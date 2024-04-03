Megan Fox has entered a new era, and it's my fave.
The Jennifer's Body star is a daring face of fashion and beauty, well known for her dark hair and full-face beatdowns. However, recently she's switched it up to a gang of bright hair colors.
A few years ago, she matched Machine Gun Kelly's signature pink with this candy-colored ombré look as an introduction to her dramatic color change.
In spring 2023, she rocked a fiery copper that was an elegant switch-up from her darker looks.
While promoting her New York Times bestseller, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection of Fucked Up Fairy Tales, she debuted a cherry-red bob.
Megan grew out the bob into a blood-red lob, wavy haircut as time passed.
And then she switched it up entirely to a long, hot pink, which gave fierce Final Fantasy XIII cosplay vibes in all the right ways.
And finally, she debuted her best color change, in my opinion, this soft, icy "blue jeans" bob.
We knew a big change was coming our way when she teased, "In memoriam of my pink hair era February 2024-April 2024" a couple of days prior.
According to Megan, she's "Entering my Jedi era," and between the appealing color and complementing makeup by Jenna Kristina — the force is strong with this queen.
If you're wondering, she might be referring to Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, who is known for changing hair colors.
10 out of 10 — and the fans agree.
"I saw Megan Fox dyed her hair blue so I dyed my hair blue," one user said on Instagram.
Her makeup artist commented, "You're out of this world!!"
"Love this color it brings out your eyes," another user commented.
The official Facebook account joined in the fun, writing, “*Screenshots and makes hair appointment*.”
Another person commented, "When you look good in any hair color."
And finally, another user wrote, "It's the eyes for me. You are the best Megan."