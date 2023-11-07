During an interview with Good Morning America, the actor said, "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships."
The 37-year-old shared that many of her poems didn't make it into the the book. "This is maybe for God's eyes only," she recalled thinking. "Some of it is too much when you're a known person."
In the final two poems, Megan describes the pregnancy loss that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly suffered.
"I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."
"Trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"
According to People, she writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day. "Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..."
She shared that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was the one who encouraged her to write the poetry book. "I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out because it was going to make me sick."
In MGK's 2022 song titled "Last November," he seemingly sings about the pregnancy loss with lines like "I never even got to hear your heartbeat" and "Could I save your life if I pressed rewind? / I wish I could go back to November last year." He also references 10 weeks and a day.