25 Cleaning Products So Effective, Reviewers Called Each One A “Life Hack” Or Better

1. A glass cooktop cleaning kit packed with a grease- and grime-busting polish *plus* a scrubber and a scraper, so you can skip hours of elbow-aching scouring (so annoying) but still get your cooktop gleamingly clean.
Promising review: "WHAT A LIFESAVER! We tried every other hack on the internet to try and keep the new stove looking like new but nothing worked until we found this cleaner. The scraper blade was scary at first, and I was worried about damaging the finish but I have since overcome that fear and have used to it to get all the stubborn, stuck on spots off the surface. The cleaning solution and cleaning pad are really easy to use, and have great longevity. Once the cream is removed, the stove shines like new! Could not be happier with this purchase!" —Michelle Eng
2. A pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to instantly pick up basically every last bit of shedding your furry friend's always leaving in their wake. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever!
I used this a BUNCH in 2020, while living with my now-husband at his parents (for various pandemic-related reasons) and their two sweet but shed-prone dogs. So I can tell you with resounding certainty: it works! Give it some simple back-and-forth swipes over your upholstered furniture, and it easily picks up TONS of pet hair. Then it's simple to pop open the back compartment and swoop that unbelievably big pile of collected hair right into the trash or compost.
Promising reviews: "Better than a small vacuum! This is a life changing hack if you have pets! This is easy to use and easy to clean. I spent several hours using it and I can’t love it anymore!" —Amazon Customer
"TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
3. And a bigger squeegee broom so you can extract years worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.
It features rubber bristles along one edge, and if you flip it, a wide rubber squeegee on the other — some reviewers find the squeegee side is more effective on carpet than the bristles, so could be worth a try! Oh, and the handle telescopes 36–60 inches, so you can store it easily but also like, use it to squeegee off high windows if necessary.
Promising review: "You know that "life hack" about using latex gloves to remove pet hair? THIS works just as well, and you won't get a sore back from bending over the furniture or sitting on the floor. When this thing arrived, my husband was going "Oh god, not another weird sex toy." Then I started using the broom on the hall carpet. Husband stared at the rapidly-growing mound of cat hair that was gathering under the rubber, and said, "Take me now." Bonus: HE picked up the cat hair first." —MinorAgentofChaos
4. A stainless steel cleaner and polish that I suspect will work both *faster* and *better* than pretty much any other stainless steel cleaner you've tried — because it did for my mom AND the 13,000 other people who have left 5-star reviews. Less time spent + easy results = no frustration!
My mom tried like, three or four different stainless cleaners before I showed her this one, and y'all: she swears by it because it's easier and faster to use than the others, and makes all of her stainless appliances SO SHINY!
Promising review: "10/10 would buy again. Works better than any stainless steel cleaner I’ve bought, or any DIY “hack” I’ve attempted. It also smells amazing and leaves my kitchen smelling fresh for a while after I use it. Plus the microfiber cloth is an added bonus and so far is up really well to multiple washes." —Sean
5. A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking, giving it the time it needs so it can actually do its job: banishing the grossness from your bathroom like it was never there.
You do have to let it sit for 4–5 hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it.
Promising review: "Seriously. We spent so much time trying different "hacks" to whiten the black spots on the caulk in our bathroom (bleach, bleach pens, putting saran wrap over the bleach, etc) and were a few days from ripping it out. This product was listed in a BuzzFeed article on amazing cleaning products, so we decided to try one last time. It was SO easy. Very minimal smell, and six hours later, perfectly white caulk. Just rinsed with water. No scrubbing. Highly recommend." —Amanda
6. A bottle of makeup brush and sponge shampoo that will break up all the embedded layers of foundation, contour, concealer, powder, and eye makeup. And it'll do it so quickly and easily you'll hate washing brushes a little (just a little) less than before.
And it could help with your acne, too, because washing your makeup tools cuts down the amount of dirt and bacteria that tend to accumulate on them over time. (Oh, and it's cruelty-free.)
Promising review: "Honestly, if you’re looking for a sign to buy this for your makeup brushes, let this be it! I’ve tried all the DIY/hacks that are supposed to save you money and be good for your brushes and now I see I was wrong. I forgot how soft my brushes used to be, and apparently what their original color was because after using this wash, it’s like I have brand new brushes! Even my cheapest brushes that felt coarse but looked clean were transformed by this stuff. And for the makeup users who also get acne breakouts after wearing any makeup like me, I’ve seen a pretty significant decrease in breakouts that were clearly caused by my deceptively dirty brushes." —A.
7. Or, so brush cleaning's even quicker and less onerous, a brush spinner so you can get every last bit of makeup out of even the dirtiest brushes AND dry 'em — all in less than a minute.
You charge up the wand with a USB, put your brush in the wand, and choose one of three different speeds to spin it clean in a pretty little glass bowl.
