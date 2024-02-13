24 Cleaning Products Professionals Who Know Their Stuff Use Because They're *That* Effective

It might take a couple of rounds to fully work, but it's worth it because this spray doesn't bleach, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed, and doesn't attract new dirt to the area. It works well on stains like grease and oil, pet stains, wine, coffee, rust, food, makeup, and dirt, and on upholstery safe to clean with water. And can of course it doubles as a laundry stain remover.

I took the pictures on the right, when I melted a chocolate chip into my favorite couch pillow. As you can see, this spray got every bit of it out! So much so that I took pictures of both sides of the pillow because I couldn't find where the original stain had been! You can read more about that experience in my Folex stain remover review.

Promising review: "A great tool for house cleaners. This product is amazing and has never let me down since the first time I used it. My landlords dog cut his paw and ran all over my white carpeted house, this magic spray made quick work of stain removal. I also used it on my job as a yacht management contractor, I used this to remove mold from the roof of sailboats and worked awesome!!!" —Jen E

Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.65.