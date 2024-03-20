Skip To Content
    Megan Fox Revealed What She Thinks About Machine Gun Kelly's Drastic Blackout Tattoo

    "He has a really special story behind why he did that."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Megan Fox revealed how she feels about Machine Gun Kelly's full-torso tattoo.

    Megan in spiked corset top and sleek trousers at a red carpet event
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Uber

    If you know, MGK (real name Colson Baker) is known for his "twin soul" relationship with Megan, his punk/hip-hop crossover music, and his whole body being covered in tattoos.

    Seriously. He has A LOT of tattoos.

    MGK shirtless onstage
    Michael Hickey / Getty Images

    According to PopSugar, Colson claimed to have over 90 different designs all over his body, accumulating them since he was 14 years old.

    Then MGK surprised everyone when his next tattoo covered them all up. In a February 20 Instagram post, the "Don't Let Me Go" singer debuted a full-body fine art tattoo by Roxx on his chest and arms.

    The dramatic change sparked a lot of reactions:

    Modsun commented, &quot;Proud of u brother, the change has been beautiful to watch&quot;
    @machinegunkelly/instagram.com
    Joe Exotic said, &quot;A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol&quot;
    @machinegunkelly/instagram.com
    Meme of a person asleep with playful text about falling asleep first at a sleepover
    @machinegunkelly/instagram.com

    Now, in a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan shared how she feels about the blackout tattoo.

    Closeup of Megan Fox
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    "He has a really special story behind why he did that, which obviously, I'll leave for him to tell," she said. "But the relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented — and I don't actually know — but he didn't like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had, and he wanted to get rid of them."

    Closeup of MGK
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    "It gives me, like, Rick Owens," Megan said.

    Victor Lochon / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    In case you didn't know, Rick Owens is a minimalist fashion designer who uses avant-garde, stark, futuristic styles that look like something straight out of Dune: Part Two.

    "It's like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together. I think it's really elegant, and it's kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years, it'll be a trend," Megan continued.

    Megan praised MGK for being able to handle the pain and process of such intense tattoo work. "I don't know how many people can take that kind of pain. People will be put to sleep and get the tattoos done, but he did it fully awake with no painkillers," she said. "I don't actually know how he endured that level of pain."

    Machine Gun Kelly wearing a dark suit with spiky hair and a choker at an awards event
    Mireya Acierto / WireImage

    MGK has evolved over the last few years, seeing his music, acting, and persona become more vulnerable — and Megan seemingly has his back despite rumors of their relationship problems.

    MGK onstage singing with another person while playing the guitar
    Ivan Apfel / Getty Images

    "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan said. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Janie's Fund, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

    Megan Fox and MGK on the sidewalk
    Bg041 / GC Images

    Whatever their relationship status, 'twin souls' Megan and MGK stay linked up and inked up, and we'll keep you informed.