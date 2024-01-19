Jim Carrey And Friends Celebrated His Birthday, And It's The Most Hilarious Guest List Ever

Jim Carrey just turned 62, and the guest list at his birthday dinner included, hands down, some of the funniest people in the world.
On Wednesday, Jim, aka the legendary comedic actor with a range like no other (The Mask, The Truman Show), celebrated his birthday at the extremely exclusive, private, members-only San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles.
"Roastmaster General" Jeffrey Ross shared a photo of the birthday bash on Instagram captioned "The Laugh Supper !" And from left to right, each person in attendance brought a nostalgic smile to my face.
So once again, I must attempt to break down who's who at an A-list soiree, because the comedic star power is unmatched.
Up first is John Rigney, who's not a comedian but Jim's longtime business manager, who took him on when he was just a "low-earning, none-too-promising [...] comedian, thrice rejected by 'SNL.'" Thank you, John.
Next to him was Jim's Sonic the Hedgehog costar Ben Schwartz, doing his best not to "be suspicious."
Beside Ben was millennials' favorite wisecracking redhead and creator of the hilarious Robot Chicken, Seth Green.
Cary Elwes, in all his Princess Bride glory, was there with this "inconceivable" group of funny dudes.
The fact that Adam Sandler was sitting next to Jim is wild, considering that together, they've shaped the entire sense of humor of anyone born in the '80s or '90s.
Of course, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was present, because star-studded celebrity dinners are his bread and butter.
Jeffrey was front and center, and I'm assuming it's his 2004 Motorola Razr V3 the waiter used to take this photo.
Howie Mandel wore his shades indoors because the star power was so bright in that tiny-ass room, he needed UV protection.
"World-class athlete, elite trainer, and restless explorer" Paul M. Vincent may not be a comedian, but I'm sure he's a bit funny with friends like these guys.
Comedian and writer Paul Greenberg (I think) was doing a funny face with the best lighting in the entire room.
You absolutely can't have a room of comedic greats without Bill Burr snug in a corner.
And we must take a moment to acknowledge how adorably handsome these four men look standing next to one another.
Craig Robinson's presence took me back to the good old high school days when I was the only heavily melanated guy at the cafeteria table.
And then there's birthday boy Jim with his long hair, obviously with a wild, cartoonish expression on his face.
Oh, and I almost forgot David Spade because he's hiding in the shadows like he's got a glove box full of unpaid parking tickets.
Man, I wish I had been there that night! And I'm not the only one who got a kick out of this decked-out dinner.
Here's what folks are saying:
Did I get all the celebs at the birthday dinner right?
Help me out in the comments.