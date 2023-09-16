The 57-year-old Academy Award-winning actor publicly called out the “One Dance” rapper/singer after he announced his new song with SZA.
Champagne Papi and SZA teamed up for a new single, “Slime You Out,” from Drake’s forthcoming album For All the Dogs.
For the single’s potential cover art, Drake teased an image of Halle getting slimed with green ooze at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards show on his Instagram — but he apparently didn’t get her permission.
Halle responded with an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, writing, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!”
If it wasn't clear, she also shared the same post on her Instagram alongside an image where a fan asked, “What are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you fro his single?"
Halle responded. “Didn’t get my permission,” she said. “That’s not cool. I thought better of him!”
And she continued, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”
Another fan suggested she "take him to court," but Halle replied, "I'm not interested in suing my people. I just wish these men out here would give women the respect we deserve."
It was clear that Halle wasn’t a fan of Drake using her image without giving her the heads up first, but things got really messy once the Canadian rapper’s disgruntled fans jumped into the conversation:
Luckily, other fans came to Halle’s defense to shut down the problematic responses.
It appeared that the actual cover art used on streaming platforms was the album's original artwork.
For any angry fans unaware of Halle’s resume, please review this IMDb page and put some respect on her name.