Barry has been romantically linked with opener Sabrina Carpenter for some months now, though nothing has officially been confirmed yet — beyond a pic together and an Instagram comment where he used the queen emoji:
Well, last night, Barry was spotted attending the Eras Tour in Singapore — which is notably quite far away from either Ireland or the US.
The plot thickens!
UPDATE Footage of a HUG has begun to circulate.
