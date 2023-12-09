Quick recap: Megan released a book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, at the top of last month. "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical," she told People about the book at the time, stating that the book would contain the "secrets of men" she was holding onto.
"I didn't even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor, because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read," she also claimed.
One of the topics discussed in the book is the pregnancy loss that MGK and Megan suffered. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life," she told Good Morning America. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."
In that interview, Megan also said about the book, "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships."
Now, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the book's release has caused tension between Megan and MGK, who is reportedly "upset" and "taking [the poems] personally."
"Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn't been more supportive and that he isn't recognizing that some of the poems don't have anything to do with him," the source also stated, after mentioning that the couple have been "arguing recently."
"They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along."
We've reached out to Megan and MGK's reps for comment and will let you know if there's any updates.