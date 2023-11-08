Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Talking About Kim Kardashian's New Look With Swarovski Crystals And Skims Shapewear

    "She has not skipped a single beat since the breakup with Ye."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kim Kardashian has a fresh new look and a hot new collaboration, and the fans are taking notice of her style improving over the years.

    kim entering her car
    Gotham / GC Images

    Besides shamelessly oversharing on her family's Hulu show The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star is also the fashionable founder of SKIMS, a popular foundation garment brand.

    she poses with her skims logo
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Now, her underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand has partnered with Swarovski, the Austrian crystal glass and jewelry company, to create another series of clothes forever out of my league.

    A closeup of kim
    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    According to their website, "the creativity of Swarovski, and innovation of SKIMS, collide in each crystal curve" to "amplify your confidence" and "empower every body to shine like an icon."

    In the past, Kim's fashion sense was constantly linked to her relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West. In fact, her first Met Gala appearance in 2013 was as a plus-one for the rapper when she wore this bold high-neck Givenchy gown.

    the two in the red carpet
    Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage

    Kim was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, at the time. The pair also share a daughter, Chicago, and sons Saint and Pslam.

    It didn't matter how well Kim served new looks because, at the end of the day, her fashion mogul then-husband was always in the frame.

    Kim and Ye on three different Met Gala red carpets
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Michael Stewart / Getty Images

    In a W Magazine interview, Kim even spoke about her relationship with fashion with Kanye. "I always thought I had really good style—until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style," she said. "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet."

    Following their divorce in 2022, Kim's style evolution has become a new topic of conversation, good or bad.

    closepup of the 2
    John Shearer / Getty Images for THR

    Recently, her continued relationship with Balenciaga amid controversy has become a point of contention.

    she&#x27;s wearing an all leather dress
    Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    And her ongoing partnership with Dolce and Gabbana is one of the main storylines of the Kardashian's reality TV series.

    closeup of her with an entourage of people behind her
    Robino Salvatore / GC Images

    So it's no surprise that her shapewear brand's latest partnership with Swarovski has folks talking. And the fans are really into Kim's look during the unveiling of collaborations at the New York City flagship store.

    her wearing the diamond outfit
    Gotham / FilmMagic

    Here's a closer look at the top (front and back):

    Taylor Hill / WireImage, Gotham / FilmMagic

    And the bottoms:

    a mini skirt covered in crystals
    Nina Westervelt / Getty Images

    Fans are really praising Kim for her fashion post-Kanye divorce, and here's what they're saying:

    i think at least once a day how crazy it is how she turned her image around and even handled that divorce
    @fashionbombdaily / Via x.com
    kimberly, fire flame emoji, nah that is that is 2007 kim coming back. Dressing cute
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    she has not skipped a single beat since the breakup with ye
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    she ain&#x27;t been playing lately
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    he must said she wouldn&#x27;t been in the fashion world without him and she said watch this
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    i&#x27;m so happy she&#x27;s starting to find her look. she looks great here
    @itgirldejay / Via x.com
    this is the best look i&#x27;ve seen her rock in a while now
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    kimberly you are doing such a great job sweeetie
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    is one of the best collaborations in history i gagged when i saw it
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    baby kim is taking everything i love her
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    as much as a people hate on kim, the industry loves her
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    kim looks amazing teyana at it upp
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com
    kim ain&#x27;t playing
    @fashionbombdaily / Via instagram.com

    While they're WAY outside my tax bracket, the Swarovski x SKIMS choices are cute. The partnership includes stretch net layered looks like this $998 Swarovski x SKIMS long-sleeve dress or $78 Dipped Thongs.

    model wearing a transparent dress
    skims.com / Via swarovski.com

    They also offer cotton separates like these $58 Rib Boxers or $48 Rib Plunge Bralettes.

    model wearing the set
    skims.com / Via swarovski.com

    And these adorable jelly sheer pieces like a $198 Cami Long Dress or this $138 Square Neck Bodysuit.

    model wearing the bodysuit
    skims.com / Via swarovski.com

    What do you think? Should I sell everything I own and get a Swarvoski x SKIMS bodysuit so I can look like Kim?