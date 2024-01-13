Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

37 Ways To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Home In 2024

Get ready to appreciate the big impact just one or two small updates can make.

Natalie Brown
by Natalie Brown

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Pour your off-brand liquor into a glass decanter because nobody needs to know you get your whiskey on the bottom shelf.

glass faceted bottle decanter full of whiskey, with faceted glass topper
Amazon

Promising review: "I purchased this for a wedding gift, and they loved it so much that I decided to give it to another friend for his birthday. This is a beautiful decanter and will be appreciated for years." —Veetuch

Get it from Amazon for $22.49+.

2. Instantly update your garage door with carriage-style magnets to create a ~focal point~ that draws everyone's eyes away from any other unsightly details you're not gonna fix anytime soon.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "These magnetic hinges and door handles arrived quickly, as described. and dramatically altered the dreary appearance of the garage, especially from the street! Highly recommend this product as it adds to curb appeal!" —rita m. egan

(They won't rust out at all because they're made of a super durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic.)

Get the set of four hinges and two handles on Amazon for $12.89.

3. Cover up your gross-looking concrete with garage floor paint for a clean visual slate in a space you use every day.

blogger&#x27;s garage floor, 75% covered in uniform grey paint that hides stains, spray paint overspray, and other mess on the concrete
cleanandscentsible.com

Read the full tutorial on Clean & Scentsible.

Promising review: "The paint was a nice thick coat, and a really nice gray color. To apply it was just as easy as painting a wall. It completely transformed my laundry room. So much so, I decided to buy more to paint the rest of the garage." —Bookwood

Get a gallon of concrete paint on Amazon for $49.99.

4. Recover those old throw pillows you're not in love with anymore with soft velvet shams that cost significantly less than buying a bunch of new cushions.

four velvet throw pillows in light blue, light green, moss green, and red
Amazon

Protip: If you can't find shams with the exact same measurements as your throw pillows, go for covers an inch or two smaller for an ~overstuffed~ look. I have these exact shams in moss green in my living room and they're great quality and look amazing! It was an instant face lift for my living room. If you don't have pillows already, you can buy two fillers for $16.99

Get this set of two 16"x16" covers from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 56 colors and multiple sizes). 

Of course, depending on your decor preferences, Amazon has dozens of under-$25 throw pillow sets available (faux leatherfuzzy plushgeometric patterns...) — I bet you can find something you'd love!

5. Disguise a hideous buzzer or interior fuse box with a trendy macramé hanging you can move when you need easy access.

two taupe macrame hangings over a sofa with different designs
Amazon

Promising review: "Perfect for what I needed! I wanted these to hang out on my ugly porch to kinda spruce it up! I needed them to be sturdy and able to withstand outdoor conditions but be cute and boho and these are perfect! Ive had them for several months now and they haven't showed any signs of wear and tear and are just a beautiful addition. 10/10 recommend!" —KimRN

Get this set of two on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).

6. Or hide the box behind your favorite tea towel with the help of a magnetic wood frame, and you'll solve the same problem *and* be able to easily switch it out with the seasons, or just your mood.

tea towel with thin wood slats on top and bottom edges; top slat has twine that lets the towel hang
Katy Cartland / Apartment Therapy

From the geniuses at Apartment Therapy.

Get a similar wood wall hanger from Hanger Frames on Etsy — a Salt Lake City, Utah based small business — for $11+ (available in 14 sizes starting at six inches, and six different finishes). 

And there are all kinds of places to find nice tea towels: this Amazon listing has dozens of designs in packs of 3 for $24.99, and Etsy has a wide selection from a variety of sellers too. 

Promising review (for Hanger Frames): "Could not be any happier with this product. I’ve searched for a conventional frame for this art piece with no luck. I’m so glad I chose this instead of an old school frame. Came quickly, great quality, and they even added twine and a nail (which I didn’t expect). Love, love, love!!" —Emily

7. Hide all the crap you shove under your bed with a neat bed skirt that coordinates with the rest of your bedding — your bedroom will immediately look tidier.

white square bedskirt on bed
Amazon

Like the throw pillows, Amazon has a wide variety of fabrics and styles of bedskirts available so you can find something you'll love! If cotton isn't your style, try velvet, linen, lace, or tulle

Promising review: "I recently bought a brand new mattress that came with a free box spring that I was looking to hide nicely until I move and buy a new bed frame. This did the job! For the price you can't beat it. I love that the entire piece of fabric is one color (in my case black) vs. some of the other products that have the layer between the mattress and box spring white in color. It's a nice length and runs right to the floor." —Matthew L.

