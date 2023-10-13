    People Are Losing It Over Troye Sivan's Sexy Music Video Featuring Ross Lynch

    As a bisexual man, this is my Roman Empire.

    It's undeniable we're experiencing a Troye Sivan renaissance.

    The 28-year-old Australian singer's been in the game for a hot minute, but this year, he has the internet in a frenzy.

    He blessed us with a brilliant performance in the controversial Max show The Idol as Xander.

    And "Rush," the first single from his just-released third album, Something to Give Each Other, had the queer community dancing along. Though it also sparked discussion from controversial queer club culture to body diversity.

    Now, the latest single from his new album has folks losing it over social media for its racy content.

    In an interview with People, Troye explained the song was about the complicated dynamic between him and men who consider themselves straight. So it's no surprise the song's lyrics are very spicy:

    "Give me a call if you ever get lonely / I'll be like one of your girls or your homies /  Say what you want, and I'll keep it a secret / You get the key to my heart, and I need it."

    As for the video, which features the "Strawberries & Cigarettes" singer in drag for the first time, he said, "It was really just reflective of how I felt I was bending and changing my values or my self-worth for someone else."

    "It's like, slay, there's this performance from a pop-star-girl version of me. But toward the end of the video, I think you really can see the vulnerability and the cracks that this isn't going to work."

    Troye is stunning throughout the video, but it's his interactions with actor/singer Ross Lynch that really sparked some thirsty revelations over both singers' appearances.

    Whoa, Ross.

    (audible gulp)

    Wow, Troye.

    (audible gasp)

    They ATE.

    (starts clapping)

    The fans are genuinely going wild over Troye's new music video:

    Watch the music video here:

    What do you think about Troye's sexy music videos? Let's gossip in the comments.

