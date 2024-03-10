37 Ways To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Home

1. Pour your off-brand liquor into a glass decanter because nobody needs to know you get your whiskey on the bottom shelf.
2. Instantly update your garage door with carriage-style magnets to create a ~focal point~ that draws everyone's eyes away from any other unsightly details you're not gonna fix anytime soon.
3. Cover up your gross-looking concrete with garage floor paint for a clean visual slate in a space you use every day.
4. Recover those old throw pillows you're not in love with anymore with soft velvet shams that cost significantly less than buying a bunch of new cushions.
5. Disguise a hideous buzzer or interior fuse box with a trendy macramé hanging you can move when you need easy access.
6. Or hide the box behind your favorite tea towel with the help of a magnetic wood frame, and you'll solve the same problem *and* be able to easily switch it out with the seasons, or just your mood.
7. Hide all the crap you shove under your bed with a neat bed skirt that coordinates with the rest of your bedding — your bedroom will immediately look tidier.
8. Update your circa-1990s appliances for less than the cost of dinner for two: simply cover them in stainless-steel-effect contact paper.
9. Toss the branded hand soap pump you've been refilling who even knows how long for foaming dispensers — these use less soap per pump than regular bottles, so you'll save $$ on soap refills, too.
10. Rejuvenate beat-up or water-stained furniture and other wood with the help of a wipe-on finish restorer.
11. Swap out your standard air vent wall registers with a decorative cover worthy of Gatsby himself.
12. Toss kids toys, extra blankets, or even your laundry in a large decorative lidded basket because it'll make all that clutter (and face it, those plastic laundry baskets look like clutter!) instantly transform into something stylish.
13. Dress up a less-than-lovely patio or porch — or protect a high-traffic area so it doesn't deteriorate — by laying down an indoor/outdoor rug that'll seem like it's there exclusively because it looks good.
14. The same goes with any less-than-lovely places inside, too: a standout print rug brings any neglected area the wow factor it deserves.
15. Mask an eyesore of a view with rainbow-y self-adhesive window film. Besides looking jaw-droppingly beautiful, it'll also provide a little extra privacy.
16. Consolidate the mess that is your TV's cords in a cable raceway because there's no reason your grown-up living room needs to remind you of your college dorm years one little bit.
17. Toss your stinkiest refuse in a slide-out trash can that's simple to install in pretty much any lower cabinet (as long as you're semi-proficient with a drill, or willing to learn).
18. And temporarily store your used coffee grounds, banana peels, and apple cores in this odor-locking compost bin you won't mind keeping out on your kitchen counter.
19. Stash the little things you use in your kitchen or bathroom every day — your favorite box of tea, the daily vitamins you'll forget unless they're in front of your face, sanitary products — in a countertop basket that'll hide 'em but still leave them accessible.
20. Build a simple log store so your teetering wood pile no longer looks like it's languishing but your growing collection can still breathe.
21. Slap on a coat of simple primer to brighten up a dingy brick garage over the course of a lazy Sunday afternoon.
22. Hang a roll of faux ivy to solve several problems at once: conceal an ugly railing or wire fence, create a little extra privacy, and block a view you wish you didn't have to see.
23. Create a ~drop zone~ for your mail, keys, dog leashes, scarves, and other miscellaneous things by hanging this tidy wall shelf — it'll be much nicer than unceremoniously piling all of that stuff on your countertop.
24. Make up your old-school bathtub, shower, or sink with a tub-and-tile refinishing kit to hold you over until you have the time/cash/inspiration to shell out the big bucks to replace it.
25. Upgrade your rental kitchen's non-existent backsplash with moisture- and steam-resistant removable wallpaper that you can simply peel off when you're about to move out.
26. Ditch the awkward gap between your couch and the wall or eliminate the not-so-pretty mess of plugs right next to your pretty bar cart (I literally just bought this for this reason) with this ultra-thin-plug powerstrip.
27. Shelter a tangled powerstrip inside a power cord box so nothing accidentally ends up unplugged (and you don't have to look at it all, either).
28. And box up a router and other e-clutter behind a row of cut-up books for a visual disguise that won't block the all-important wifi signal.
29. Free up garage floorspace with some ceiling-mount shelves — they're perfect for seasonal storage because everything will still be relatively easy to access, but you won't have to look at it all every time you go to start your car.
30. Refresh metal fixtures with metal-look spray paint to make them look completely new in just an hour or two.
31. Empty an entire drawer with an under-cabinet organizer that lets hot tools cool safely. Then repurpose that drawer to store all of those skincare products that have been slowly taking over your entire counter.
32. Overhaul that outdated Formica in your kitchen with a granite-look countertop paint kit for an inexpensive upgrade that'll last for years.
33. Block a utility box, trash cans, or anything else you want to make disappear but still need to access regularly with a simple privacy screen.
34. Watch obvious damage to your wood furniture vanish with the help of a water stain erasing–cloth.
35. Or if the stain's a little too big to fix with a $10 cloth, cover it with a checked table runner you can match to the season.
36. Tuck away toys (and all the other random stuff your kids left lying around) in this collapsible storage ottoman to reclaim your living room as a place for grown-ups.
37. If you're not lucky enough to have a mudroom, this shoe cabinet is a good start — it'll at least be better than the ever-growing pile of shoes threatening to trip you every time you walk past the back door.
You, thrilled with how you don't have to look at that one thing that bothers you all the time anymore:
