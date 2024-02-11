Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I haven't been this moved by a poem between two really attractive actors since 10 Things I Hate About You."
Damn, Brolin really said "I'm getting too old for bussy"— Conal (@conalbirtles) February 10, 2024
I’m sorry what??? pic.twitter.com/HHLj3hKr3N— Praveer Tiwari (@therealpraveer) February 10, 2024
Not every man could be so comfortable with their sexuality to write a poem about another man’s looks. I applaud Josh Brolin’s sensibility— Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) February 10, 2024
Josh Brolin is an ancient greek warrior poet apparently— Po, the Dragon Warrior (@zigzagoonsquad) February 10, 2024
Is bro tryna send a odd message or am I trippin?? pic.twitter.com/3CUtnAt8Da— 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐯𝐫𝐨🌟 (@Chillvro17) February 10, 2024
josh brolin after doing 2 movies w timothee chalamet pic.twitter.com/XmQuwXLGRw— ashley (@paulatreideez) February 11, 2024
did not wake up this morning expecting to see Josh Brolin airing out his roman towel boy fantasies https://t.co/KX3lwmOpCp— LeYap Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) February 10, 2024
josh brolin with timothee chalamet in the break room pic.twitter.com/VdZ8O1SQs4— ethan (@ethanshumjr) February 10, 2024
Everyone in here saying this is on some sexual attraction shit when really he just seems disillusioned with his craft and that’s a much more interesting angle— Dan1 (@thomasbahamas1) February 10, 2024