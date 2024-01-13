Flight Attendants Swear By These 29 Travel Products (So You Know They're Worth The Money)

My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly owns this, and says:



"Like most people (I hope?), I’m always a little iffy about taking a dip in the water at the beach and leaving my wallet and phone on the beach. So when I booked a 2.5-week Europe trip with LOTS of beaching involved, I bought one of these Master Lock safes that I’ve put in several stories. It was a bit bulky in my suitcase, but I left it unlocked and put some stuff in there so it wasn’t just dead space. It came in handy at a number of beach clubs, where my friend and I stashed our credit cards, cash, and case-less phones while we frolicked in the sea. Despite lots of people milling about our umbrella while we had our fun, we felt our stuff was completely safe and could concentrate on *just* having fun."

Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant and really recommend this! It's amazing to keep your things safe!" —Britany G

Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in three colors).