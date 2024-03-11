Skip To Content
    Flight Attendants Swear By These 28 Travel Products (So You Know They're Worth The Money)

    Because they're always traveling, you can trust they know what's up.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked flight attendants in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about all the best travel products, and here are their recommendations!

    1. A collapsible, refillable, leakproof water bottle that won't take up a ton of room in your bag when you don't need it (like when you're going through security) but expands to hold a full 25 ounces that you can fill at a water fountain. TBH, pretty much every flight attendant who commented mentioned a refillable water bottle, because it's true that flying seriously dehydrates you!

    Amazon, Hydaway

    melissam4dba49ab0

    "Hydrate so much! I love to drink lots of water — bring your own bottle!" —melialexander

    It's easy to drink from because it has a wide spout that's protected from random dirt and germs because it flips down, but it's also simple to refill because the entire lid pops up, so you have a wide mouth that can even fit ice cubes with no problem. Both caps seal, so the entire bottle is leakproof, and it's completely dishwasher safe, like most silicone. Reviewers love it for cruises, flights, road trips, and, of course, everyday use.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in six colors).

    2. Or a water bottle with a filter so you can fill your bottle at pretty much any sink or water fountain and KNOW that it's going to taste delicious, not funky or chlorine-y.

    blue transparent water bottle with easy-sip straw, leak-proof lid, and a filter that fits inside the straw
    Amazon

    "Can’t trust that hotel water." —cecelial4d8a192cd

    "Always have a refillable water bottle with you. You may need water before takeoff, but we are always struggling so much to have everyone put their bags away and close the door in time that it’s not a priority for us, so PLEASE bring and fill water before getting on the plane." —michellee48b2133e7

    This is a good option for travel because if it accidentally gets dropped, the plastic won't break, although you do have to squeeze it a little bit to get the water to come through (you can't just, like, tip it in your mouth and expect it to come out). Several reviewers specifically mentioned loving these for Disney World because you can fill them with ice and water at the restaurants and have great-tasting water all day. They do require replacement filters every two months; you can find a pack of three of those for $11.68+.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.52+ (available in two sizes and three colors, and in insulated stainless steel for $38.22+).

    3. A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes because planes and airports can get germy, and these can wipe up a tray table and your hands before you eat, potentially saving you from someone else's cold.

    box of wet ones fresh scent travel-size packs
    Amazon

    melissam4dba49ab0

    cecelial4d8a192cd

    Promising review: "As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value. " —SJ1326

    Get 20 packs of 10 wipes each from Amazon for $19.70.

    4. A tube of Weleda Skin Food, which is an ultrarich, plant-based moisturizer that helps combat the dry skin that goes along with all the dehydration flying brings.

    model squeezing the white cream onto their hand
    @weleda_usa / instagram.com

    melissam4dba49ab0

    While many people use it on especially dry places like their elbows, hands, and knees, others (especially reviewers with dry skin) also love it for an intensive overnight cream. Reviewers say it's incredibly thick — kind of like cream cheese — but incredibly effective on dry patches. (Also, the company will recycle your empties for free.)

    Promising review: "I am a flight attendant and this is my go-to hand cream! It is a little greasy when you first start rubbing it in, but it absorbs quickly and that along with the smell (a bit medicinal) dissipates before you know it. It doesn't take much of this at all. I rub a little on my tired feet at the end of the day as well, and trust me I have tired feet after being on them for 14-plus hours. This stuff works great for this as well. Win-win, Weleda!" —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    5. And for those extra-long flights, a pack of sheet masks to help give your skin an extra boost of serious moisture and hydration.

    amazon.com

    "SHEET MASKS for long flights. Flying dehydrates you and your skin will feel dry; sheet mask and a TON of water will do the trick." —kaylab4c9863587

    These sheet masks use snail secretions (yes, really), which supposedly contain hyaluronic acid (which helps your skin absorb and hold on to water), glycolic acid (which gently exfoliates skin), and collagen (which can help firm skin).

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $21.95.

    6. A mini-steamer to quickly coax all the wrinkles out of your clothes, no ironing board required — even if your clothes have been stuffed into packing cubes for just so. many. hours.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    For more on why this particular one's great, read a BuzzFeed editor's mini steamer review. TL;DR, this steamer's incredibly useful: it heats up in about 90 seconds, steams about five garments before needing refilled, and is all around perfect for anyone who doesn't want to wait too long or work too hard to get the wrinkles out.

