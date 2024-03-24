Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Jenifer Lewis Suffered A Devastating 10 Foot Fall, And Now She's Ready To Talk About It

    "And I'm walking and all of a sudden, I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Mother of Black Hollywood is back "walking, talking, singing and acting a damn fool."

    Person in a bright outfit sitting with a wide smile on a talk show set
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    In an exclusive Good Morning America interview, Jenifer Lewis sat with Robin Roberts to share her "astonishing and inspiring story from fear and pain to recovery."

    Two women engaged in an interview, one in a black floral top and leather pants, the other in a red dress and necklace
    ABC/youtu.be

    While on a getaway in Africa, Jenifer fell 10 feet from an unprotected balcony.

    Large, angled modern art sculpture installed outdoors
    ABC/youtu.be

    "Did you think you were going to die?" Robin asked Jenifer, and she replied, "I did."

    Woman with voluminous curly hair and red top, accessorized with a gold chain necklace
    ABC/youtu.be

    "I didn't know you could be in that much pain and be alive," Jenifer said. "I went from that high kick standing on my star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, five months later, I was on the ground of the Serengeti, and that same leg couldn't move."

    Close-up of Jenifer Lewis wearing hoop earrings and a black top with gold details
    Shannon Finney / Getty Images

    The incident occurred in November 2022, several months after the release of her second memoir, Walking in My Joy: In These Streets. The hit show Black-ish had concluded after eight seasons, and Jenifer was celebrating her successful career with over 300 appearances in movies and television by traveling the world.

    Woman in red headwrap and top with arms crossed standing by a podium
    Brian Stukes / Getty Images

    "I was going to retire, move back home," Jenifer told Robin. "I had traveled around the world, and life was wonderful."

    Jenifer's Africa getaway took her from Cape Town to Rwanda and to the Serengeti. At the end of her first day at the hotel, she fell.

    "When the sun sets in the Serengeti, there are no street lights. It's pitch black," she said. "I was escorted to the lodge, my room, but I wasn't given a tour. I should have been given a tour."

    Close-up of Jenifer Lewis wearing a red top and gold necklace, with a warm smile
    ABC/youtu.be

    "I laid out my safari clothes, and I saw the infinity pool out on my deck. So I went out; I was just taking in that I was back in the Serengeti once again. And I'm walking and all of a sudden, I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks. There was a space that was not sectioned off, and there was no sign that said, 'Caution, 10-foot drop.'"

    Two women in a sit-down interview setup, one wearing a red outfit
    ABC/youtu.be

    "My right hip took the impact. My shoulder went up against the stone," Jenifer continued. "A lightning bolt went through my mind's eye. In pitch black, I didn't know I was falling. Nothing would move. So I laid there and said, 'Move your body, baby. Come on Jenny, move your body.'"

    Emergency personnel attending to an injured person at night
    ABC/youtu.be

    After calling for her traveling partner, Jenifer was rescued by Doctors Without Borders and was airlifted from Tanzania to Kenya.

    For months, Jenifer managed to keep the devastating incident under wraps, saying, "I didn't want y'all to know I had fallen until I could show you how I got back up."

    Individual in adaptive equipment for transport with smiling emergency personnel beside them
    ABC/youtu.be

    "I have been humbled," Jenifer said. "I don't know what I'm supposed to do, but I do know that I have to earn being alive."

    Person lying on red carpet beside their star plaque on Hollywood Walk of Fame, wearing a bright outfit and smiling
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    After many fans and celebrities showed concern over her condition, Jenifer posted a video to Instagram, captioned, "Don't worry about me y'all! Auntie's back WALKING, talking, singing and acting a damn fool!!!" — and now everyone is showing her more love.

    Comment by user tarajiphenson expressing strong agreement or excitement, followed by fire and heart emojis
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Social media comment with enthusiastic agreement, multiple heart emojis, and a large number of likes
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Screenshot of a supportive comment from Yvette Nicole Brown, expressing relief and love, with over a thousand likes
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Profile photo of therealdebbieallen with supportive comment and emojis
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Profile icon of Octavia Spencer with a verified checkmark, commenting with clapping hands emojis
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Kyla Pratt&#x27;s verified profile comments with flame and clapping emojis on a post
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Image of a social media comment by user natasharothwell featuring a series of applause emojis
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Image contains a social media comment by user kimfieldsofficial, expressing admiration with &quot;THE BEST!!!! You are always FIYA!!!&quot; and heart emoji
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com
    Profile photo of user &quot;sherrishowtv&quot; with applause emojis as a comment, gaining 105 likes
    @jeniferlewis/instagram.com

    Watch the full Good Morning America interview here.