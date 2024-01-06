In a preview of Sunday's new episode of Kelly Rizzo's Comfort Food podcast, John revealed, "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married."
"You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted," John told Kelly. "And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.'"
"I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me," he added. "'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.'"
"That means you're a caretaker at heart," Kelly inserted.
"You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully-fledged grown-up."
Kelly jokingly responded, "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'"
And it was in that very moment that John learned something new about himself. "Reliance kink? Oh my God," John exclaimed. "Dependability kink? YES."
Of course, the internet had something to say about the swooner's kinky conversation.
