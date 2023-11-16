Jared Leto Said He Might Skip The Met Gala Next Year, So I Took This Opportunity To Revisit Every One Of His Iconic Looks

No, I'm not referring to the 51-year-old Method actor's "hot-mess makeup tutorial," in which he hilariously applied a smoky pink eye.
I'm also not talking about when he randomly climbed New York City's Empire State Building to promote his band 30 Seconds to Mars's album — because why not?
Jared dropped the bombshell during an interview on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. "I almost feel like I don't wanna mess it up at this point, so maybe I should [go out on top]," he said.
"Maybe I should just let somebody else have the invite. But it's always fun to be invited. It's always an honor to be invited. It is a benefit, at the end of the day. It's great to just go out there and kind of like do something ridiculous."
The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Fashion designers follow a specific theme and dress celebrities like Jared accordingly (or not).
Over the years, Jared has nailed every look and become one of my favorites to look out for, so this news that he might skip the event is devastating.