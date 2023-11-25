Fans Are Reacting To Jack Harlow's Shocking NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Performance

Browse links
"Pretty sure my neighbors had a larger budget for their front yard nativity scene than the game did for Jack Harlow."
It’s like he told his buddy “yea bro you can come out for a sec” 😂😂— Scarlet & Gray, Esq. 🌰 (@OffMarket1031) November 23, 2023
I legitimately thought the dude in the blue fur hat was the worst ASL translator ever for the first minute of the Jack Harlow halftime performance pic.twitter.com/jeRdPO8CyJ— Brian Moote (@MootePoints) November 23, 2023
Watching the Jack Harlow half-time show pic.twitter.com/2pycDD0P2w— Jordan Armel Branfort (@Armelgeddon) November 23, 2023
Jack Harlow really stole his church’s VBS decorations for the Thanksgiving halftime show. pic.twitter.com/JSCcrOwyEL— Nico Cuevas (@NicoSaysThings) November 23, 2023
My Middle School play had Jack Harlow pic.twitter.com/zImJzDOUyp— Drewbaccah (@scartinimixer) November 23, 2023
If Jack Harlow was smart, he'd come on here and simply tweet, "Miss Dolly ate me TF up during halftime didn't she?" pic.twitter.com/dwXT2PxZSS— Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) November 24, 2023
If “take your little brother with you” was a halftime performance. 😂 #NFL @jackharlow pic.twitter.com/muZekAep8J— Eddie Trujillo (@OfficialEddieT) November 23, 2023
The NFL setting the budget for this Jack Harlow halftime show pic.twitter.com/v53zUV63JH— Shy Holder (@CoachHolderBall) November 23, 2023
Jack Harlow’s halftime performance was … 👀 (via nflonfox/tw) #jackharlow #nfl #thanksgiving #lions #packers♬ original sound - Yahoo Sports