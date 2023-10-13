People Are Losing It Over Troye Sivan's Sexy Music Video Featuring Ross Lynch

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
As a bisexual man, this is my Roman Empire.
He really said: “get you a guy who can do both” pic.twitter.com/A4Q8tV7742— Alex ♱ (@CHRMEHRTS) October 13, 2023
It’s giving Britney’s daughter if I do say so myself pic.twitter.com/INMZ1cSnXN— 🎃🩸itssKeonLuv Spooky Season Era🩸🎃 (@it55K3onCh0mps) October 13, 2023
Bisexuals are going to go crazy for this.— Bangerang (@Bangerang17) October 13, 2023
I kinda wonder what Ross was thinking the whole time 😭— steven ❀ (@arianaunext) October 13, 2023
troye sivan is a pop icon. i was saying this at 13 and i’m still saying this at 22.— cayla (@lovingcayla) October 13, 2023
that troye sivan video... bisexuality definitely gained some ground today i can tell you that— matt (@mattxiv) October 13, 2023
It’s so crazy how he was living most of gay men’s dream in this moment…— Alex ♱ (@CHRMEHRTS) October 13, 2023
troye sivan the icon you are... pic.twitter.com/fYTGP3ZP15— zae (@itszaeok) October 13, 2023
ross lynch in troye sivan’s music video, call that austin and ALLY🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/EZa7e146w9— nat (@helenshvrs) October 11, 2023
Genuinely, he’s not even overdoing the gayness of this era and he’s executing it flawlessly…— Alex ♱ (@CHRMEHRTS) October 13, 2023