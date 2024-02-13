24 Cleaning Products Professionals Who Know Their Stuff Use Because They're *That* Effective

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stovetop, or stainless steel.
Promising reviews: "As a professional housecleaner I am pleasantly surprised as to how good this works! I was skeptical at first, but having tried it on numerous projects like stove top cleaning, stainless steel cookware, oven door cleaning, I have found it well worth the money. It goes a long way. I use it with a damp scrub sponge and so far it's my new go to cleaner." —Owen
"I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
2. A glass cooktop cleaning kit packed with a grease- and grime-busting polish *plus* a scrubber and a scraper, so you can skip hours of elbow-aching scouring (so annoying) but still get your cooktop gleamingly clean.
Promising review: "A little water boil over? Bam! Stained. It was ugly. I read about this from a person that cleans houses and it works! No more ugly stovetop. Clean. Like new. Sweet! Now granted it might take a little bit of elbow grease to scrape off the dried residue and apply cleaner with the scrub pad but it is so worth it. It wasn’t bad but it just didn’t look clean no matter how often i washed the top. Now, I am ready with the proper cleaning tools to get the job done. If you have a glass top stove, get this." —P. Hustead
3. A carpet and upholstery stain remover so you can extract all kinds of dirt, rust, grease, food, and other stains that you haven't been able to get out using literally anything else. Like Pikachu's thunderbolt against a Pidgey, it's SUPER effective (yes, I went there).
It might take a couple of rounds to fully work, but it's worth it because this spray doesn't bleach, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed, and doesn't attract new dirt to the area. It works well on stains like grease and oil, pet stains, wine, coffee, rust, food, makeup, and dirt, and on upholstery safe to clean with water. And can of course it doubles as a laundry stain remover.
I took the pictures on the right, when I melted a chocolate chip into my favorite couch pillow. As you can see, this spray got every bit of it out! So much so that I took pictures of both sides of the pillow because I couldn't find where the original stain had been! You can read more about that experience in my Folex stain remover review.
Promising review: "A great tool for house cleaners. This product is amazing and has never let me down since the first time I used it. My landlords dog cut his paw and ran all over my white carpeted house, this magic spray made quick work of stain removal. I also used it on my job as a yacht management contractor, I used this to remove mold from the roof of sailboats and worked awesome!!!" —Jen E
4. Or a solvent-based cleaner for any upholstery or fabric you have that has an "S" on its cleaning tag: "W" means you should use a water-based cleaner, so "S" means solvent cleaners are best!
Any marked with a "W/S" means you can use either, of course.
Promising review: "Extremely effective. I own a furniture store. We purposely spread some butter, french fry grease, and pomegranate juice on a Clean Code "S" fabric swatch, and let it sit for a day. Then we put on gloves, put some fluid on a small part of a rag, dabbed at the spill (didn't rub into it), which disintegrated the spill. Did this a few times, and lightly scraped sideways over the spill. You can't even see where the spills were. We keep this swatch on our desk when we write up our sales orders. Every one of our customers who buys a fabric sofa or chair, that has code S fabric, buys one of these or else we include it for free. I ordered a case for our stock." —J. Rasmussen
5. A soft cleanser that, with very little effort on your part, will banish years of built-up hard water stains on tile or glass, truly transforming your shower right before your eyes. *Cue angelic-sounding music*
Promising review: "Shower. Door. Cleaner!!!! Guys. This is NEEDED for glass shower doors!!! I saw a tip on Pinterest and, being a former maid with her own cleaning business, had to try it. I applied it to the glass, let it sit for a few minutes and hand to God it cleaned the soap scum!!!! I’ll always keep this in stock for that reason!" —Tanya Mireles-Carriere
6. And a daily shower cleaner to spray on your walls or glass at the end of each shower because it will actually *prevent* soap scum and hard water build up, so everything just stays nice and clean, even if you HATE to squeegee.
Simply rinse the next day, right before you shower again.
Promising review: "Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. This is problematic. It also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached. I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought "what the heck, might as well". The first day I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I spayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
7. A Baseboard Buddy — it's designed specifically to pick up all the grime from the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies like baseboards, moldings, and grates in one quick wipe, zero bending over or crawling on your hands and knees required. No one's got time for anything that takes longer than that!
