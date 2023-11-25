Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Travis Scott Was Rushed By Fan: Here's How People Are Reacting

    "The way he pushed security away like, 'Nah I'll handle this.'"

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Travis Scott is back on stage, and the crowds are still as rowdy as ever.

    closeup of travis
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

    Travis was performing in Austin, Texas this past week when a hyped-up fan bum-rushed the stage.

    travis behind a dj booth
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for GQ

    Travis' Utopia-Circus Maximus tour marks some of his first major performances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy back in Nov. 2021, which resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injured people.

    him jumping on stage
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Live Nation

    Back in June, after a 19-month police investigation, the grand jury decided that Travis and the other Astroworld organizers would not face criminal charges over the deadly disaster.

    Given the tragic history, one would expect security measures to be airtight, but that was not the case in Austin.

    In a viral video, an excited fan appears on stage during his performance and uncontrollably jumps up and down as the pyrotechnics fire off.

    travis performing next to a blaze of fire on stage
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Live Nation

    Security eventually makes their way on stage to remove the fan, but instead, Travis grabs the fan by the collar of their shirt and sends security away.

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Live Nation

    Travis tightly grips the fan's shirt while they jump up and down and sing along. Another video shows, that eventually, Travis lets the fan remain on stage, go buck wild, and take his shirt off.

    travis on stage
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    A different video shows that same fan recklessly diving off the stage into the audience and landing on another fan.

    someone crowd surfing
    Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    People found the encounter bizarre and dangerous and had mixed reactions.

    "Security took forever," one person wrote on TikTok.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "The way he pushed security away like, 'Nah I'll handle this,'" another fan pointed out.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Epic Games / Via Twitter: @christabel_fosu

    "Why was he holding him like that?" one fan asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Twitter: @heyzuestv

    "The [way] he's grabbing him is taking me out," someone else said on TikTok.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @SamuelakaLemo

    "Nah why we not talking 'bout how he almost got obliterated by the pyrotechnics," someone asked on TikTok.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Another person on TikTok explained, "He's holding him so he didn't touch the pyrotechnics, after this, he let him stay on stage with him for a bit."

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "Everyone [is] talking about the pyrotechnics, but no one is talking about how that boy kept jumping even after being snatched up," another fan pointed out.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Twitter: @concrete_found

    Twitter: @_TanyaMaraj

    I honestly believe this sets a terrible precedent for concert behavior, especially considering that people, including artists, are still getting injured by erratic or negligent behavior.

    How many fans will now want to be like this person and attempt to get on stage again?

    What do you think about this fan interaction?