    Barry Keoghan's Reaction To Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense" Outro Is Going Viral Amid Dating Rumors

    "Rom-com behavior."

    Natasha Jokic
    It appears that Barry Keoghan has joined the First Men of the Eras Tour.

    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Barry has been romantically linked with opener Sabrina Carpenter for some months now, though nothing has officially been confirmed yet — beyond a pic together and an Instagram comment where he used the queen emoji:

    Instagram post by Sabrina Carpenter expressing love for Taylor Swift since she was 9 years old, with a response with the queen icon from Barry
    @sabrinacarpenter / Via instagram.com

    Well, last night, Barry was spotted attending the Eras Tour in Singapore — which is notably quite far away from either Ireland or the US.

    Sabrina Carpenter smiling in a sparkling sleeveless dress while onstage performing
    Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
    And someone took a video of Barry during Sabrina's outro for "Nonsense" — where he looks positively delighted:

    Twitter: @chleng_
    The outro for Singapore was, "He said that he wishes he was on me / Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi / Singapore I hope you like my songy.”

    In the clip, Barry smiles behind a handheld fan and then enthusiastically claps — leading people to further speculate about their relationship...

    @chleng_ / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    ...and one person to say that he looks like a "lifeguard":

    Twitter: @1989healy

    Anyway, Sabrina was then pictured with Barry later in the show, along with Lisa from Blackpink:

    Twitter: @blckpinkpic

    The plot thickens!

    UPDATE Footage of a HUG has begun to circulate.

    Twitter: @PopCrave
