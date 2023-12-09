Skip To Content
    Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Relationship Is Reportedly "Difficult" In The Wake Of Her Poetry Book

    It sounds like Pretty Boys Are Poisonous has been causing issues between the celebrity couple.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It sounds like Megan Fox's latest book of poetry has led to some issues in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

    the couple during halloween getting out of their car in their costumes
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Quick recap: Megan released a book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, at the top of last month. "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical," she told People about the book at the time, stating that the book would contain the "secrets of men" she was holding onto.

    Megan with short hair in a strapless mini dress
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    "I didn't even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor, because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read," she also claimed.

    closeup of Megan walking outside
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    One of the topics discussed in the book is the pregnancy loss that MGK and Megan suffered. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life," she told Good Morning America. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."

    closeup of her outside holding her book in hand
    Jose Perez / GC Images

    In that interview, Megan also said about the book, "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships."

    closeup of her sitting with her book
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    "I've only been publicly connected to a few people, but I've shared energy with, I guess we could say, [people] who were horrific people and also very famous. Very famous people, but no one knows that I was involved with those people."

    Now, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the book's release has caused tension between Megan and MGK, who is reportedly "upset" and "taking [the poems] personally."

    the two dressed as kill bill characters
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    "Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn't been more supportive and that he isn't recognizing that some of the poems don't have anything to do with him," the source also stated, after mentioning that the couple have been "arguing recently."

    the two holding hands as they leave a building
    Gotham / GC Images

    “Inevitably, once you’re in a famous relationship, anything I do or say for the rest of my life, people will probably think it’s about him, because the relationship is so public,” Fox commented earlier this year to Billboard on the subject of people interpreting the poems to be about MGK. “You have to just let it go. It’s about expressing the truth and healing yourself through your art. You can’t really worry about what other people are going to think. I’ve read some of his song lyrics and been like, ‘Okay, are we really gonna…?'”

    "They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along."

    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    We've reached out to Megan and MGK's reps for comment and will let you know if there's any updates.