If You Have Multiple Kids Under 5, You’ll Wish You Had These 33 Products, Like, Yesterday

1. A TikTok-famous grape cutter because they love eating grapes, you love that they love eating grapes, but you do NOT love that you spend so. much. time. quartering grapes. Now you can help reduce choking risk in half the time!
Promising review: "I know it seems silly but JUST BUY IT! With 2-year-old twins, I was constantly cutting up grapes for lunches and snacks. This gadget makes things 10x easier!" —Jessica Willis
Promising review: "My twins are grape obsessed, I’m terrified of them choking, so this is a perfect tool. Wish we had it sooner. It’s easy to clean, works fast, and saves a ton of time while my twins eat grapes faster than I can cut them." —The Caldwells
2. A SockDock — with it, each family member can have their own, adding their dirty socks to it daily, and *never* see a sock separated from its matching mate *ever* again. Plus whoever's folding those socks will be able to do it in no time at all!
You simply slip each day's pair of dirty socks through its own secure slot in the cord, then when it's full, throw the entire thing in the wash as normal. When it comes out of the dryer, every sock will be clean but also secure in its spot! And don't worry, lots of reviewers say it works even for tiny baby socks.
Promising reviews: "So far this is working great! My 4- and 6-year-olds can put their socks in it, and I just throw it in the wash! The little socks don’t get stuck in my washer drain anymore, and I don’t go searching for matches. I seriously would not fold socks just cause I dreaded matching them before. I like that it goes into the dryer as well. Comes with TWO, so you can have one for each kiddo or one in the wash and the other collecting more little stink bombs." —luv2cook
Kevin Bunn founded SockDoc, a small business, in March 2017 after experiencing that common frustration of favorite socks going missing from his laundry.
3. A TikTok-beloved toothbrush holder and dispenser because you're tired of cleaning up the toothpaste mess a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old leave when they squeeze their own — this does it for them, both wasting less (aka saving you $) and leaving your counters free of globbed bubblegum-flavor paste. It takes two flavors of toothpaste at a time, so everyone can get their preference!
It features two different toothpaste dispensers (so they have options!), six toothbrush slots, and four cups.
Promising reviews: "Not only does this work exactly as advertised, but it makes brushing fun for my two little kids. No more cups, brushes, and tubes cluttering up the vanity. And it absolutely gets every morsel of toothpaste out of that tube." —Amy Hertel
"A TRUE MUST-HAVE from a mama who KNOWS!!! Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps. Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
4. Some Bubble Lick edible bubbles for an afternoon activity everyone can enjoy, made even more delightful because they taste like watermelon!! If you thought bubbles were a fun way to play with your kids before, just wait until they can catch bubbles with their *mouths*. Boredom, begone!
Dogs love them too!!
Promising review: "Fun for kids to limit screen time! We great fun with the kids chasing bubbles trying to bite them in the air.
The 8 year old, however, saw “edible” and tried to drink the liquid because it smelled good. After a quick intervention about “edible” not being the same as “safe to drink” and the toll that a surfactant has on the GI system (ie: consuming soap causes bubble guts and diarrhea) we got back on track. Good times." —Jacko
5. An under-$100 Lascal Ride-Along stroller attachment so you can continue using your trusty stroller for your baby *and* move faster than your toddler's little legs will let them (not to mention give your toddler somewhere to rest when they're tired). It pulls up when not in use, and it's wayyy cheaper than buying a new two-kid stroller!
It works for kids starting at 2-years-old and who weigh up to 66 lbs. It's designed to be compatible with over 95% of strollers out there — check this list to see them all — including lightweight strollers. You can also buy a second Universal Connector Kit ($29.99) to be able to use it on many types of strollers. Oh, and they make a version with a seat for $159.95, if you know your kiddo would prefer that.
Promising review: "Great option when traveling with two kids! My husband and I had been planning a trip to Europe for months. After reviewing several options, we decided on purchasing this since we have two kids under 5, we would be doing a lot of walking, and it was compact and would be easier to bring with us than a double stroller or two separate strollers. It survived several disassemblies and reassemblies. It handled really well on the cobblestone sidewalks, although it is more difficult to push. My husband handled most of the pushing when it was attached since he has longer arms and more strength than I do. Our daughter enjoys riding it!" —Amanda Polematidis
6. A modular kids' couch set that they'll get hours and hours of use out of, leaving you free to get things done — it comes with 14 different foam pieces in seven shapes, so they can transform it into a fort, a cozy little naptime bed, a castle, a little slide, or anything their imaginations can dream up!
