Megan Fox revealed how she feels about Machine Gun Kelly's full-torso tattoo.
If you know, MGK (real name Colson Baker) is known for his "twin soul" relationship with Megan, his punk/hip-hop crossover music, and his whole body being covered in tattoos.
Seriously. He has A LOT of tattoos.
Then MGK surprised everyone when his next tattoo covered them all up. In a February 20 Instagram post, the "Don't Let Me Go" singer debuted a full-body fine art tattoo by Roxx on his chest and arms.
The dramatic change sparked a lot of reactions:
Now, in a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan shared how she feels about the blackout tattoo.
"He has a really special story behind why he did that, which obviously, I'll leave for him to tell," she said. "But the relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented — and I don't actually know — but he didn't like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had, and he wanted to get rid of them."
"It gives me, like, Rick Owens," Megan said.
"It's like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together. I think it's really elegant, and it's kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years, it'll be a trend," Megan continued.
Megan praised MGK for being able to handle the pain and process of such intense tattoo work. "I don't know how many people can take that kind of pain. People will be put to sleep and get the tattoos done, but he did it fully awake with no painkillers," she said. "I don't actually know how he endured that level of pain."
MGK has evolved over the last few years, seeing his music, acting, and persona become more vulnerable — and Megan seemingly has his back despite rumors of their relationship problems.
"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan said. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."
"I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."
Whatever their relationship status, 'twin souls' Megan and MGK stay linked up and inked up, and we'll keep you informed.