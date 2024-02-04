Save Money This Winter With These 25 Affordable Alternatives To Name Brand Products

1. A pair of Bearpaw ankle boots to keep your toesies cozy and stylish just like Uggs, but at a price your wallet will smile at. Even better? They're waterproofed already and have some serious traction on their sole, perfect for trudging through freezing weather.
Reviewers recommend sizing down!
Promising review: "I love these! BearPaws are very well made — I bought a pair of slippers a while back and I'm still impressed with how beautifully made they are. Yet they're half the price of Uggs. Don't get me wrong, I love my Uggs, but wanted a less expensive, waterproof, warm boot to slog through Wisconsin winter snow/slush and not worry about them getting messed up. These are perfect. They actually have better traction and arch support than Uggs. I couldn't be happier with my purchase!" —CGrey
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 18 colors).
2. Or chunky lace-up boots if Doc Martens are more your style, but you're looking to spend less than $100. Your feet will feel warm and protected, your outfit will look on point, and you'll have a little extra cash leftover in your bank account! The side zipper also makes 'em super easy to take on and off, no need to painstakingly do up the laces every single time.
Promising review: "I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four colors).
3. A popular checkerboard throw blanket — reviewers compare it favorably to the $99 Barefoot Dreams throw, so you can keep warm on chilly winter mornings with every ~square~ inch of softness and trendy print in your choice of beautiful colors.
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10" tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
4. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream, which I can personally vouch gives similar soft, hydrated results to pricier specialty hand creams like Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve (which I also love!), but for $5 instead of $20. This is my 11th winter in NYC, and every year I MUST have some sort of hand cream in my bag, because the backs of my hands always turn crusty. Some years it's this, other years it's the pricier stuff. But it all works the same!!
You only need a small dab for your hands, and don't worry, it's fragrance-free! TBH a tube of this in my bag usually lasts me through most of the winter, although I also keep other lotions that I use when I'm at home.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I've been using it since I was a kid and it's just perfect. I get super dry hands, especially because where I live the winters can get down to -40 degrees F. This stuff is magic. I don't know how else to explain it. This is just the best and most moisturizing hand cream I've ever tried — and I've tried a lot! A little bit of this goes a LONG way, so don't worry that it's only two ounces. One tube of this can last me probably 3–4 weeks, with me applying it every night." —hatchibomitar
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
5. A pair of legging-style joggers you'll feel smart for buying because reviewers say they're similar to Lululemon Align Joggers. Reviewers love them for fall, winter, and early spring — one person says they wear them "all winter long". You'll find yourself pulling them on for errands, exercise, and just around the house because they're *that* comfy, *that* cute, and *that* good for your wardrobe.
Promising reviews: "These joggers are as good as my Lululemon Align joggers and much much cheaper....can buy three of these for one LLL." —Debra
"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors).
6. A lil' milk frother to upgrade your regular hot drink routine (idk about you, but I drink a LOT more tea in the winter) with delectably frothy, creamy tea and coffee lattes in a matter of moments: just press the button, and voila! Several reviewers prefer it to the much pricier Nespresso Aeroccino.
Note that this doesn't heat the milk up, though, the way the Nespresso frother does.
Promising reviews: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
"I have tried the Illy machine with steam frother, the Nespresso Aeroccino and this one. This is by far the one with the best results, the cheapest, smallest, easiest to clean and... well, I ran out of superlatives! The best caffè macchiato, macchiatone, cappuccino etc." —andrea c
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 43 styles).
7. A chic aesthetic Simple Modern tumbler that's a highly functional alternative to the pricier Stanley cup. You can choose from 20(!!) different colors and patterns, so you know it'll fit your style. Even better? Double-wall insulation means your drinks will stay perfectly cold — or hot, to keep you warm on a below-zero day — for *literally hours*, and the silicone straw and leak-resistant lid will help avert disaster when you accidentally drop it.
This reviewer uses it with hot tea and said it kept the tea warm for over 14 hours in the car! Several reviewers mentioned they drink more water with it because of the straw, and they're not mad about how adorable it is, either!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 28 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
8. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by as a way to boost hydration (with results after just a few days) without breaking the bank on $$$ moisturizer and serum brands. You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture. And goodness knows that with winter's dry air and the heater making it drier, your skin needs as much hydration as it can get.
Promising reviews: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
"I love this! TikTok made me buy it. Use after toner and before moisturizer. Helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Apply to damp face and let it absorb a minute before your favorite moisturizer. Works well with any type of skincare you normally use." —Auka Nayokpuk
Get it from Amazon for $16.41.
9. A super soft three-piece loungewear set about to be the only thing you want to put on your body in the morning because it looks and feels so damn luxe *and* warm. Yes Skims is still a fave, but this'll favor your bank account. Snow days just got a fancy upgrade.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
10. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, because it just makes sense to buy a mascara that gives you results many reviewers say are better than expensive brands — and one says is better than even Dior Show. Skip messing around with falsies for parties, and opt for this sweat-proof, length-endowing option instead!
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff! And it's less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink.
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A sunrise alarm clock because waking up in the morning when it's dark outside (*sighs at super short winter days*) is a little easier when this lamp gradually gets brighter and then floods your room with light, instead of blaring an annoying alarm sound into the dark. Yep, it's just like that TikTok-famous Hatch alarm clock, but'll run you less than $50 instead of over $100.
You can program it with seven light settings, seven chill "wake up" sounds, and set it to start slowly lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake up.
Promising review: "I’ve always wanted one of these alarm clocks! It works so great! A much more peaceful way to wake up for sure, if you’re a heavy sleeper this may not work for you, but as someone who easily wakes up to light, it is great! Wayyyy cheaper than the Hatch one and does the exact same thing!" —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A slightly cropped, fleece-lined half-zip pullover so you have something cute to slide on as a perfect mid-layer under a coat, or when it's feeling a little chilly in the house, because it goes with literally everything. It's so trendy and nice, many reviewers talk about how it reminds them of a more expensive Lululemon item!
Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery
"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 21 colors).