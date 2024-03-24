"I laid out my safari clothes, and I saw the infinity pool out on my deck. So I went out; I was just taking in that I was back in the Serengeti once again. And I'm walking and all of a sudden, I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks. There was a space that was not sectioned off, and there was no sign that said, 'Caution, 10-foot drop.'"