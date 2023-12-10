Once again, the Kardashians proved they really know how to throw down on a birthday party.
From the same reality star family who brought you greatest hits like Chicago West's Hello Kitty birthday bash or True Thompson's Octonauts celebration comes a new lavish child's birthday party that will have you ask yourself, "Did my parents even like me because WTF?"
Over the weekend, Kim shared a glimpse into her son Saint West's super soccer party, and I'll shamelessly admit I'm jealous of an 8-year-old.
Kim shares four children — North, 10; Saint, 8; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Ye (aka Kanye) West.
Every year, the KarJenners love to show off their highly over-the-top birthday parties, and sometimes we're treated with seeing how the smallest members of the reality star clan are living it up.
Saint's birthday theme was everything soccer this year because, if you remember from this season of The Kardashians, it's his all-time favorite.
He dressed as a zombie Neymar Jr. for Halloween with a soccer ball lodged in his chest.
And Kim even took Saint and his friends on a quick European tour to watch his favorite players live.
I think Saint's soccer birthday bash might've topped even globetrotting across Europe. First, in lieu of a traditional birthday cake because Saint hates them, was this giant chocolate soccer ball from Butter Love & Hardwork.
And when he smashed it with a mallet, it was filled with tiny soccer balls!
So cool!
The food looked amazing, with everything prepared by Chef Khristianne U, who's prepared custom meals for the Kardashians for a hot minute.
The kids had their pick of all kinds of soccer snacks and treats.
These tiny grilled cheese soccer balls are making my mouth water.
In the yard were these giant inflatable soccer-themed carnival games.
All the kids got personalized Adidas soccer kits!
And, finally, of course, the entire family was there to celebrate like Saint's little brother, Psalm.
Honestly, it's not too late to throw a party like this for me, Mom and Dad!