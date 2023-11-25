Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Fans Are Reacting To Jack Harlow's Shocking NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Performance

    "Pretty sure my neighbors had a larger budget for their front yard nativity scene than the game did for Jack Harlow."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The people are coming for Jack Harlow's halftime performance, and it's hilarious.

    closeup of him
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Jack's music is catchy, so I was excited to hear he performed at the halftime show for the NFL's Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

    closeup of him on stage
    Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    But while the 25-year-old rapper's latest single, "Lovin' On Me, " was hot enough to become a viral hit, the live version didn't do it for me — or anyone.

    jack in the music video with a muscle tank and bright pants and sunglasses against a bare wall
    Atlantic Records

    For starters, I can't handle this awkward paper mache-like igloo in the middle of the field.

    the small igloo stage with jack on top rapping with a fog machine
    Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

    And then, there's this mystery hype person living their best life before they magically disappear after one song.

    arrow pointing to a guy behind jack
    Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

    Once the performance broke out, everyone danced on this tarp that was supposed to be snow but instead looked like they were about to paint a bedroom.

    dancers in a line on the tarp
    Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

    And I could tell by this picture there was no way that the entire stadium could actually hear anything that was happening on the field.

    crowd behind jack on stage
    NFL

    The same day, Dolly Parton performed during the halftime show of the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, which was featured on the NFL's YouTube page.

    closeup of dolly in a dallas cowboys cheerleader uniform
    Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The 77-year-old superstar's performance looked a lot different than Jack's.

    her on stage while the cheerleaders are on the field with a big production of lights
    Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

    But, the NFL didn't post Jack's performance.

    Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    Everyone had hilarious responses to Jack's performance. Here are some of the best reactions.

    Twitter: @ImMegi

    One user on YouTube said, "Jack Harlow came out of a FEMA tent, surrounded by some hazmat tarps, and tried to call if a snow landscape. LOL."

    @NFLtodayhighlights / Via youtu.be

    Twitter: @OffMarket1031

    "They should have invested more than $40 into the set," one user wrote on TikTok.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "Pretty sure my neighbors had a larger budget for their front yard nativity scene than the game did for Jack Harlow," another user wrote.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Twitter: @MootePoints

    Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @Armelgeddon

    Someone else on TikTok wrote, "There is no way they rehearsed this and was like, this is it!"

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    NFL / Via Twitter: @NicoSaysThings

    "They just laid out a tarp and called it 'A Halftime Show,'" another TikTok user joked.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    NFL / Via Twitter: @scartinimixer

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @MissSassbox

    NFL / Via Twitter: @OfficialEddieT

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @CoachHolderBall

    @yahoosports

    Jack Harlow’s halftime performance was … 👀 (via nflonfox/tw) #jackharlow #nfl #thanksgiving #lions #packers

    ♬ original sound - Yahoo Sports
    NBA / NFL / Via tiktok.com

    Check out part of the performance here.