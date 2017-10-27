11 Creepy Facts That'll Make Your Favourite Animals Seem Suddenly Less Cute

1. Ladybirds are so cute, right?
Well, turns out they like to eat their own young.
2. Dolphins are definitely cute though, right?
Actually, they are aggressive predators and males will regularly participate in gang rape.
3. Snails are cute though!
They're also super kinky and like to stab each other with "love darts" during sex.
4. Otters are definitely cute though, look at them holding hands!
Well, they also rape baby seals, which usually results in the seal's death. (TW: The source article contains images some may find distressing)
5. Koalas are soft cuddly babies, yes?
Sure, but they're also riddled with chlamydia, and they pee, poo, and reproduce with the same orifice, known as a cloaca.
And baby koalas can't digest the poison in eucalyptus leaves – the only thing that koalas eat – the same way adult koalas can, so they eat their mothers' poo.
6. Pigs are cute though!
They are, but they're also very unfussy eaters who will eat an entire human body.
7. Deers are beautiful and harmless creatures that wouldn't hurt a fly, right?
Well, they're beautiful, but they know the taste of human bone.
8. Armadillos are cute and harmless, and the closest thing we get to real-life Pokemon, right?
Wrong! They carry leprosy, and if you touch an infected one, you could catch it.
9. Bunny rabbits are surely the cutest creatures in existence, yes?
Yeah, okay, but they're also nutritionally required to eat their own poo.
10. Look how cute wallabies are!
But, wallaby mothers will toss their joey out of their pouch if they're being chased or threatened by a predator because it makes escape easier.
11. Okay, but surely the beloved clown fish can't have a sinister side?
Well, sorry to ruin everything you hold dear, but it does. If the sole, dominant female in a school of clownfish dies, the most dominant male will develop female reproductive organs, and reproduce with the other male fish in the school that are often its own offspring.
Also, male clownfish will eat any damaged or infected eggs after a female lays them.
CORRECTION
Hansen's disease/leprosy is a bacterial infection. An earlier version of this post said it was a virus.