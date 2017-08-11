So you may have heard of this little thing called the "gender pay gap", referring to the average difference in what men and women earn for doing the exact same jobs. This sketch suggests a pretty excellent solution to solve this problem.
It's part of the show Growing Up Gracefully, written by and starring, Hannah and Eliza Reilly. It’s currently airing on ABC Australia.
The basic premise is, because women in Australia get paid 16% less than men, they should work 16% less.
It's already garnered half a million views and a whole chorus of people agreeing with the sentiment.
Unsurprisingly, there is also a large amount of people saying that the gender pay gap is a myth.
Obviously, the girls aren't actually suggesting that if we all walked out of work today at 3.43 we'd solve this issue, no matter how tempting it sounds.
But it's definitely sparked up a debate.
-
What do you think, should all women leave work at 3.43 today?Oh my god yes I just want to go homeI think the gender pay gap is a mythThe machinery of capitalism is oiled with the blood of workers so we should all leave at 3.43
This Video Is The Perfect Response To The Gender Pay Gap
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you think, should all women leave work at 3.43 today?
-
vote votesOh my god yes I just want to go home
-
vote votesI think the gender pay gap is a myth
-
vote votesThe machinery of capitalism is oiled with the blood of workers so we should all leave at 3.43
You can watch the whole video here:
Natalya Lobanova is junior staff writer at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Natalya Lobanova at natalya.lobanova@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.