Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Megan Fox Opened Up About The Pregnancy Loss She And Machine Gun Kelly Suffered

    "It sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Note: This post mentions abuse.

    In her new poetry book titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox explores some of the dark moments in her life and the numerous forms of abuse she's suffered.

    closeup of Megan Fox
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    During an interview with Good Morning America, the actor said, "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships."

    Closeup of Megan Fox
    Good Morning America / Via goodmorningamerica.com

    "I've only been publicly connected to a few people, but I've shared energy with, I guess we could say, [people] who were horrific people and also very famous. Very famous people, but no one knows that I was involved with those people."

    The 37-year-old shared that many of her poems didn't make it into the the book. "This is maybe for God's eyes only," she recalled thinking. "Some of it is too much when you're a known person."

    Closeup of Megan Fox
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    In the final two poems, Megan describes the pregnancy loss that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly suffered.

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

    "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

    "Trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR

    According to People, she writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day. "Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..."

    Closeup of Megan Fox
    Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

    Other lines include "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh" and "but now / I have to say / goodbye." 

    "I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

    She shared that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was the one who encouraged her to write the poetry book. "I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out because it was going to make me sick."

    Closeup of Megan and MGK
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In MGK's 2022 song titled "Last November," he seemingly sings about the pregnancy loss with lines like "I never even got to hear your heartbeat" and "Could I save your life if I pressed rewind? / I wish I could go back to November last year." He also references 10 weeks and a day.

    Screenshot of MGK lyrics
    AZ Lyrics / Via azlyrics.com

    View this video on YouTube
    Bad Boy / Interscope / Via youtube.com

    You can watch the full Good Morning America interview here. And you can purchase Pretty Boys Are Poisonous here.