Get this one on Amazon, $9.99 for a queen (also available in twin, full, and king/cali king, and in eleven colors).

8. Update your circa-1990s appliances for less than the cost of dinner for two: simply cover them in stainless-steel-effect contact paper.

amazon.com

Several reviewers said it really helps to use a wallpaper smoothing tool — you can get one for $4.99!

Promising review: "It bothered me that my dishwasher was black and didn't match my stainless steel stove and fridge, so I decided to give this a try. I'm glad I did! It legit looks like my dishwasher is stainless steel now. It's not big enough to cover the whole thing at once so there is a seem, but I put the seem on the lower half of the dishwasher and it's not very noticeable at all. If I didn't know to look for it, I probably wouldn't see it. Just make sure you wash whatever you're applying it to so that it sticks well, and go slowly when applying so you don't get bubbles." —Sharon

Get an 15"x78" roll from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes).

9. Toss the branded hand soap pump you've been refilling who even knows how long for foaming dispensers — these use less soap per pump than regular bottles, so you'll save $$ on soap refills, too.

Amazon

Oh, and you can totally use the rest of your regular liquid soap refill with these! Just combine one part liquid soap with five parts water.

Promising review: "These arrived today and they are actually nicer/bigger than expected (even with measurements, sometimes it's hard to picture the size of something). The glass is heavy/sturdy; the "chrome" part is not actually metal, but it's really, really hard to tell that. It looks/feels like chrome. (I think one of the reviews said it was metal and I don't blame them, it's that hard to tell). I've had metal ones corrode, so plastic is better, to me. I'm very happy with them, would recommend them, and would buy again." —RDP9201

Get a pack of two dispensers on Amazon for $20.49 (available in five color/finish combos).

10. Rejuvenate beat-up or water-stained furniture and other wood with the help of a wipe-on finish restorer.

before: a chest of drawers with a faded finish on the front; after: the same drawers now with a seamless uniform finish
amazon.com

While restoring a finish isn't quite the same as completely refinishing a piece, it take much less time and can still make furniture (and floors, front doors, and kitchen cabinets) look magically new again.

Promising review: "Very easy to get results. I applied to eight dining room chairs which had scrapes, scuffs and white paint marks. An amazing transformation so quickly. I finished eight chairs in 90 minutes without rushing. I bought two pints but only one was necessary. I used a cotton cloth for most of the application but also used 0000 steel wool for the scrapes and paint removal." —Grumpy Neanderthal

Get it from Amazon for $10.35+ (six wood finish colors available); many reviewers follow up with the same brand's wood polish and conditioner (they're meant to be used together!), which you can get for $9.98 from Amazon.

11. Swap out your standard air vent wall registers with a decorative cover worthy of Gatsby himself.

white curl-patterned register cover on a reviewer&#x27;s air register
amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these to replace the ugly, plain registers that were on my ceiling. Installed in less than 10 minutes and they look beautiful. I ordered white and spray painted them nickel to match my ceiling fan. Couldn't be happier." —AsMeow

Get one on Amazon for $14.40+ (available in three sizes).

12. Toss kids toys, extra blankets, or even your laundry in a large decorative lidded basket because it'll make all that clutter (and face it, those plastic laundry baskets look like clutter!) instantly transform into something stylish.

the large, egg-shaped lidded basket with a grey turkish towel peeping out
Artisan Variety / Etsy

Kawobazaar is a small business based in Senegal that specializes in these lidded African baskets!

Get it from Kawobazaar on Etsy for $242.10. (Or check out their store page for more lidded basket selection!) 

13. Dress up a less-than-lovely patio or porch — or protect a high-traffic area so it doesn't deteriorate — by laying down an indoor/outdoor rug that'll seem like it's there exclusively because it looks good.

blue and white patterned rug on reviewer&#x27;s balcony
amazon.com

Promising review: "It's perfect for pool areas! It wasn't what I expected but I actually like it better. If I had to describe it...I'd describe very soft straws (like drinking straws) woven into a carpet. It doesn't stay wet and it doesn't get hot so it is perfect for our pool patio. It is light weight though, so if you don't have something set on it or put it away during a storm it will blow around." —Andrea Malcolm

Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in 10 sizes and 29 styles; see all the available designs on the Fab Habitat store page). 

