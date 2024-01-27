25 Cleaning Products So Effective, Reviewers Called Each One A “Life Hack” Or Better

In my experience it might take a couple of rounds for your carpet to look brand spankin' new, but it's worth it because this particular spray doesn't bleach out the fibers, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed, and doesn't attract new dirt to the area after you're done. It works well on all kinds of stains, like grease and oil, pet stains, wine, coffee, rust, food, makeup, and dirt. And can of course it doubles as a laundry stain remover.

I took the pictures on the right, when I melted a chocolate chip into my favorite couch pillow. As you can see, this spray got every bit of it out! So much so that I took pictures of both sides of the pillow because I couldn't find where the original stain had been! You can read more about that experience in my Folex stain remover review.

It works on all kinds of upholstery, carpet, and other color-fast materials that are safe to dampen with water. Wondering if it's safe for your couch? Look at the upholstery tag — if it has a "W" or a "W/S" on it, then yes, it is! "W" stands for, unsurprisingly, "water-based cleaner".

Promising reviews: "This is AMAZING for laundry. My newborn had several sleepers that were stained from blowouts. Even after using other products and “hacks” and washing them several times, I couldn’t get the stains out. I sprayed one with this stuff and threw it in her hamper. A couple days later, when I went to throw it in the washer, the stains were GONE. I did nothing but spray it and toss it. This stuff is incredible. I can’t wait to try it on a carpet stain." —Evelyn

Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.65.