    "When You Look Good In Any Hair Color": People Are Reacting To Megan Fox's New "Blue Jean" Bob

    She went from Final Fantasy to Star Wars.

    Megan Fox has entered a new era, and it's my fave.

    Woman with pink hair in black spiked corset top and pants posing at an event
    The Jennifer's Body star is a daring face of fashion and beauty, well known for her dark hair and full-face beatdowns. However, recently she's switched it up to a gang of bright hair colors.

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkly strapless gown at an event
    A few years ago, she matched Machine Gun Kelly's signature pink with this candy-colored ombré look as an introduction to her dramatic color change.

    Megan Fox in a strappy pink top with a plunging neckline at an event
    In spring 2023, she rocked a fiery copper that was an elegant switch-up from her darker looks.

    I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with identifying or making assumptions about individuals in images
    While promoting her New York Times bestseller, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection of Fucked Up Fairy Tales, she debuted a cherry-red bob.

    Woman with red hair, wearing a sleeveless top with graphic design and leather skirt, posing with arms crossed
    Megan grew out the bob into a blood-red lob, wavy haircut as time passed.

    Two women at an event, one in a white plunging neckline dress and the other in a brown outfit, seated and looking away from the camera
    And then she switched it up entirely to a long, hot pink, which gave fierce Final Fantasy XIII cosplay vibes in all the right ways.

    And finally, she debuted her best color change, in my opinion, this soft, icy "blue jeans" bob.

    Woman with shoulder-length hair and a top with visible branding poses for photo
    Megan's new look is a product of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who's worked with Megan and other glam goddesses like Shay Mitchell, Camila Cabello, and Ciara.

    We knew a big change was coming our way when she teased, "In memoriam of my pink hair era February 2024-April 2024" a couple of days prior.

    Person standing on a red carpet wearing a sparkling dress with a black feathered detail
    According to Megan, she's "Entering my Jedi era," and between the appealing color and complementing makeup by Jenna Kristina — the force is strong with this queen.

    Woman with shoulder-length blue hair and a black top, looking at the camera
    If you're wondering, she might be referring to Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, who is known for changing hair colors.

    Animated character resembling a futuristic warrior holding a sword, ready for battle
    10 out of 10 — and the fans agree.

    Woman with blue hair and black top poses with her hands on her face
    "I saw Megan Fox dyed her hair blue so I dyed my hair blue," one user said on Instagram.

    Commenter mentioning they dyed their hair blue following Megan Fox&#x27;s hair color change
    Her makeup artist commented, "You're out of this world!!"

    Instagram comment by jennakristina with alien and world emojis complimenting someone, stating &quot;you&#x27;re out of this world!!&quot; 388 likes
    "Love this color it brings out your eyes," another user commented.

    User tattoosbyhere13 compliments eye color in a social media comment
    The official Facebook account joined in the fun, writing, “*Screenshots and makes hair appointment*.”

    Facebook comment: &quot;screenshots and makes hair appointment,&quot; with likes and reply action available
    "Megan Fox's new style radiates effortless elegance and modern chic," an X user wrote.

    Another person commented, "When you look good in any hair color."

    Social media comment complimenting someone&#x27;s versatility in hair color
    And finally, another user wrote, "It's the eyes for me. You are the best Megan."

    User susanshekphotography comments with a praising message and emojis, highlighting &#x27;the eyes&#x27; for someone named Megan
