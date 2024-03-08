People Are Reacting To The Shocking "The Traitors" Season Finale And Reunion, And I'm Living For The Drama
"Superb host, amazing casting, fantastic twists, epic one-liners, endless meme-worthy moments, shocking ending — #TheTraitorsUS Season 2 was Appointment Television at its finest." — @gibsonoma
🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨
All these years of faithfully watching reality shows like The Challenge, Real Housewives, Survivor, and Big Brother finally paid off because The Traitors was must-see TV, hands down.
Fan favorites from across the franchises like Chris "C.T." Tamburello, Phaedra Parks, Parvati Shallow, and Janelle Pierzina were forced to live in a Scottish castle and compete for money amongst their backstabbing reality peers, and I couldn't get enough.
When the show finally came to a jaw-dropping conclusion, I was floored by the final betrayal, and it only got better when messy boots Andy Cohen hosted the reunion with the entire cast from all the franchises.
Here are the best reactions to the shocking finale and reunion:
wait wait wait.— norris thee jay 💋 (@thenorrisjay) March 8, 2024
did kate just … vote to end the game when it was … literally IMPOSSIBLE for there to not be any traitors left in the game?????
and this is who was saying phaedra was a terrible traitor??? #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/D28M95wiyU
WE ARE ALL MJ WATCHING THE END OF THIS #THETRAITORSUS FINALE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gc1BCnkKjp— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 8, 2024
Trishelle and CT played a nasty game, they knew MJ was a faithful… but they had a plan for this finale #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/fVAiolUc1U— E. (@bez184) March 8, 2024
Trishelle and CT turning against MJ at the last minute for money when she deserves her cut #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/7iiaumvqwG— laur (@laurandcoffee) March 8, 2024
Phaedra Parks calling Dan Gheesling “a low down son of a bitch” and “a piece of shit” while Janelle Pierzina and Parvati Shallow giggle in the background? If you had told me a year ago that this is something that would actually happen, I’d have called you a liar. Amazing. ♥️♥️— Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) March 8, 2024
I’m not saying congratulations to Trichelle and CT! They KNEW MJ was a faithful and intentionally banished her because they didn’t want to split the money with her! NASTY WORK! FCK BOTH OF THEM!!! #TraitorsUS #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/CcEHldVoLx— ♉️ cuntry superstar✨ (@RobynDMarley_) March 8, 2024
watching MJ get betrayed noOOOOOOOO #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/AcLcW7rctF— discourse & bravo (@bravo_discourse) March 8, 2024
Not the first thing MJ did when she got her phone was block CT and Trishelle #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/FM0QsG16B7— julian (@julian_hagins1) March 8, 2024
here’s the thing the gamers + their fans gotta understand:— norris thee jay 💋 (@thenorrisjay) March 8, 2024
just as the game was their wheelhouse, the REUNION is the bravo ladies’ wheelhouse. so the same way they expect non-gamers to respect the game, they gotta respect that reunions come with voiced opinions.#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/ewZ9jGRt3o
CT & trishelle won but phaedra’s still first chair. and that’s all that matters. #traitorsus #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/CrtiZh5vJU— jordy🦋 (@heirjordynn) March 8, 2024
Phaedra: “no good son of a bitch”— Zach Templeman (@zachtempleman) March 8, 2024
Andy: “and how do you feel about Dan now”
Phaedra: “piece of shit”
PHAEDRA 💀#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/D2RCzDaqjB
traitors really is just a room full of dumb bitches telling each other exactly— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) March 8, 2024
CT and Trishelle #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/KdiCyHGRZA— a good twiss 🔨 (@bitterrjuror) March 8, 2024
Peppermint is a lot classier than this show deserves and I’m glad she got to impart such a lovely message but if I were her I would have let Trishelle’s nasty ass have it— MrsFishVEVO (@Will_Kellogg) March 8, 2024
Who gon' murder me, boo? 😩 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/bQTL0zMUV1— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 8, 2024
people who don’t watch Bravo need to understand how embarrassing it is that Trishelle is sitting so far from Andy Cohen lol— Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) March 8, 2024
The biggest liar on #TheTraitorsUS is the timer during the missions— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) March 8, 2024
how could you turn on this?! LOOK AT HER!! #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/FcH8ODE5Gy— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) March 8, 2024
The way John is talking to these women at the reunion…#thetraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/wCE4c1DzLg— alex (@amdeeeeeee) March 8, 2024
"We're gamers. We don't take these games personally" #TheTraitorsUS— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) March 8, 2024
Counterpoint: pic.twitter.com/al4AtW78LW
Peppermint said people came into the game with their own biases and I KNOW Trishelle’s heart sank to her ass #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/c1uwOXHMTV— Lover (@sflkj3) March 8, 2024
Them imitating Parvati’s squint face 😂#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/htsSbOhFmB— Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) March 8, 2024
The most tragic thing about this finale is that Sheree gets murdered the same day she finally understands what show she’s on. #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors #Traitors pic.twitter.com/yMnorGiCVl— toomuchtv (@PrettyLittleWTF) March 8, 2024
The craziest thing about this season of #TheTraitorsUS is all of Alan's incredible outfits and he ends it on a bedazzled snuggie. pic.twitter.com/U2Cf8ZEyJC— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) March 8, 2024