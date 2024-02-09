Skip To Content
    Camila Cabello Looks Darn Near Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

    "For a second I was like Sabrina Carpenter is that you."

    Natasha Jokic
    BuzzFeed Staff

    What says "new era for a female artist" more than a new dye job? Exhibit A: Camila Cabello wiping her Instagram and going blonde.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Last week, Camila shared a camcorder-selfie video of her new peroxide locks, lest you be confused as to what decade is being evoked:

    The comments were largely two things: famous people saying she looked fab...

    Screenshot of Olivia Rodrigo saying YESSSSSS and Lil Nas X saying let&#x27;s goooo
    Camila Cabello / Via Instagram: @camila_cabello

    ...and some nonfamous people saying she looked like Sabrina Carpenter:

    Camila Cabello / Via Instagram: @camila_cabello

    The vibe was further cemented when she was spotted walking around with a hot-pink slogan tee, paired with wired earphones — though, IMHO, the roots make the whole thing more "indie sleaze" than strictly '00s:

    Close-up of Camila on the street with wired earbuds, pink T-shirt and sweater, long blonde hair, jeans, and platforms
    Mega / GC Images

    I mean, I still use wired earphones, but I don't have the kind of money where buying AirPods is like buying Tic Tacs.

    To top it off, yesterday, Camila posted more pics with the hair and a high-heeled sneaker:

    Camila has previously dabbled with blonde, sporting what was (presumably) a wig for the 2019 music video for "Find U Again" with Mark Ronson.

    Close-up of Camila singing in the video
    RCA

    The former Fifth Harmony member further teased new music at the tail end of last year, describing 2023 as "mostly the year of" being in front of a microphone.

    Close-up of Camila on the street with wired earbuds, pink T-shirt and sweater, long blonde hair, jeans, and platforms and carrying a small pink bag
    Mega / GC Images

    The 2000s are back, folks!!!