Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Natasha Lyonne Opened Up About Working With James Woods And Marlon Brando, And It Sounds Unpleasant

I didn't think it was possible, but these details make the Scary Movie 2 scene more uncomfortable.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Natasha Lyonne opened up about her time working alongside James Woods, and the interaction gave me the ick.

Closeup of Natasha Lyonne
Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

You probably know Natasha from her starring role as Charlie Cale in the Peacock series, Poker Face.

Screenshot from &quot;Poker Face&quot;
Peacock

Or you might remember her as Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll.

Screenshot from &quot;Russian Doll&quot;
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or perhaps you're a fan of Nicky Nichols in Orange Is the New Black.

Screenshot from &quot;Orange Is the New Black&quot;
Jojo Whilden / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

But, the truth is, Natasha's been in the game for a very long time if you remember classics like Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) or But I'm a Cheerleader (1999).

20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection, Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Somewhere between these hit TV shows and the cult classics, Natasha also starred as Megan Voorhees in a Scary Movie 2 parody of 1973's The Exorcist.

Screenshot from &quot;Scary Movie 2&quot;
Dimension Films

Alongside Natasha, James Woods (who I mostly know as the voice of Hades in Disney's Hercules) portrayed Father McFeely.

Screenshot from &quot;Scary Movie 2&quot;
Dimension Films

Discussing the film on an episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Natasha shared an awkward moment between the two characters on screen, and she didn't hold back.

Conan O&#x27;Brien and Natasha Lyonne
Team Coco / youtube.com

The Emmy-nominated actor explained that Father McFeely's role was originally for Marlon Brando, but he dropped out due to his health. For context, in this unreleased scene, Father McFeely grabbed Megan's breasts during the exorcism. "I'm maybe the last person he felt up. It's not a big deal, pretty much Brando and I banged it out hardcore," Natasha joked.

Closeup of Natasha Lyonne
Team Coco / youtube.com

"And three weeks later he died. And that was the last time he could fucking manage it. Then the next day, they brought in James Woods."

Note: It was three years later. Marlon died on July 1, 2004. Scary Movie 2 premiered on July 4, 2001.

When James took over the role, Natasha said, "He was less of a charmer."

Closeup of James Woods
Steve Granitz / WireImage

In fact, she said he was "less of a charmer than the man on oxygen whose hand is on your breast for six days," referring to the unreleased scene that she filmed with Marlon.

Closeup of Natasha Lyonne
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

"He was like, 'I can tell even with the makeup, you're a spinner, right?'" Natasha remembered. "And that was, I thought, less sexy than Brando, who was pumping oxygen."

Screenshot from &quot;Scary Movie 2&quot;
Dimension Films

Natasha also said that she thinks James is "a great actor despite the fact that he's a Republican psychopath," and that he "was hitting on me as a teenager in full monster makeup. It was a crazy move, dude."

Screenshot from &quot;Scary Movie 2&quot;
Dimension Films

According to IMDB, the filming dates of Scary Movie 2 were Feb–May 2001. This would make Natasha 22 years old at the time.

Watch the full episode of the Conan Needs a Friend podcast.

View this video on YouTube
Team Coco / youtube.com

We'll let you know if James responds.

Stream Poker Face on Peacock.