Travis was performing in Austin, Texas this past week when a hyped-up fan bum-rushed the stage.
Travis' Utopia-Circus Maximus tour marks some of his first major performances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy back in Nov. 2021, which resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injured people.
Given the tragic history, one would expect security measures to be airtight, but that was not the case in Austin.
In a viral video, an excited fan appears on stage during his performance and uncontrollably jumps up and down as the pyrotechnics fire off.
Security eventually makes their way on stage to remove the fan, but instead, Travis grabs the fan by the collar of their shirt and sends security away.
Travis tightly grips the fan's shirt while they jump up and down and sing along. Another video shows, that eventually, Travis lets the fan remain on stage, go buck wild, and take his shirt off.
A different video shows that same fan recklessly diving off the stage into the audience and landing on another fan.
People found the encounter bizarre and dangerous and had mixed reactions.
"Security took forever," one person wrote on TikTok.
"The way he pushed security away like, 'Nah I'll handle this,'" another fan pointed out.
"The [way] he's grabbing him is taking me out," someone else said on TikTok.
"Nah why we not talking 'bout how he almost got obliterated by the pyrotechnics," someone asked on TikTok.
Another person on TikTok explained, "He's holding him so he didn't touch the pyrotechnics, after this, he let him stay on stage with him for a bit."
"Everyone [is] talking about the pyrotechnics, but no one is talking about how that boy kept jumping even after being snatched up," another fan pointed out.
I honestly believe this sets a terrible precedent for concert behavior, especially considering that people, including artists, are still getting injured by erratic or negligent behavior.
How many fans will now want to be like this person and attempt to get on stage again?