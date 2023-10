He explained that he didn't want this traumatic period to overshadow his entire story. "I didn't want the headlines to be that, and I didn't want the book to be over that," John explained. "It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably, like, 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn't have had to deal with those feelings."