14. The same goes with any less-than-lovely places inside, too: a standout print rug brings any neglected area the wow factor it deserves.

blue and grey diamond and dot patterned rug with white accents
Amazon

Promising review: "Purchased this for a nursery (space theme!) and found the color and print to be very true to the photos. Absolutely love it! It's also extremely soft (good for a baby to play on) and seems to be very well made. Extremely pleased with this rug!" —Kat D.

Get it on Amazon for $29.96+ (originally $128, five colors available in many sizes, or see all the rug designs available on the Safavieh store page).

15. Mask an eyesore of a view with rainbow-y self-adhesive window film. Besides looking jaw-droppingly beautiful, it'll also provide a little extra privacy.

light shining through reviewer&#x27;s translucent rainbow film window; the coating on the film makes the window shine with different muted colors
amazon.com

Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about ten minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith

Get a 23"x78" roll on Amazon for $8.99+ (11 roll sizes available).

16. Consolidate the mess that is your TV's cords in a cable raceway because there's no reason your grown-up living room needs to remind you of your college dorm years one little bit.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This product worked great for cleaning up my mess of cables/power cords going to my wall mounted TV. The plastic is sturdy, yet easily cut to proper length, I did however, use a "T" type of expandable wall anchor because I was attaching it to exterior stucco wall. The channels are large enough to accommodate numerous cords, and the covers snap firmly in place." —TheoLogic1

Get the kit (which has six cable covers that total 150", self-adhesive tape, and 12 connector pieces) on Amazon for $14.17+ (available in two lengths and two colors).

17. Toss your stinkiest refuse in a slide-out trash can that's simple to install in pretty much any lower cabinet (as long as you're semi-proficient with a drill, or willing to learn).

Amazon

The 35-quart container comes with all the mounting hardware you'll need.

Promising review: "I hesitated to trade existing storage space for a trashcan but I am so glad I did. The Rev-A-Shelf was easy to install and worked exactly as I expected. The instructions were a bit lacking but a quick check on YouTube is all you need. Just four easily placed screws to your cupboard bottom and project complete. The fact that the kitchen trash is not the first thing guests see when they enter my house is awesome. I should have done this upgrade years ago! You won't be sorry if you purchase this unit. I love it!" —daisy

Get it on Amazon for $65.50+ (available in six colors, or check out other options and sizes for Rev-A-Shelf trashcan storage).

18. And temporarily store your used coffee grounds, banana peels, and apple cores in this odor-locking compost bin you won't mind keeping out on your kitchen counter.

white compost bin with lid open, filled with vegetable scraps
Amazon

Its lid removes completely so it's super easy to empty, and it has completely smooth interior walls so you never have to deal with gross buildup in a corner or next to a plastic seam. 

Promising review: "We are heavy composters — lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, 1/2 pound of coffee grounds per week, lots of tea bags — all scrap goes in this composter. We have a ton of plants and use our compost. What clinches the deal on this product is that surprisingly, we have not once smelled any odors whatsoever with the lid closed. Also, none of our friends have picked up a see-through container off our counter top and said, "Oh, what's in here?" so no more embarrassing explanations of how we kept garbage in a bowl on top of our counter!" —Laura B

Get it on Amazon for $22.95+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

19. Stash the little things you use in your kitchen or bathroom every day — your favorite box of tea, the daily vitamins you'll forget unless they're in front of your face, sanitary products — in a countertop basket that'll hide 'em but still leave them accessible.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Reviewers use these for all sorts of things: flashcards, makeup, wash cloths, journals, dryer sheets, medication, glasses, slipper socks, toilet paper....they're great clutter containers!

Promising review: "Finding small lidded boxes that looked cute but had structure was a challenge, and these work really well. My only 'complaint' is that the little twine ties on the backs are flimsy and some broke after a few days — but an easy fix is to use black zip-ties and no one will see the difference. Overall, very cute (makes our bathroom feel like a spa!!) and we get tons of compliments! Great solution." —Kristina

Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a three-basket nesting set for $28.99). Or get a similar four-pack nesting set from Amazon for $40.99.

