    Halle Berry was none too pleased with Drake’s latest move.

    The 57-year-old Academy Award-winning actor publicly called out the “One Dance” rapper/singer after he announced his new song with SZA.

    Champagne Papi and SZA teamed up for a new single, “Slime You Out,” from Drake’s forthcoming album For All the Dogs.

    It seems like yesterday when I found out Drake and SZA dated back in 2008.

    For the single’s potential cover art, Drake teased an image of Halle getting slimed with green ooze at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards show on his Instagram — but he apparently didn’t get her permission.

    Halle responded with an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, writing, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!”

    If it wasn't clear, she also shared the same post on her Instagram alongside an image where a fan asked, “What are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you fro his single?"

    Halle responded. “Didn’t get my permission,” she said. “That’s not cool. I thought better of him!”

    And she continued, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

    Another fan suggested she "take him to court," but Halle replied, "I'm not interested in suing my people. I just wish these men out here would give women the respect we deserve."

    It was clear that Halle wasn’t a fan of Drake using her image without giving her the heads up first, but things got really messy once the Canadian rapper’s disgruntled fans jumped into the conversation:

    girl it is not that serious
    man no way you really mad with dude for using that old ass photo
    Luckily, other fans came to Halle’s defense to shut down the problematic responses.

    a lot of responses show too many children are being raised by a phone and the internet
    yikes there&#x27;s a lot of clowns in the world and they all shoed up on my good aunty&#x27;s page
    these commetns are so gross drake fans are not it
    gaining permission from others is always important when using anything that&#x27;s thieirs
    It appeared that the actual cover art used on streaming platforms was the album's original artwork.

    kid drawing of a four-legged animal
    Hopefully, Drake and Halle will sort this out, and maybe all of his angry fans can take a cold shower, go outside, and touch some grass.

    For any angry fans unaware of Halle’s resume, please review this IMDb page and put some respect on her name.

    Do better, everybody.