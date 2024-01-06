Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    John Mayer Said He "Absolutely" Wants To Get Married, And I Want To Know If You Agree With His Reason

    "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    John Mayer is ready to settle down, believe it or not.

    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    The 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is set the record straight on his quest for love, and discovered a new kink.

    John Mayer playing guitar on stage while singing
    Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images

    When he's not hanging out in a bar with cats and breaking Anderson Cooper on live television — he's preparing for Mrs. Mayer despite his playboy reputation.

    John Mayer on live tv with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
    CNN

    If you remember, the "Waiting on the World to Change" singer was romantically linked to celebrities like Jessica Simpson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly, Katy Perry, and most infamously, Taylor Swift.

    John and Taylor singing on stage
    Theo Wargo / WireImage

    In a preview of Sunday's new episode of Kelly Rizzo's Comfort Food podcast, John revealed, "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married."

    COMFORT FOOD WITH KELLY RIZZO / Via instagram.com

    "You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted," John told Kelly. "And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.'"

    COMFORT FOOD WITH KELLY RIZZO / Via instagram.com

    "I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me," he added. "'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.'"

    COMFORT FOOD WITH KELLY RIZZO / Via instagram.com

    "That means you're a caretaker at heart," Kelly inserted.

    Closeup of Kelly
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Inaugural Lemons Foundation Gala hosted by Taylor & Taylor Laut

    Kelly, 44, is an actor, host, and internet personality who was the wife of the late comedian Bob Saget, who died in 2022.

    "You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully-fledged grown-up."

    COMFORT FOOD WITH KELLY RIZZO / Via instagram.com

    Kelly jokingly responded, "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'"

    COMFORT FOOD WITH KELLY RIZZO / Via instagram.com

    And it was in that very moment that John learned something new about himself. "Reliance kink? Oh my God," John exclaimed. "Dependability kink? YES."

    COMFORT FOOD WITH KELLY RIZZO / Via instagram.com

    Of course, the internet had something to say about the swooner's kinky conversation.

    Twitter: @trianasays

    Twitter: @Helplessmayer
    i never thought of getting married to anyone but i&#x27;ll do it with John. like yes sir let&#x27;s go i&#x27;m ready
    x.com

    I want to know if you agree. Is having a "reliance kink" a sign you're ready to settle down?