    Promising review: "This steamer is very compact, easy to use, and well-made. I am a flight attendant so this has helped my life tremendously. I never even pick up an iron anymore. It works extremely well on my uniform and also just to get wrinkles out of my clothes while on layovers. The best part is that it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. I hate ironing with a passion, so I am so glad that I found this product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    7. A little collapsible travel kettle and a French press travel mug because hotel coffee is decidedly not tasty most of the time, and this lets you genuinely enjoy your morning caffeine boost.

    Amazon

    "For saving some $$$ on coffee while on the road, I’ve bought a collapsible travel kettle from Amazon and a travel French press mug and made fresh coffee in my room. Just fill a sandwich bag up with the grinds you desire; I use a foldable flask by Vapur to hold the creamer I like. The kettle comes in different uses to make tea, oatmeal, and ramen as a backup food option." —michellee48b2133e7

    Get them both from Amazon — the kettle for $33.98 and the travel mug for $22.96+ (available in four colors).

    8. A black sweater that you can rely on to keep you cozy pretty much however you happen to be dressed so you can pack light and stay warm every time the plane, hotel, museum, or restaurant is just a tad too chilly.

    Amazon

    "A sweater that goes with everything!" —kaylab4c9863587

    Reviewers who traveled with this sweater said it looks good through several washes in a hotel room sink, is cozy enough to sleep in if a hotel room happens to be way too cold (which would work on a flight, too), and holds up without snagging or pilling even if it ends up wadded up in the bottom of a bag for a bit.

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors/patterns; if you need a larger size option, this similar style goes up to 6X).

    9. An Add-a-Lock, which will give you a little extra peace of mind (without taking up much space in your luggage), especially if you end up staying somewhere with a wobbly security chain.

    Amazon

    "For security in a hotel room, Add-a-Lock. It’s a fantastic door stopper just in case. Trust me, once you’ve had someone walk in while you're undressing, it’s pretty hard to shake." —michellee48b2133e7

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95.

    10. A pair of compression socks — if your feet, ankles, or legs usually swell or ache when you have a long flight, these just might help prevent it next time.

    Reviewer in black knee-high socks with white polka dots
    amazon.com

    "Compression socks!" —rosem443e8bba5

    Compression socks may also help prevent deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot that starts in the legs and can be serious); to know if you're really at risk of that, however, you'll have to talk to your doctor. Read more about compression socks and swelling on flights at Cleveland Clinic.

    Reviewers say they're tight but still comfortable! This default pack comes with one solid black pair, one solid gray pair, one solid white pair, and one pair each in black with white accents — either stripes, polka dots, or hearts. 

    Get a pack of six pairs of varying patterns from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S/M and L/XL, and 45 color/pattern combos; if you need a larger size option, this similar style goes up to size 6XL). 

    11. Some silicone earplugs so you can potentially avoid that terrible discomfort during landing and block out a bunch of the background noise without completely muting everything around you.

    box of the original ear planes plugs that claim to reduce harsh noise and help inflight ear discomfort
    Amazon

    The review below is from 2017; hopefully if a flight attendant felt sick these days, they wouldn't have to fly! 

    Promising review: "As a flight attendant, I recommend that anybody who is a frequent traveler keep a pair of these in their bag. I have problems with my ears because I flew while congested, and use these all the time. If you have to fly while having a cold, you should use these just to avoid the pain and problems you could possibly have during descent." —Vanessa

    Get a pack of three pairs from Amazon for $19.49.

    12. A portable safe because besides being excellent for securing your priciest possessions (at least, those you'd bring to the beach) while you're visiting the seashore, it'll come in handy in hotel rooms without a safe. Or could even function as a smaller secondary safe, depending on how much room your hotel room's safe has!

    pink masterlock personal safe with belongings inside of it
    reviewer's pink personal safe that's attached to a beach chair at the beach
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly owns this, and says:

    "Like most people (I hope?), I’m always a little iffy about taking a dip in the water at the beach and leaving my wallet and phone on the beach. So when I booked a 2.5-week Europe trip with LOTS of beaching involved, I bought one of these Master Lock safes that I’ve put in several stories. It was a bit bulky in my suitcase, but I left it unlocked and put some stuff in there so it wasn’t just dead space. It came in handy at a number of beach clubs, where my friend and I stashed our credit cards, cash, and case-less phones while we frolicked in the sea. Despite lots of people milling about our umbrella while we had our fun, we felt our stuff was completely safe and could concentrate on *just* having fun."

    Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant and really recommend this! It's amazing to keep your things safe!" —Britany G

    Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in three colors).

    13. A perfectly clear reusable bag designed specifically for packing all your carry on liquids under three ounces so security's a breeze. It'll be both much more durable *and* at least a little bigger than that one beat-up Ziploc you've used for going on three years now!

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I am a flight attendant and it's perfect for my international flights going through security. I love the handle, easy to pull out of my suitcase." —Kristi

    "I travel very frequently and had never heard of a liquid travel bag like this before. I was a little worried because the back is not see through, so I brought a 1-quart plastic baggie as back up just in case. But everything I needed fit perfectly and I had no issues in TSA/China security. So far I have been through MSP, IAD, NKG, and PEK airports using this pack already and it's a life changer! I will never again have to worry about having to scramble to buy baggies just for liquids, and it is much more durable." —Courtney Swanson

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    14. Or a TSA-friendly toiletries set because sometimes, you DON'T want to use the hotel's free soap and shampoo, especially when you have a very specific routine you don't want to give up while you're away from home. Why even risk a breakout when it's so simple and cheap to bring your favorite face wash you know is the only one your skin likes?? Oh, and the silicone makes it super simple to fill, squeeze out, clean, and refill later. 

    the set with bag and labels
    close up of pots with lid and liner
    www.amazon.com

    My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly swears by these, and says: "I own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!" 

    Promising review: "If it wasn’t for me forgetting them in the hotels, I wouldn’t have to buy more. This is my third set and I love these things! I’m a flight attendant and these are easy to fill, use, and pack!" —Raena Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 variations).

    15. A lightweight, compact, and high-speed portable charger. Your phone takes SO much stress out of travel — between providing entertainment, helping you find a good restaurant to try, and guiding you from A to B — and this will keep your battery out of the red.

    model holding charger next to phone, with diagram showing the charger is 0.57 inches thick
    Anker

    kaylab4c9863587

    "A power bank! Bringing along too many cords and an international adapter is such a hassle that you sometimes leave it in the hotel room, so a power bank is my go-to power source. It’s light, compact, and can charge a lot of items on the go! I always carry mine during layovers." —fritziebeatricen

    This highly-rated slim option holds about 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20, and 1.2 charges for iPad Mini 5 and comes with a Micro USB cable (to charge the charger) and a travel pouch.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.

    16. A Velcro-powered Trtl travel pillow that you can easily adjust into the *perfect* position to help stop your head from doing that painful slow bobbing nod as you try to somehow sleep while sitting up.

    model with pillow wrapped around her neck supporting her head to the left
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a flight attendant for a major airline I have heard from passengers how much they like this pillow. So I ordered it...I LOVE IT. I lost my U-shaped memory foam pillow recently so I thought I would give this a try. It's smaller than a U-shape pillow and easy to pack up. Lots of fun colors to match your outfits. But most of all it works. It's cheap enough to give it a try...so just do it." —Franny

    Ciera Velarde, a former editor here at BuzzFeed, also loves this! She says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.

    Get it from Amazon for $63.99 (available in 5 colors).

    17. A weighted sleep mask so you can block out even the tiniest bit of light from your seat mate's overhead light, and get a little bit better sleep even in generally uncomfortable circumstances. Plus the weight could help you destress, like a tiny weighted blanket!

    Model wears black mask over their eyes while curled up in bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a flight attendant and have a wacky work schedule. I frequently have to sleep during the day. These are SO comfortable and cool as well. I have ordered and tried out at least 10 eye masks off of Amazon and have found these to be the best. They are SO comfortable and do not have Velcro on the straps, for which I am thankful, because I usually sleep on my back and am sensitive to the thickness of eye masks that have the Velcro straps." —sw

    Get one from Amazon for $14.99

    18. A trifold travel wallet big enough to hold your phone, credit cards and cash, passport, boarding pass, and whatever other travel documents you need, all while keeping them easy to access at your fingertips, ready to pull out the very moment they're needed. 

    reviewer photo of the wallet open, showing all the different pockets for passport, cards, money, phone, and more
    www.amazon.com

    It comes with *deep breath*: a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.

    Promising review: "OMG I totally love this! First of all, it’s such a pretty pastel pink color and pink is my favorite color. The quality is also so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs and passport and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" —Pravena Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 35 colors).

    19. And of course a Kindle Paperwhite because it lets you carry dozens of books with you at once but weighs just a little over 6 ounces — *and* can 100% handle it if you want to take it in the bath with you.

    the e-reader tablet
    Amazon

    "E-readers are awesome to have a book with you on the go without taking up too much space." —michellee48b2133e7

    Yes, that means it's waterproof! Its black-and-white screen reads like paper, even in direct sunlight. If you're a Prime member, you get free access to over 1,000 books and magazines.

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in two physical sizes, with 8 GB or 32 GB of memory, and with or without lockscreen ads).

    20. A pair of Clarks heels so you can look plenty professional but still stay comfortable on any business trips...even if you have to stand in a long line when you get to the airport and an even longer line at security.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "Clarks shoes have been the best, hands down, for all-day footwear and comfortable heels!" —michellee48b2133e7

    Promising review: "I've been wearing these heels every day for work as a flight attendant for the last year and a half. I do get them shined and polished in the airport every few months or so. They are by far my favorite pair of heels for work. I always get questions from other FAs asking if they are comfortable and my answer is always "after breaking them in for the first week or 2 so the leather stretches a bit, Yes!"

    If you are a flight attendant looking at these heels I will say to buy half a size larger than you normally would because you will swell with the constant elevation changes and just in general as the day goes on." —Ashton

    Get these 3-inch Clarks from Amazon for $39.79+ (available in sizes 5–11.5, including half sizes and wide options, and four colors, although not all sizes are available in all colors).

    21. A hydrating skin mist to help your skin hold on to moisture through long layovers — and to give yourself a moment where you can feel super fresh and maybe even relaxed.

    mario badescu mists in four types
    Amazon

    "For skin hydration, I'm a fan of spritzing throughout flights (just bring your fave...I'm loving ones by Mario Badescu)." —melialexander

    The Mario Badescu sprays each have slightly different scents and ingredients, although they all have aloe for hydration — the pink has rose water, the green has cucumber and green tea, the purple has lavender and chamomile, and the orange has orange blossom and sage. 

    Get a travel-friendly pack of four Mario Badescu sprays from Amazon for $22.

    22. A reusable, lipstick-sized travel perfume atomizer so you don't have to carefully wrap up your prized fragrance bottle in layers and layers of clothes, hoping it doesn't break mid-flight, OR spend $ on a travel-size version. Bonus: it'll weigh less in your suitcase, too! 

    atomizer pumping on a perfume bottle
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly uses these all the time, and says:

    "^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."

    Promising review: "Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." —Britney

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    23. A tiny pack of 150 hand soap sheets because you never know when you'll run into a bathroom with no soap and be incredibly grateful to pull these out of your bag. Just one sheet is enough to get a nice and sudsy wash!

    small pink container and small pink rectangular sheets about the size of half a palm
    Amazon

    Many reviewers note that you'll want to pull the sheet out of the container *before* you get your hands wet, though! 

    Promising reviews: "Love them. So convenient. I give them as presents to my friends I fly with. Being a flight attendant in these changing times you never know what to expect at the hotels. Soap on the go." —Mona

    "Exactly what I wanted! Hands feel very clean after wash! Highly recommend! Each sheet of soap produces enough soap to give the comfort of knowing your hands are throughly clean." —Clippin4You

    Get a pack of four from another Amazon listing for $5.99

    24. An oversize travel cooler so you can prep and pack up to several days' worth of meals, if you prefer, and know they'll stay fresh and cold during the flight, stashed under the seat in front of you.

    Amazon

    Yes, you can bring food through security! Although to bring big water bottles or ice packs through, you have to freeze them and make sure they stay frozen solid the entire time you go through the checkpoint (so if you plan to do this for a vacation, be sure to have a way to freeze them for your way home).

    Promising review: "I use this bag for work all the time and LOVE it. I’m a flight attendant, so I pack for several days at a time. It gives plenty of space for all the food I need for three days, plus room for ice. The top dry storage is very spacious and fits all sorts of stuff. I love the removable lining, makes it very easy to wash. I’ve never had the bag leak. It keeps the ice cold easily overnight and throughout the day. Mix this bag with the Hot Logic Mini and you’ve got the perfect kit for all your meals." —Lindy

    Get it from Amazon for $64.85.

    25. A simple luggage strap to latch on to anything that you want to keep right at hand so you don't have to dig it out of your bag (or cram it in there if it doesn't quite fit). Some examples: your travel pillow, a personal item bag, or that heavy coat you needed getting to your airport, but *definitely* won't need even a little when you land in Aruba. 