20. Build a simple log store so your teetering wood pile no longer looks like it's languishing but your growing collection can still breathe.

wooden log store stacked halfway full with firewood
littlehouseonthecorner.com

Get the how-to from Little House On The Corner.

21. Slap on a coat of simple primer to brighten up a dingy brick garage over the course of a lazy Sunday afternoon.

blogger&#x27;s white garage wall
hawthorneandmain.com

Read the full how-to on Hawthorne and Main.

Get a quart of white primer on Amazon for $15.94.

22. Hang a roll of faux ivy to solve several problems at once: conceal an ugly railing or wire fence, create a little extra privacy, and block a view you wish you didn't have to see.

A reviewer&#x27;s balcony with the ivy hung; it comes on a (rolled-up) plastic grid with the leaves all over it. You can just barely make out a car on the other side, the leaf coverage is so good
amazon.com

Promising review: "These worked wonderfully to give some privacy to my back yard without blocking out everything. I have had them up for about a year now, and they hold up well to weather conditions (snow, rain, freeze, heat). Color has lasted so far. No issues with hanging them. I used green zip ties purchased separately. Easy to cut and adjust the size. Recommended." —Don't Be Hateful

Get a 94"x39" roll on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes).

23. Create a ~drop zone~ for your mail, keys, dog leashes, scarves, and other miscellaneous things by hanging this tidy wall shelf — it'll be much nicer than unceremoniously piling all of that stuff on your countertop.

white shelf with two halves: one with three small hooks on bottom, flat shelf on top; one with two vertical slots for mail
Amazon

Promising review: "Great little shelf that comes fully assembled and you just have to attach it to the wall. Sturdy enough to hold jackets and purses. Excellent choice for small spaces. Would buy this again!" —Chris

Get it on Amazon for $37.61 (available in two colors).

24. Make up your old-school bathtub, shower, or sink with a tub-and-tile refinishing kit to hold you over until you have the time/cash/inspiration to shell out the big bucks to replace it.

amazon.com

It comes with a detailed, step-by-step guide to make it easy even if you've never done anything like this before, and this video also shows how to do it. I excerpted this review below, but if you decide you're serious about making this happen, I recommend reading it in full, too!

You'll need other supplies in addition to the kit: a scrubbing pad ($2.73), some Ajax ($7.67), TSP Cleaner (2 for $11.38), a bucket ($9.97), #400 ($8.79) or #600 ($9.79) grit wet/dry sandpaper, a lint-free cloth ($8.99), a tack cloth ($7.99), masking tape (6 for $19.98), a drop cloth ($7.49), a paint stir stick (10 for $9.30), a high-quality 2" soft-bristled paintbrush ($15.48), and lacquer thinner ($13). If you have loose paint and rust, you'll also need a wire brush ($3.68); if you have mold or mildew, you'll also need bleach ($7.29 from Amazon Fresh).

Promising review: "I wanted to do something about the ugly 'almond-colored' fiberglass bathtub/shower combo fixtures in both bathrooms of my otherwise fully-remodeled bright white (with light gray flooring) recently bought home. Quotes for contractors to come in and do the work at, say, The Home Depot would have run me about $5,000+ for the tubs alone (not including the walls). I finally discovered some refinishing kits online.

The prep work took at least a day or two of my spare time for each tub/shower. You should actually wait well over an hour after mixing the activator in with the base paint; the viscosity of the mixture is so thin and runny that, no matter the verticality of the surface you're applying it to and how skilled at painting you think you are, you will definitely have a lot of drips throughout the process. It is handy to keep a clean rag to wipe up spills.

After I was all done and could finally pretty much say like the instructions state that I am 'satisfied with coverage.' It seems like this finish will last a while and both tubs look beautiful! Every time I take a shower I can just admire how bright and shiny white they look. It's really satisfying. I probably spent around $175 for three of the kits and all the supplies that I didn't already have offhand — much better than the many thousands of dollars!" —KJ

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

25. Upgrade your rental kitchen's non-existent backsplash with moisture- and steam-resistant removable wallpaper that you can simply peel off when you're about to move out.

Amazon

It's completely self-adhesive, so you don't have to mess with glues when you put it up. You do have to have a smooth surface painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish for it to work, though. You can also use it on furniture like bookshelves and drawers, or even stair risers!

Promising review: "Love, love, love this wallpaper!!! It is beautiful and unique, refined and elegant, and heavy duty quality. I found it super easy to install, though I opted to use it for a room border versus full wall coverage. I also found it very forgiving, allowing me to pull it back off and adjust areas without leaving permanent dents in the design. It gave my son’s bedroom a whole new look and I have gotten lots of compliments!" —MB

Get a 20.5" x 16.5' roll from The Novogratz on Amazon for $25.76 (see all the available patterns on the The Novogratz wallpaper page).

26. Ditch the awkward gap between your couch and the wall or eliminate the not-so-pretty mess of plugs right next to your pretty bar cart (I literally just bought this for this reason) with this ultra-thin-plug powerstrip.

amazon.com

I bought this earlier this year to go behind my bar cart, and it made such a huge difference! Now my cords are disguised under the cart, I can plug more in, and the cart can sit close to the wall. It's literally as simple as it looks: you plug it in, use the included cord organizers to make that look nice and neat, then plug in your electronics.

Promising review: "My router connects to the outlet behind the couch and since the couch should be flush with the wall, the cords had bent. This completely changes the look and I no longer have to worry about cords bending or making a dent in the back of the couch. The length of the cord is a bit longer than expected but the outlet was so close to the ground which I’m assuming is not how everyone else's outlets would be; none the less, it looks sleek!" —Angie

Get it on Amazon for $23.95+ (available in six versions).

27. Shelter a tangled powerstrip inside a power cord box so nothing accidentally ends up unplugged (and you don't have to look at it all, either).

the unlidded box before, full of wires, and after with the lid on, looking clean and organized
Amazon

Promising review: "Such a relief! The cords on my desk were such a disaster that I bought this for myself. I am so glad I did. It totally cleared up the rats nest of cords and my desk looks so much better." —Amazon Customer

Get it on Amazon for $17.99.

28. And box up a router and other e-clutter behind a row of cut-up books for a visual disguise that won't block the all-important wifi signal.

before: a home office with a pile of routers, Amazon Alexas, and other cords next to the computer; after: the same space, except all you see is a row of colorful book spines
Covogoods / Etsy

Basically, the spines of the books books are attached but have with all the pages and covers cut out of 'em, except the two covers on the very ends. You can choose the color scheme you want and how many inches long you need it to be, and CovoGoods, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based small business, will make it for you!

Promising review: "Wonderful!! We spent the past month remodeling our living room, but we didn't account for how AWFUL the cable boxes and modem were going to look on our beautiful new shelves. Saw this, and had to have it! Covogoods not only communicated quickly with me, but were EXTREMELY accommodating in my requests. Turned out exactly how I envisioned it, and dimensions were spot on! No more ugly cable boxes and wires!" —Lindsey Martinez

Get a router-sized one from Covogoods on Etsy for $57.75+ (available in your choice or several color options) or on Amazon for $69+

29. Free up garage floorspace with some ceiling-mount shelves — they're perfect for seasonal storage because everything will still be relatively easy to access, but you won't have to look at it all every time you go to start your car.

reviewer&#x27;s ceiling mount shelves holding boxes and other things
amazon.com

Promising review: "These are a great way to open up more storage potential in the garage. This is actually my third home when I've used these in my garage. If you have lots of room between your garage door and your ceiling, these can be used up there to allow you to store stuff in a space you would otherwise not be able to use. They're great for being able to store stuff way up high and not take up any floor space. We store all of our Christmas lights and other holiday decorations on them. They hold up the weight of 4 or 5 big bins full of Christmas light strings no problem." —Buster

Get the 45"x45" shelves (that hold up to 250 lbs of evenly-distributed weight) on Amazon for $67.97+ (available in two colors).

30. Refresh metal fixtures with metal-look spray paint to make them look completely new in just an hour or two.

amazon.com, amazon.com

The doorknob photos don't have a "before", but I'd bet you $10 they were shiny brass. And the faucet has only a blurry "before", but it was a gleaming late-'90s chrome.

Promising review: "Best looking metal spray paint I have seen. It took me 90 minutes to prepare, mask, and paint my bathroom faucet. I used about 1/2 a can of this paint." —OC-Adam

Get it on Amazon for $9.98+ (available in 61 metallic finish colors).

31. Empty an entire drawer with an under-cabinet organizer that lets hot tools cool safely. Then repurpose that drawer to store all of those skincare products that have been slowly taking over your entire counter.

the three-slot metal wire organizer holding a flat iron, blow dryer, and curling iron
Amazon

Promising review: "Very handy item. Helped clear off counterspace and hide the clutter! My son and daughter share a small bathroom. The complaint was always HER hair items left on the counter taking up the space. Not anymore. Even a hot flat iron or curling iron can be put away to free up space and cut down on the complaints I have to hear! Worth every penny!!" —Julie Grant

Get it from Amazon for $18.49+ (six metallic finishes available).

32. Overhaul that outdated Formica in your kitchen with a granite-look countertop paint kit for an inexpensive upgrade that'll last for years.

Amazon, amazon.com

It's a three-step paint process that goes right over your old countertops. It has automotive-grade durability and is made of safe water-based materials. One kit covers the typical kitchen's 35 square feet or 16 running feet of standard two-foot-wide countertop. You could also use it to paint a counter a solid color!

You'll also need: a Brillo pad ($6.96 for 10), Frog Tape ($9.99), a wood patch ($4.20), and sandpaper ($3.98) for any deep nicks or seams. Paint rollers, sponges, and brushes are included in the kit. The company also has thorough step-by-step videos on its YouTube channel for both the granite and the marble kits!

Promising review: "It looks terrific and the application was straightforward. I’m about as artistic as Fred Flintstone but if you follow directions the granite effect takes care of itself. One hint: take your time masking and use Frog Tape, which gives you nice clean lines. I was worried about whether I’d be able to get a clear border around the sink and even considered taking the sink out but it turned out fine." —Carl D. Hausman

Get it on Amazon: The granite kit for $99.95 (available in five finishes) or the marble kit for $199.95.

33. Block a utility box, trash cans, or anything else you want to make disappear but still need to access regularly with a simple privacy screen.

reviewer&#x27;s photo of white privacy screen against side of house
amazon.com

Promising review: "Super easy to install and took less than 30 min to put together, level out and hammer in the stakes. My HOA doesn’t allow the trash bins to be visible from the street so this fixed that issue plus it matches my house trim." —Joseph and Anne Sawyer

Get it from Amazon for $125.

34. Watch obvious damage to your wood furniture vanish with the help of a water stain erasing–cloth.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Yes, it smells gross. Yes, it took me about half an hour of scrubbing at three spots on my table before they disappeared....but they did disappear, so I'm happy! I think the older the marks are, the longer you have to scrub at them. One mark was only a few days old, and vanished in about five minutes. The other mark was much larger, and was a couple of months old. That one took forever, and I almost gave up. So glad I kept going! My table looks brand new now." —Dove

Get it on Amazon for $7.69.

35. Or if the stain's a little too big to fix with a $10 cloth, cover it with a checked table runner you can match to the season.

white runner with thick blue gingham check, on a walnut table
Amazon

Promising review: "Love this buffalo check table runner! The quality is amazing, it will be such a transitional piece. I can use it for about any season. It fits my table just perfect. Love it!" —eric a.

Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in two lengths and 16 colors).

36. Tuck away toys (and all the other random stuff your kids left lying around) in this collapsible storage ottoman to reclaim your living room as a place for grown-ups.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This product is a LIFESAVER! So much so that I got two and pushed them next to each other to create a square and a big safer space on top, so if my 16-month-old climbs on it there’s less of a chance to fall off. Not to mention it looks amazing and the storage is great! So much room for all my sons toys so that it doesn’t look like a mess when he’s not using them! I can even fit my couch blanket in there with the toys! I love them!!" —Shane Keane

Get it on Amazon for $42.99+ (available in three sizes and up to seven colors).

37. If you're not lucky enough to have a mudroom, this shoe cabinet is a good start — it'll at least be better than the ever-growing pile of shoes threatening to trip you every time you walk past the back door.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I love my new shoe rack in our entry! No one can tell it is a shoe rack. It just looks as though it belongs here as a decorative piece. The middle rack is stationary and the top and bottom removable racks can be adjusted. Since we put our cat food container in it, the third row is a bit narrow, but works well for flip-flops and slip-on shoes. My husband's size 11.5 shoes fit with room to spare." —out of the box

Get it on Amazon for $159.99.

You, thrilled with how you don't have to look at that one thing that bothers you all the time anymore:

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 