But, the truth is, Natasha's been in the game for a very long time if you remember classics like Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) or But I'm a Cheerleader (1999).
Somewhere between these hit TV shows and the cult classics, Natasha also starred as Megan Voorhees in a Scary Movie 2 parody of 1973's The Exorcist.
Alongside Natasha, James Woods (who I mostly know as the voice of Hades in Disney's Hercules) portrayed Father McFeely.
Discussing the film on an episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Natasha shared an awkward moment between the two characters on screen, and she didn't hold back.
The Emmy-nominated actor explained that Father McFeely's role was originally for Marlon Brando, but he dropped out due to his health. For context, in this unreleased scene, Father McFeely grabbed Megan's breasts during the exorcism. "I'm maybe the last person he felt up. It's not a big deal, pretty much Brando and I banged it out hardcore," Natasha joked.
When James took over the role, Natasha said, "He was less of a charmer."
In fact, she said he was "less of a charmer than the man on oxygen whose hand is on your breast for six days," referring to the unreleased scene that she filmed with Marlon.
"He was like, 'I can tell even with the makeup, you're a spinner, right?'" Natasha remembered. "And that was, I thought, less sexy than Brando, who was pumping oxygen."
Natasha also said that she thinks James is "a great actor despite the fact that he's a Republican psychopath," and that he "was hitting on me as a teenager in full monster makeup. It was a crazy move, dude."
Watch the full episode of the Conan Needs a Friend podcast.