 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

This Video Is The Perfect Response To The Gender Pay Gap

"Since time is money and money is time, and I'm getting paid for 84% of mine, we're fucking off and going home"

Posted on
Natalya Lobanova
Natalya Lobanova
BuzzFeed Staff

So you may have heard of this little thing called the "gender pay gap", referring to the average difference in what men and women earn for doing the exact same jobs. This sketch suggests a pretty excellent solution to solve this problem.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

It's part of the show Growing Up Gracefully, written by and starring, Hannah and Eliza Reilly. It’s currently airing on ABC Australia.

It's not available to view in the UK at the moment, but thankfully we are still blessed with some snippets of the best musical numbers. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

It's not available to view in the UK at the moment, but thankfully we are still blessed with some snippets of the best musical numbers.

The basic premise is, because women in Australia get paid 16% less than men, they should work 16% less.

The comedy duo worked with a team of researchers to verify the statistics in the song, with the 16% figure referencing the Australian Bureau of Statistics (2017), and the industry specific pay gaps referencing the Australian Taxation Office (2014-2015). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

The comedy duo worked with a team of researchers to verify the statistics in the song, with the 16% figure referencing the Australian Bureau of Statistics (2017), and the industry specific pay gaps referencing the Australian Taxation Office (2014-2015).

It's already garnered half a million views and a whole chorus of people agreeing with the sentiment.

Facebook: ABCTV

Unsurprisingly, there is also a large amount of people saying that the gender pay gap is a myth.

"[This response] is tantamount to saying women are valued and treated in exactly the same way as men in the workforce, which is blatantly untrue. Ask any woman who's lost a job or missed out on a promotion because she's pregnant or already has kids," Hannah told BuzzFeed.
Facebook: ABCTV

"[This response] is tantamount to saying women are valued and treated in exactly the same way as men in the workforce, which is blatantly untrue. Ask any woman who's lost a job or missed out on a promotion because she's pregnant or already has kids," Hannah told BuzzFeed.

Obviously, the girls aren't actually suggesting that if we all walked out of work today at 3.43 we'd solve this issue, no matter how tempting it sounds.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

But it's definitely sparked up a debate.

"[This sketch] is a deliberately oversimplified fantasy solution to an incredibly complex, but very real problem. More than anything we're thrilled its sparking conversations about how women are valued in the workforce. Even if it's just in the comments section" says Hannah. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

"[This sketch] is a deliberately oversimplified fantasy solution to an incredibly complex, but very real problem. More than anything we're thrilled its sparking conversations about how women are valued in the workforce. Even if it's just in the comments section" says Hannah.

  1. What do you think, should all women leave work at 3.43 today?

    Oh my god yes I just want to go home
    I think the gender pay gap is a myth
    The machinery of capitalism is oiled with the blood of workers so we should all leave at 3.43

This Video Is The Perfect Response To The Gender Pay Gap

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you think, should all women leave work at 3.43 today?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Oh my god yes I just want to go home
  2.  
    vote votes
    I think the gender pay gap is a myth
  3.  
    vote votes
    The machinery of capitalism is oiled with the blood of workers so we should all leave at 3.43
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

You can watch the whole video here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Natalya Lobanova is junior staff writer at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Natalya Lobanova at natalya.lobanova@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews