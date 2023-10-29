BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Skip The Elbow Grease And Deep Clean Your Home The Lazy Way With These 26 Tips

    Yes, you *can* get high-shine results with very little effort.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Fill a dishwashing wand with vinegar and dish soap, then bust through (and prevent) soap-scum and hard-water buildup by scrubbing down the walls + door *while* you shower.

    A dishwand filled with blue soap on the floor of the blogger&#x27;s shower
    smartschoolhouse.com

    It's the perfect excuse to stay in the warm steam just a little big longer! Just don't forget to rinse well afterward. From Smart School House.

    Get a dishwand from Amazon for $3.33, and a pack of two refills for $3.99

    2. Or mist your shower walls, curtain/door, tub, fixtures and floor once a week after you turn off the water and you'll (almost) never need to deep clean your shower at all.

    Amazon

    This daily shower cleaner prevents *and* helps clean buildup of all kinds of nasties, including the dreaded soap scum and limescale, with no need to scrub — simply rinse the next day, right before you shower again. Get enough to last 12 weeks from Amazon for $20.98.

    Promising review: "Does a FANTASTIC job if used regularly. I love this product. I hate cleaning tubs. This product has made our tubs look new. I don't use it every shower...maybe every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it. You DO need to rinse tub before the next shower due to product making it slick. The fumes of other cleaners always messed with my asthma. I have noticed that for some reason with this one, I sneeze twice, because I have to spray shower doors while I'm still in the shower...but it never affects my lungs. I would recommend this to EVERYONE!" —Angela GIllaird

    3. Wipe away built-up layers of soap scum and hard water stains on your glass doors with the help of a soft cleanser — the reviewer who took the photos below said they didn't even have to scrub.

    Before: A glass shower door with lots of white hard water buildup covering it; After: the same door, now completely clean, clear, and transparent
    amazon.com

    Get two bottles on Amazon for $13.53 ($6.77 each).

    4. Secure a plastic bag filled with vinegar + baking soda around your shower head to descale hard water stains and break up mold or mildew while you go back and sit on the couch.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    I do exactly this about every six months or so, and it works every single time! You can even let the plastic bag dry and reuse it each time. See my full shower hack review.

    5. Brighten your greying, dirty, and mildewed white grout by running some bleach gel over all the worst spots.

    The blogger&#x27;s hand runs a thin line of bleach along a grout line with a bleach pen
    classyclutter.net

    From Classy Clutter, who also uses a drill scrub brush (like from this $6.95 set on Amazon) to supplement. Note that this only really works for white grout, and could even change the tone of any grout with color. 

    TIL that the pictured Clorox bleach pens were discontinued in 2018, womp womp. I recommend either DIY-ing your own (Happy Money Saver has a how-to) or opting for the Skylar Life bleach gel, which you can get from Amazon for $14.99. It works on grout, caulk, and tile of all colors. 

    Promising review (for the Skylar Life bleach gel): "All those BuzzFeed posts that say this product can clean are true. I have annoying grout stains and mold and this product does the job. No matter how many times I scrub and clean the mold/stains come back but with this product they go away and stay away for a while. I have to reapply now and then but it's totally worth it." —Nona Gayle

    6. Cut down on your elbow grease while still getting gaps, corners, hard water stains, and (any color) grout clean with a power scrubber.

    Hand holding the brush, which looks like an oversized electric toothbrush, while it scrubs dirty grout until it&#x27;s white
    Target

    It scrubs up to 60 times each second(!!) so you all you have to do is sit there and leisurely wave it around a little. Yes it's like a giant electric toothbrush, but y'all, I own one and it REALLY works. You literally see the dirt come up and the grout lighten with just 30 seconds of use. They make a specialty grout head you can buy for it ($10.85 from Amazon), but TBH the default brush works just as well, unless you have incredibly narrow grout lines.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.38 or Target (including the grout head) for $21.99.

    Want more details? Read my full Rubbermaid power scrubber review (#2)!

    7. And if you have to pumice regularly, start dropping in a weekly-ish hydrogen peroxide-infused toilet bomb and you might not have to scrape those hard water stains off ever again.

    the five white spherical toilet bombs
    Juniperseed Mercantile / Etsy

    Just swish once or twice, let it fizz for about five minutes, then scrub for a minute or so with a toilet brush. You'll probably still need a pumice stone to get it clean the first time, but regular use of these can help keep your toilet hard-water-stain-free for longer. 

    These are both made and sold by Juniperseed Mercantile, a Littleton, Colorado-based small business with a passion for great skincare, simple living, and the earth. They're on Etsy for $13 or Juniperseed Mercantile for $12

    8. Then stamp some gel into your clean toilet to actually keep it that way for weeks and months at a time.

    Scrubbing Bubbles

    All you have to do is re-stamp as needed. If you can't imagine not using your toilet brush, you can use the small remaining bit of gel to scrub down the bowl before applying more. I used this in college and can personally attest it really does work!

    Get enough to keep your toilet clean for up to 10 weeks for $4.49 on Amazon.

    9. Leisurely dab up even the most impossible and old set-in carpet and upholstery stains with the help of a spray-and-blot spot remover.

    amazon.com

    I've used this stuff on a week-old strawberry smoothie stain (on a blue and white rug) and seen it for myself — it really does work! It's great for all kinds of stains, like oil, makeup, food, dirt, rust, ink, and wine; even if they're years old. (It won't work on, say, hair dye stains, though. It's a cleaner, not a bleach.)

    Get it on Amazon for $6.65.

    Promising review (from the pictured B&A above): "If you are ever thinking you might need this, TRUST ME you do! My two-year-old threw up chocolate milk on our cream carpet. It was a complete disaster. I tried everything and nothing even made a dent in it, until this. It’s also scentless, which was great because I got the stain up right before my little girl’s bedtime. TOP NOTCH!" —Jillian Briggs

    10. Have pets that shed? Pick up every last little bit of their fur that's embedded in your carpet — the stuff your vacuum misses — using the squeegee-side of a rubber broom.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    It also works wonders on hardwood floors and tile! It won't take very long for this thing to pluck every last piece of pet hair out of your space.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed, but in the spring he started shedding badly. The bristles pulled the hair up then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

    11. Pop a bunch of things in the dishwasher to clean them all at once while you go and do literally anything else: dusty AC vent covers, sticky stove vent hood filters, grimy glass light covers, and even wrenches and screwdrivers can stand a go.

    The blogger&#x27;s dishwasher rack with all the listed items loaded in it
    onecrazyhouse.com

    From One Crazy House.

    For more, check out 16 Ways To Use Your Dishwasher To Clean Almost Everything You Own.

    12. Then clean all the gunk and scum out of your dishwasher by running it empty with a cleaning tablet.

    amazon.com

    If cross-contamination has you concerned, this will cover you! It also helps dissolve any hard water buildup.

    Get six tablets for $8.99 on Amazon.

    13. Cleans and polish your stainless steel in a single, quick, satisfying step with this spray-and-wipe cleaner.

    amazon.com

    Get it and a large microfiber cloth on Amazon for $19.95.

    My mom's had stainless appliances for well over a decade and a half now, and she just discovered this spray from reading our posts, and said it works *wonderfully*, truly 100% better than any other kind of stainless cleaners she'd tried in the past!!

    Promising review: "I've tried at least 10 different products over the years and two homemade concoctions, frustrated with how long it takes to rub out the smears and streaks, never achieving the shine I'm looking for. This product was quick, easy and the shiny stainless appliances result I've been searching for is achieved. Eureka!!!" —Cat

    14. Spray some fume-free foam cleaner in your oven, let it all sit overnight, then easily wipe away the crud in the morning — the oven will look brand new.

    a reviewer&#x27;s oven before, crusted in a thick dark layer of burnt food and grease, and after, no more grease and shiny stainless steel
    amazon.com

    Technically, you can let this sit anywhere from two hours to overnight to get results. And while you might have to do *some* light scrubbing, it should be much easier than it would've been without this cleaner! Don't forget to spray it on the racks too (unless your racks have a special coating on 'em).

    Get two cans on Amazon for $17.27 ($8.64 each), or a single can from another listing for $12.93

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Spray it on, let it sit overnight and wipe it out. Looks brand new. I honestly didn’t think this was possible. The grates had years of cooked on grease, sprayed right off in the sink. Can’t wait to try it on the BBQ." —Kalub hall

    15. Shine up your stovetop with five minutes of concentrated work: Drizzle on some Dawn and hydrogen peroxide, sprinkle with baking soda, and vigorously scrub in circles with a dish brush.

    mythirtyspot.com

    Then just wipe clean to reveal the sparkle. From My Thirty Spot. Get a highly-rated Oxo dish brush from Amazon for $9.11.

    16. Run a knife wrapped in a damp cloth through the gap between your oven and your stove to extract all the crumbs and crud lodged in there. Then cover that gap with a pair of stainless steel covers so you never have to clean that spot out again.

    amazon.com

    They simply slide right in there, or you can use an included adhesive to make 'em more permanent. Get the pack of two on Amazon for $32.

    Promising review: "In a kitchen upgrade we went from slide-in to free-standing and ended up with a gap between the range and the counter. They blend in perfectly and will not warp with heat." —Amazon Customer

    17. Dissolve hard water stains on your water faucets by wrapping them up in vinegar-soaked paper towels for an hour — they'll wipe off in one go.

    The blogger&#x27;s faucet before, caked with white hard water stains, and after, no more water stains in sight
    lemonslavenderandlaundry.com

    From Lemons, Lavender, and Laundry.

    18. Grind up a garbage disposal cleaning packet — its foam will reach into the depths of the disposal to clean every. single. last. inch.

    amazon.com

    Note that if you're disposal's clogged, though, this definitely won't take care of the problem. For that, you'll probably need to call a plumber.

    Get a pack of eight on Amazon for $11.21.

    Promising review: "I had noticed my disposal had a bad smell to it, but my the landlord doesn’t do a great job at coming to look at things. I got this to clean it and hopefully help with the smell. I’ve been using it once a week, and I have noticed that the smell is gone and the disposal just sounds happier when being used. These are VERY simple to use. Take a packet (DO NOT open it) and put in sink after having warm water running for about a minute. Turn on the disposal. Run until the blue foam goes away. Perfection!" —L. Johnson

    19. A few drops of mineral oil (or even olive or vegetable oil) on a paper towel is perfect for picking up that grimy, sticky dust that seems to inevitably accumulate on your stove and vent hood.

    themanlyhousekeeper.com

    If you do opt for veg, olive, or some other food oil instead, make sure to wash it off any surfaces thoroughly when you're done to prevent it from going rancid and smelling bad. From The Manly Housekeeper (which doesn't seem to exist anymore, sigh).

    Get a 16-ounce bottle of mineral oil on Amazon for $8.59.

    20. Grab that bottle of stain remover from number ten again and use it to make the years-old mystery stain on your mattress vanish right before your eyes.

    amazon.com

    Or at least make it look, like, 1000x better.

    Get it on Amazon for $6.65.

    21. Then mix baking soda with a few drops of essential oil and sprinkle that on your mattress to absorb any funky smells.

    onegoodthingbyjillee.com

    Then simply vacuum it up after it sits for a bit. From One Good Thing By Jillee.

    22. A lint roller will pick up all the built-up dust on your lampshades and pillows.

    creeklinehouse.com, Amazon

    From Creekline House. Get a pack of five lint rollers on Amazon for $19.99.

    23. Sweep and (gently!) scrape dust and dirt buildup off of your keyboard, mouse, or laptop using a dual-sided cleaning brush. One end = a super soft brush, the other = a flexible but firm-ish silicone wiper.

    Amazon

    Together, they work for a bunch of cleaning tasks: your phone, your earbuds, your DSLR, watches, and TBH even jewelry with hard-to-reach spots. It can capture the gunk in the tiniest gaps, like on the side of each keyboard key. I have one of these, and find the silicone wiper especially invaluable for scraping the earwax off of my AirPods!

    Get it on Amazon for $8.95 (available in two colors).

    Promising review: "Having tested it for old and new keyboards, I can say it works extremely well for both very flat keys (such as Chromebook), as well as your typical tall-key keyboards. It's amazing how much hair, dust, and other junk I clean out of them (My own + my friends' + old keyboards I have to clean). It works way, way better than pressurized air sprays, and the cleaning process is a whole lot faster, too. The great part is that I no longer have to pay a bunch of money on buying expensive cans of air. It's fun, too!" —Jennifer CF

    24. And wipe down all your other surfaces with a microfiber duster, which attracts and holds onto dust like a magnet, instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Actually getting rid of the dust is THE key to a home that needs less dusting. This one from Oxo is very thin so it can squeeze into tight crevices. To clean it you just run it through a gentle cycle in the washer, and air dry.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (or one with an extendable handle for $17.99).

    Promising review: "Saves time and energy! It’s a bit too big for small, delicate knickknacks, but it’s terrific for large or textured furniture. A few swipes and a dresser, piano keyboard, or TV is dust-free. Its size is also helpful if you’re on the short side and want to reach the top of a door frame or bookcase, or give blinds a quick dusting. I haven’t washed it yet but the fabric unsnaps from the plastic handle easily. I’m very happy with this purchase and wish I would’ve made it a long time ago!" —Olivia D. A.

    25. Washing machine smelling a little funky? Run it on an empty cycle with hot water and vinegar to freshen it up.

    Blogger pouring vinegar into their washer&#x27;s detergent compartment
    theinspirationboard.com

    Depending on your model, you may need to directly add the vinegar to a full drum of hot water — read more on The Inspiration Board.

    26. Or if you've tried that with no success — or are just the type to go big or go home — opt for a washer cleaning tab, instead.

    Amazon

    Get a pack of six on Amazon for $10.16.

    Promising review: "I didn't understand why I couldn't just run bleach in my machine until I actually ran one of these. The key is that the tablet doesn't dissolve right away. So as the washer runs through several repeated cycles of fill, agitate, and drain, the tablet is still there, sudsing up the water on cycle #2 and #3. If you just put bleach in the soap dispenser, it would all be gone after cycle #1. This gets very sudsy and that probably helps it reach areas of the machine that wouldn't otherwise get touched." —aberson

    You, knowing your entire home is sparkling and it didn't take all weekend to do it:

    Universal Pictures / giphy.com

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.