and a high-heeled sneaker:
Camila has previously dabbled with blonde, sporting what was (presumably) a wig for the 2019 music video for "Find U Again" with Mark Ronson.
The former Fifth Harmony member further teased new music at the tail end of last year, describing 2023 as "mostly the year of" being in front of a microphone.