Promising Review: "Love this, I will definitely clean my makeup brushes more often now! It takes 5-7 minutes to clean all my brushes to their fluffy and soft newness where before I tried all the hot glue and texture surface hacks and still had those lines of gunk leaving brushes that didn't blend well, and it would take me at least 30 minutes or more. The cleaning solution is great, the adaptors work perfectly and drying time is fractions of what it was before, I can use my brushes same day instead of waiting overnight to dry. The only downside I did find was that I felt the need to rinse them under the tap water as the last step because just spinning the brush after being in the solution didn't seem to take off all the dirty /soiled solution and they still felt slimy. Other than that I am extremely pleased with this product." —Megan V Hartman
8. The carpet and upholstery stain remover Folex so you can extract all kinds of dirt, rust, grease, food, makeup, and other stains that you haven't been able to get out using literally anything else. This is my go-to cleaning product for all kinds of stains, because it just works!
In my experience it might take a couple of rounds for your carpet to look brand spankin' new, but it's worth it because this particular spray doesn't bleach out the fibers, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed, and doesn't attract new dirt to the area after you're done. It works well on all kinds of stains, like grease and oil, pet stains, wine, coffee, rust, food, makeup, and dirt. And can of course it doubles as a laundry stain remover.
I took the pictures on the right, when I melted a chocolate chip into my favorite couch pillow. As you can see, this spray got every bit of it out! So much so that I took pictures of both sides of the pillow because I couldn't find where the original stain had been! You can read more about that experience in my Folex stain remover review.
It works on all kinds of upholstery, carpet, and other color-fast materials that are safe to dampen with water. Wondering if it's safe for your couch? Look at the upholstery tag — if it has a "W" or a "W/S" on it, then yes, it is! "W" stands for, unsurprisingly, "water-based cleaner".
Promising reviews: "This is AMAZING for laundry. My newborn had several sleepers that were stained from blowouts. Even after using other products and “hacks” and washing them several times, I couldn’t get the stains out. I sprayed one with this stuff and threw it in her hamper. A couple days later, when I went to throw it in the washer, the stains were GONE. I did nothing but spray it and toss it. This stuff is incredible. I can’t wait to try it on a carpet stain." —Evelyn
9. And a stain and odor-eliminating spray for, erm, ~organic~ messes (think pee, poop, and vomit) because for those sorts of stains, you need enzymes — a type of bacteria — to feed on the ammonia to completely eliminate the smell. Other stain removers might help some, but without the enzymes in a spray like this one, that not-so-lovely stench will stick around.
You can use it pretty much anywhere except fabrics marked with an "S" only (in which case, you need a solvent cleaner like this one): it's safe on all carpets and floors, plus works well on furniture, clothes, litter boxes, carriers, strollers, kennels, hardwood floors, concrete, and more.
Promising review: "All I can say is WOW!!!!!!! I am a total pessimist when I see a product with tons of great reviews I immediately question if it’s true. I was desperate for some sort of solution, though, having tried everything I could find including every DIY hack and nothing was working. I am literally obsessed with this product. I don’t know what the proprietary contents are but I do know that they work insanely well. This far exceeded my expectations." —TW
10. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner — simply mist your shower walls, curtain/door, tub, fixtures and floor once a week after you turn off the water and you'll (almost) never need to deep clean your shower at all. This dissolves all the grime *before* it can build up, and leaves a nice pleasant scent behind!
This daily shower cleaner prevents *and* helps clean buildup of all kinds of nasties, including the dreaded soap scum and limescale, with no need to scrub — simply rinse the next day, right before you shower again.
Promising review: "Shower hack! This is great if you hate/forget to clean your shower. I did a deep clean and now spray this about once a week at night. No more pink scum collects on our floor and our grout has stayed clean. This takes one thing off my cleaning list which is invaluable if you’re a working parent. Also there is very little scent, so if your bathroom connects to your bedroom, you’re not inhaling chemicals all night." —Gabrielle
11. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stove top, or stainless steel.
Promising reviews: "Pretty much a miracle product. This stuff is a life hack!" —C Mark
"I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
12. And some Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleanser that eliminates the built-up residue on shower doors *and* the burnt-on grime on glass cooktop stoves. Simply rub on, wait a minute, rinse, and enjoy the stunning results.
Promising review: "Recently bought a house and the basement shower was disgusting. No matter what I did I couldn't get the nasty thing properly cleaned. I drenched it in bleach wet and dry and had left it to sit and would check on it and scrub to no avail. I tried various cleaners and hacks but I read an article that mentioned this brand so I took the chance. I put this stuff on the dry soap scum and scrubbed it all over with a damp sponge, let it sit for at least a half hour, scrubbed again and it actually started working. Most of what was left rinsed off with hot water. Miracle product!!" —Reina King