Promising reviews: "If you are on the fence about which “Nugget” alternative, just buy this one! I’ve had it up for one day and both of my kids (1 and 3) have played with it for hours! I can’t speak on the durability over time, but it seems to be well built. We are obsessed." —EmilyWickes
"Love this for me and the kids! This product is exactly described! It is comfortable for the kids and for me when I am on the floor for long hours with them! It is soft but firm, easy to clean. It fits in our play pen perfectly and it a great place to lay when you child does not want to sleep at 3 a.m. Also great for my mom (nana) who wants to play on the floor but has two bad knees and a hard time getting up and down, it gives just enough high to make it easier. Very happy with this purchase." —Lisa Taylor
7. A versatile Radio Flyer red wagon with SO many bells and whistles: seatbelts for two kids, two cupholders, a removeable UV-protective sun canopy, an unzippable side that turns it into a bench, a front storage pouch, and 150 lbs of capacity (for cargo, kiddos, or a combo). OH, and it collapses for easy storage and transport!
It's recommended for kids 18-months-old and older. Reviewers love it for the park, the zoo, the beach, road trips, and even using as a diaper changing station on the go when there's nothing in the restroom! One reviewer said they use it more than they expected!
Promising review: "One of our favorite purchases for our 21-month-old twins to date! Folds up with one pull off the middle handle, canopy is easy to pop on, smooth ride. I can get the kids both in and out buckled in less than 10 seconds. We got it for Christmas and have already used it over a dozen times in the first month. I highly suggest this, especially if you have more than one kiddo under 5. Also, the handle is height adjustable which is great since my husband's and I are both over 5'10"." —Jess
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because it can slice, dice, and even julienne all kinds of veggies — including onions — in mere seconds with minimal mess (or onion tears). Everything catches neatly in the container below, ready to be easily tipped into the pan or bowl! TBH whatever age your kids are, anything that helps you get dinner on the table faster is always a win!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This chopper is AMAZING. I don’t mind chopping veggies but this is a game changer! It’s SO fast, cuts everything so uniform, and is FUN to use!! It gets my kids helping me in the kitchen too! I think I’ll be eating a lot more veggies in the future just because of this little gadget! Seriously! Buy it!" —AKshopper
9. A car baby monitor equipped with a camera that easily mounts to the backseat headrest so you can always see all your kiddos perfectly clearly from the front for major peace of mind. One reviewer says you can set it up to see almost the entire backseat!
PSA: please keep your eyes on the road when the car is in motion.
Promising reviews: "I love being able to see my kiddos with this mirror! It is so convenient since I have a number of kids. Especially since two of them are still rear facing. The cords do get in the way a little but still very worth it." —Rayanna
"This camera is a new mommy must-have. I was using a mirror and constantly was readjusting it and relying on my mirror to see his mirror and it was stressful. I knew there had to be something better when I was driving my 2-month-old to the hospital at night and he was freaking out and I couldn’t see him so I was pulling over to check on him every few minutes and it was a nightmare. This camera has been my saving grace. I was hesitant at first reading reviews saying it’s not night vision but mine automatically switches even in parking garages to night vision. I love that I can see my baby and not have to fix a mirror. Or turn my head to see fully what’s going on with him in the back. I really really recommend this for peace of mind!! —Jennifer K
10. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer, which works in mere seconds to tell you anyone's temperature, no need to stick it under their arm and wait. Yes, that means you can let them keep sleeping while getting their temp — and even if they're not, when you have two or more little kids with a fever, the faster you can measure, the better.
Promising reviews: "Very fast results and no touch. Having two kids under 5, I can take a temperature while they sleep!" —Jaimie Gouge
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a variety of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
11. And a pack of stick-on fever indicators that will be a staple in your medicine cabinet, because all you have to do is stick one of the cute bugs on their head, and either an N, 99, 101, 103, or 105 will appear to tell you their approximate temperature. Hate fighting with your sick munchkins to get their temp? Now they can just wear a fun sticker!
Of course, these aren't a replacement for a thermometer, but can be useful to help you track what their fever's doing: spiking, going down, or staying the same. Each sticker is supposed to work for about 48 hours.
Promising review: "We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker. He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." —Nateric
12. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer because with so many hungry mouths, you need breakfast to happen as quickly and effortlessly as possible. Thanks to this gadget's nifty BlenderBall wire whisk, you simply add your mix and other ingredients, shake to combine, then pour from the spout. No huge stack of dishes, just a pile o' pancakes in no time!
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
13. A rapid egg cooker so you can get some super-low-effort protein in both their little bellies (or one of their bellies if only one of 'em is on solid foods) and your regular belly, without taking much more effort than pouring a standard bowl of cereal.
It makes tasty omelets plus hard-boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs in a jiffy with minimal dishes! And of course all the nonelectric parts are top-rack dishwasher-safe, which means cleanup's just as low-effort as cooking.
Promising review: "I saw this on a BuzzFeed list and, even though I have never had trouble cooking eggs, I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelets with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast. It's the perfect kitchen appliance. I grin from ear to ear every time I use it." —Sonnet A. Fitzgerald
