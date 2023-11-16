Skip To Content
    Jared Leto Said He Might Skip The Met Gala Next Year, So I Took This Opportunity To Revisit Every One Of His Iconic Looks

    If Jared's not there, honestly, I don't want it.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jared Leto is Jared Leto–ing again, and by that, I mean being unapologetically eccentric.

    Close-up of Jared holding a microphone
    Rick Kern / WireImage

    No, I'm not referring to the 51-year-old Method actor's "hot-mess makeup tutorial," in which he hilariously applied a smoky pink eye.

    @JaredLeto / Via x.com

    I'm also not talking about when he randomly climbed New York City's Empire State Building to promote his band 30 Seconds to Mars's album — because why not?

    Close-up of Jared on the outside of the building
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

    I'm talking about when the Morbius star said that, for the first time in forever, we might not get an iconic Met Gala look from him next year.

    Close-up of a heavily made-up Jared kissing a furry animal face
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    As an unrelenting fan of his quirky fashion, I think this is utter blasphemy.

    Jared dropped the bombshell during an interview on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. "I almost feel like I don't wanna mess it up at this point, so maybe I should [go out on top]," he said.

    Close-up of Jared sitting at a microphone with headphones on and wearing a puffy jacket
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    "Maybe I should just let somebody else have the invite. But it's always fun to be invited. It's always an honor to be invited. It is a benefit, at the end of the day. It's great to just go out there and kind of like do something ridiculous."

    Close-up of Jared sitting at a microphone with headphones on and gesturing
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Fashion designers follow a specific theme and dress celebrities like Jared accordingly (or not).

    Over the years, Jared has nailed every look and become one of my favorites to look out for, so this news that he might skip the event is devastating.

    While the dress code hasn't been formally set, it usually coincides with the Costume Institute's current exhibit, which will be "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

    Pieces from a past Costume Institute exhibit
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    The exhibit will be divided into three sections: "Land, Sea, and Sky." It will use artificial intelligence and computer-generated imagery to display 50 fragile and unwearable garments from the Met's permanent collection.

    In my opinion, this is another perfect opportunity for Jared to present ultimate slayage like in years past:

    In 2016, he attended his first Met Gala in his tamest look: a cream-colored Gucci jacket with a Cartier brooch on the collar, matching shoes, and an ornate cane.

    Close-up of Jared in 2016 in a white pantsuit
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    The year's theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

    Close-up of Jared in 2016 in a white jacket and brooch
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    In 2018, Jared stepped up his game with another Gucci collaboration: a vivid-colored suit with a jeweled cat lapel, embroidered priestly sash, and golden crown atop his long hair and shaggy beard.

    Close-up of Jared in 2018 in the embroidered jacket standing with Lana Del Rey
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for New York Magazine

    The year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

    Close-up of Jared in 2018 in the embroidered jacket standing with Lana Del Rey and Alessandro Michele
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    In 2019, Jared was ahead of the game when he stepped onto the pink carpet with a high-neck, long, red Gucci gown draped in a crystal harness, metallic purple pants, and a replica of his head as an accessory.

    Close-up of Jared holding up his replica head
    Theo Wargo / WireImage

    The year's theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

    Close-up of Jared holding his replica head
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    In 2021, Jared arrived on the red carpet, twinning alongside Italian designer and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, wearing a colored tuxedo with floral embellishments, large red bow ties, leather gloves, and brown suede clutches.

    Close-up of Jared and Alessandro in sunglasses
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    The year's theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

    Close-up of Jared on the Met Gala steps
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    In 2023, the outfit that everybody couldn't stop talking about was the giant furry feline resembling Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. After some confusion, Jared, the master of Met ceremonies, revealed himself.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    "I try to just have, as you can see, I try to have fun with it," Jared said in the Morning Mash Up interview. "And for me, it is really like a little creative performance or something, you know. I try to take advantage of the opportunity and make it fun and adventurous and take a little risk."

    But the fashionista had another look up his sleeves when he revealed a black bedazzled cape and semi-sheer blouse with a pleated black skirt, trousers, and his signature "hot mess" smoky eye.

    Close-up of Jared in the cap on the Met Gala steps
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    "And last year with Choupette, with the cat, the thing that, uh, that I wanted to do, I really thought hard. Like, what would just, you know, add a little joy to the experience for me, for everybody, and just put a smile on people's face — like, you know, don't take it too serious. And that's how we ended up with, with that cat," he added.

    This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

    Close-up of Jared with members of the KarJenner clan at a Met Gala table, holding the cat head
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

    I understand it might be hard to top the last couple of looks because they're sensational, but if we don't get Jared to show up at the 2024 Met Gala, I'm (metaphorically) rioting.

    Close-up of Jared holding up his replica head on the Met Gala steps
    Ray Tamarra / GC Images

    Crossing my fingers that Jared makes a surprise appearance next year!