Hasan Minhaj Has Issued Another Response To A New Yorker Article's Negative Claims Against Him, And Here's How Fans Reacted

Back in September, I wrote about the 38-year-old comedian and television host’s response to a New Yorker article that claimed he embellished stories in his stand-up material.
The New Yorker article discussed how details from his stand-up specials Homecoming King (2017) and The King’s Jester (2022) were “emotional truths” based on stories like a prom rejection based on his race, undercover law enforcement spying on his Muslim community, and an anthrax scare with his family.
For instance, according to the New Yorker, the Patriot Act host shared a story about how he received a last-minute rejection from a white woman because her family didn’t want to be seen with a “brown boy.” Elements of the article implied that she and Hasan “interpreted the rejection differently,” possibly leading to a consensus that he made up the reason for the rejection altogether.
Most coverage of this topic, including my own, unfortunately, painted Hasan in a bad light, even if my original intention was to highlight that “personal anecdotes, satirical comedy occasionally takes some creative license in the form of hyperbole, irony, or ridicule,” and his “emotional truths” shouldn’t be a big deal.
Now, in a 20-minute deep dive presented by the Hollywood Reporter, Hasan is setting the record straight on how, allegedly, the conversations and information he initially provided weren’t fully portrayed in the final New Yorker article.
“There were omissions and factual errors in the New Yorker article that misrepresented my life story, so I wanted to give people the context and materials I provided the New Yorker with full transparency,” Hasan said.
“With everything that’s happening in the world, I’m aware even talking about this now feels so trivial,” Hasan added. “But being accused of ‘faking racism’ is not trivial. It’s very serious, and it demands an explanation.”
In the video, he explained through emails and text messages that there were allegedly context and details omitted from the New Yorker story that would explain when and where exactly he took creative liberties with stories, and faking racism and Islamophobia was not one of them.
In a major reveal, Hasan shared an email exchange that he claimed proves the rejection being based on racism/Islamaphobia was true. He also said it was provided to the New Yorker, despite not being included.
He then showed that the woman he claimed felt pressured to reject him because of her family's beliefs responded. While the woman’s response doesn’t directly confirm that the real-life inspiration for the prom rejection in Hasan’s story was based on racism, she doesn’t refute Hasan’s implication of that in the previous email, and she alludes to it in saying that she thinks her “parents have come a long way too” when talking about her interracial marriage.
“The reason I feel horrible is because I’m not a psycho. But this New Yorker article definitely made me look like one. It was so needlessly misleading, not just about my stand-up but also about me as a person. The truth is, racism, FBI surveillance, and the threats to my family happened. And I said this on the record.”
The New Yorker did issue a response to his video that stated:
“Hasan Minhaj confirms in this video that he selectively presents information and embellishes to make a point: exactly what we reported. Our piece, which includes Minhaj’s perspective at length, was carefully reported and fact-checked. It is based on interviews with more than twenty people, including former Patriot Act and Daily Show staffers; members of Minhaj’s security team; and people who have been the subject of his stand-up work, including the former F.B.I. informant “Brother Eric” and the woman at the center of his prom-rejection story. We stand by our story."