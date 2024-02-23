Here Are What Some Celebrities Accused Of Blackfishing Look Like Now

Blackfishing is a term popularized by journalist Wanna Thompson which refers to the practice of non-Black people, especially white women, altering their appearance to look Black or mixed race. This can be done through wardrobe, excessive tan, hairstyles, fillers, and even plastic surgery that mimics Black features.
While it's still very much a problem in celebrity culture and beyond, some have noted that many celebrities have drastically changed their bodies in the past few years — giving further credence to the harmful idea that Blackness and proximity to Blackness, for them, was part of a trend.
So here are various celebrities during times they were accused of Blackfishing, next to what they look like now: