Kim Kardashian has a fresh new look and a hot new collaboration, and the fans are taking notice of her style improving over the years.
Besides shamelessly oversharing on her family's Hulu show The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star is also the fashionable founder of SKIMS, a popular foundation garment brand.
Now, her underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand has partnered with Swarovski, the Austrian crystal glass and jewelry company, to create another series of clothes forever out of my league.
In the past, Kim's fashion sense was constantly linked to her relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West. In fact, her first Met Gala appearance in 2013 was as a plus-one for the rapper when she wore this bold high-neck Givenchy gown.
It didn't matter how well Kim served new looks because, at the end of the day, her fashion mogul then-husband was always in the frame.
Following their divorce in 2022, Kim's style evolution has become a new topic of conversation, good or bad.
Recently, her continued relationship with Balenciaga amid controversy has become a point of contention.
And her ongoing partnership with Dolce and Gabbana is one of the main storylines of the Kardashian's reality TV series.
So it's no surprise that her shapewear brand's latest partnership with Swarovski has folks talking. And the fans are really into Kim's look during the unveiling of collaborations at the New York City flagship store.
Here's a closer look at the top (front and back):
And the bottoms:
Fans are really praising Kim for her fashion post-Kanye divorce, and here's what they're saying:
While they're WAY outside my tax bracket, the Swarovski x SKIMS choices are cute. The partnership includes stretch net layered looks like this $998 Swarovski x SKIMS long-sleeve dress or $78 Dipped Thongs.
They also offer cotton separates like these $58 Rib Boxers or $48 Rib Plunge Bralettes.
And these adorable jelly sheer pieces like a $198 Cami Long Dress or this $138 Square Neck Bodysuit.
What do you think? Should I sell everything I own and get a Swarvoski x SKIMS bodysuit so I can look like Kim?