It includes three washable, reusable pads that you can use wet or dry. One reviewer who's over 65 swears by it because it's so difficult for them to get up and down!
Promising review: "Easy to use and care for! By far the best investment I’ve made as a professional cleaner. No more needing to bend over and hurt my back and knees! Washing the cleaning pads is also super easy and convenient!" —Y&M Rico
8. A pet hair removing–roller so you can pick up every last bit of shedding your beloved furry friend's always leaving on your couch with a quick, simple brush-brush-brush. My in-laws own this and I've used it probably a hundred times to pick up dachshund-chihuahua Maddie's hair, and it genuinely does a fast and thorough job!
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!
Promising review: "This thing is the real deal. I’ve owned a carpet cleaning business for 17 years. We’ve tried everything from lint rollers, rubber brushes, pumice stones, vacuum rolling brush attachments, etc. Nothing seems to make short work of pet hair, until now. I tried it on a massive job with cat hair all over chairs, sofas and cushions. Four chairs had thick layers of cat hair on the back where the animals rubbed their coats. Five or six back and forth swipes and it was gone. I pushed the button, scooped out the hair with my finger, and was on to the next area. This little tool is no joke. Impressed me to all ends and that’s not easy since we’ve tried so many products. That’s not to say it’ll remove all embedded pet hair since some are threaded through fabrics, but it’s the most impressive hair removal tool we’ve used thus far." —Mazzahs8
9. A bottle of makeup brush and sponge shampoo that will break up all the embedded layers of foundation, contour, concealer, powder, and eye makeup. And it'll do it so quickly and easily you'll hate washing brushes a little (just a little) less than before.
And it could help with your acne, too, because washing your makeup tools cuts down the amount of dirt and bacteria that tend to accumulate on them over time. (Oh, and it's cruelty-free.)
Promising review: "I am a professional MUA and this is by far the best brush and sponge cleaner I’ve ever used! It actually cleans the makeup out of my brushes and sponges without leaving a heavy perfume scent. Leaves bristles soft." —Al-Mumtahanah
10. And a brush spinner so you can get every last bit of makeup out of even the dirtiest brushes AND dry 'em — all in less than a minute.
You charge up the wand with a USB, put your brush in the wand, and choose one of three different speeds to spin it clean in a pretty little glass bowl.
Promising Review: "As soon as I got it I put it to the test. Every brush you can imagine, with all the filth, it can handle. I have to say, I LOVE this little machine. It does the job and it does it well. From waterproof makeup to annoying pigment that just don't seem to come off. The bowl is made of glass so be careful not to drop it. I am a professional make up artist and I feel I can use this on the go. Happy to add it on to my kit. One thing that is inevitable due to the spinning is the frayed hairs. Easy solution, brush guards." —Mia V.
11. A leather stain remover spray because even though leather's usually relatively stain resistant, years with kids, pets, spouses, or just our own messy selves eventually take their toll, and this will basically give you a refund. It eliminates stains on car leather, too!
This also works on durablend, vinyl, compound, saffiano, faux and other leather or leather-like surfaces.
Promising reviews: "As a professional detailer, I needed something better to clean leather seats with. I have not been disappointed one bit with Trinova. Makes cleaning leather a breeze now." —Kaylee Elaine
"Used the microfiber cloth to apply and after the first treatment noted only mild improvement, but after the second treatment (done just after the first treatment dried), the stain was not visible!! I then did the entire chair and the results are great. Advice: Do not scrub the area hard. This may roughen up the leather. Apply lightly and wipe off with another microfiber towel." —mich
12. A pack of Bottle Bright fizzing cleaning tablets that you simply drop into almost any seemingly permanently stained travel mug or stainless water bottle to banish those stains without scrubbing even one little bit. Want all your beloved drinking vessels to look new in no time? This stuff's the key!
Promising reviews: "Bottle Bright was what I've used for years in powder form in professional kitchens and specifically CATERING. You know those HUGE carafes you see at a hotel or wedding? Yeah, those suckers get GROSS. Bottle Bright every week — we'd let em' soak over night, and rinse in the morning. They looked new for YEARS. So clearly I use it at home for all of my stainless carafes (coffee pot) and travel cups. Works great in bottles too obviously." —RuffTuffCreamPuff
